Background

In my last article, I noted that the fall in Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock after the 4Q results were published was excessive and the company's shares become attractive as an investment. Then, I formed half of my position in the shares of the company. I left the other half for buying shares of the company at the end of March, when more content was supposed to be released (the second season of The Bridgerton TV series, the Project Adam movie and more). However, the company's shares have shown no significant recovery by that time. Besides this, there was uncertainty regarding the suspension of the service in Russia and the acceleration of inflation in the world. Because of rising costs, some households, in my opinion, may have cancelled their Netflix subscription before the time of a denser release of content. Having waited for the report, I certainly did not expect an additional 35% drop in the company's shares. Despite the weak reporting and another weak forecast, I remain bullish in relation to the company's shares. In this article, I will inspect the published financials and share my thoughts on why I continue to view the company's shares as attractive. Let's start with the analysis of the actual results.

The Overview Of 1Q

Revenue was $7.8 billion (+10% YoY, 1% below consensus). Operating income rose 1% YoY to $1.9 billion (12% above consensus). EPS was $3.5, down 6% from last year but 21% above the consensus. The company unexpectedly showed an outflow of subscribers quarter-on-quarter. The number of subscribers at the end of the quarter was 221.6 million, down 0.2 million from the previous quarter and 1% below consensus expectations. Leaving Russia resulted in a 0.7 million decrease in subscribers. The net inflow of subscribers excluding Russia was 0.5 million, which still fell short of management's forecast of 2.5 million. I attribute this in part to the content release schedule, but even adjusted for this, the figures are very weak. Management identified several reasons for such weak results, including increased competition, an increase in the cost of a subscription in several regions. However, the major barrier to growth, according to management, is that about 100 million households do not pay for a subscription separately (30 million in the US), but share the subscription with other households. Investors took this information negatively. The reason for this is that Netflix's penetration of the addressable number of households turned out to be greater than investors expected, which limits further opportunities for growth. My estimate is that the potential global market for Netflix (outside of China) is 600 million households. The current penetration is 37%. However, if you consider the additional 100 million households that share accounts, then the penetration is already about 54%. If the high growth of subscribers had continued, then this information would not have scared investors so much, but in aggregate it led to a sell-off of shares. Earlier this problem was not a priority for the company, now the management plans to focus on its solution. I believe that soon it is possible to reduce the number of devices within one account and introduce a separate fee for adding new users to the subscription. Such a scheme is already being tested in Latin America.

The Weak 2Q Forecast

For the second quarter, the company expects a user churn of 2 million, which certainly further disappointed investors as the consensus expected a net inflow of 2.5 million. To make matters worse, management expects EBIT margins to be at 20% through 2024. Why is that bad? Previously, the company was able to improve margins by 2-3% every year. Many investors assumed that this would continue. This is partly why Netflix has historically traded at a premium to peers. After the fall, this premium is gone. I note the strengthening of the dollar causes the additional pressure on the margins. I believe that management has taken a conservative approach to the margin forecast and there is still room for margin expansion in the long run. Also, expectations for the outflow of users by 2Q seem very conservative to me. Still, the release schedule in the second quarter is more intense than in the first and the long-awaited release of the continuation of the series is expected - the release of the 4th season of Stranger Things, the next season of The Umbrella Academy, Ozark, and much more.

However, seasonally, the second quarter was the weakest. For example, in the second quarter of 2021, net inflow was the weakest in 2021, 1.6 million, while in Q1 and Q3, the figure exceeded 4 million. In Q4 2021, there was an inflow of over 8 million. Although the actual results and forecast disappointed the market, I still believe that the company has several opportunities for business growth, besides monetizing households that share accounts. Let's look at them in more detail.

Opportunity #1

On the conference call, the management spoke about the possibility of creating a combined subscription plan (subscription + advertising). In this case, the subscription fee will be lower, but this will allow the company to receive additional advertising revenue. Competitors charge for such type of subscription on average 40-50% lower than the premium version (no ads), but due to demand from advertisers, the total ARPU can exceed the subscription ARPU. Given the change in IDFA policy and the user base of Netflix, some advertisers will be very interested in diversifying their advertising budgets and will choose to allocate a portion of their advertising budget to Netflix. A premium subscription, user engagement, expressed in hours viewed, does not directly affect subscription revenue. In the case of a combined subscription, advertising revenue will directly depend on engagement. More time watching series and movies will give the company more opportunity to add ads and, as a result, generate more revenue. Although the release schedule was scarce in Q1, the content that came out attracted increased attention of the audience. The second season of The Bridgertons received 627 million hours watched, more than the first one. Also, the series Inventing Anna (513 million hours watched) and the documentary series The Tinder Swindler (166 million hours watched) were unexpectedly popular. Such a high subscriber engagement when switching to a mixed subscription could give a significant increase in the company's revenue through advertising. Also, this combined form of subscription may be of more interest to households in developing countries, where the cost of cable television is much lower than in the US and where it is more difficult to compete with cable TV.

Opportunity #2

The management noted that the major problem is not on the inflow side, but on the outflow side of subscribers. Compared to the dense Q4 release schedule, Q1 was scarce for new releases, so some subscribers didn't renew their subscription. I see the best opportunity to solve this problem is to switch to releasing new episodes within a few months, rather than releasing the entire season at once. There were no explicit comments from the management on this matter. However, the company appears to be moving smoothly in that direction. So, last year, the last season of Money Heist was released in parts, in September and December. A similar scheme is planned for the release of the final season of Stranger Things (May, July) and several other TV series for this year.

Opportunity #3

Given the slowdown in the growth of investment in content, I expect an improvement in FCF margins and a positive FCF by the end of 2022. FCF margin increased significantly (from 12% a year earlier to 19%) in the 1st quarter. Seasonally there is the least investment in content in the first quarter. In the second half of the year, the content investment will be higher, but by the end of the year, I expect the company's FCF margin to be at the level of 8%, which implies $18 billion in cash investment in content. To get an idea of ​​how much $18 billion is or isn't, the average budget to make a film is about $125 million. With that budget, $18 billion would be enough to make 144 films. Shooting a TV series is less expensive for the company, which will allow you to create even more content. However, there are also exceptions. For example, for the final season of Stranger Things, the company spent $30 million per episode.

I note Netflix leader in investment in entertainment content. But it only yields to Comcast ($22.7 billion) and Disney ($18.6 billion) in investment in combined content (entertainment, sports and news). In the long term, in my opinion, there is an opportunity to expand the FCF margin to 22% by reducing the cash outflow into investing in content. My long-term target for content spending is $22 billion.

The Risk And Final Thoughts

Although several risks have already materialized, investing in Netflix is ​​not risk-free, even at the current level of stock prices. Several risks remain as a continued outflow of subscribers, an increase in the cost of creating content because of inflation, refusal to subscribe because of a decrease in the purchasing power of the population, and others. All the risks of investing in the company's shares can be found in the company's annual financial statements (10-K). I still see this drop as a long-term investment opportunity, even though the markets are looking for a time of monetary tightening that will certainly add volatility to Netflix stock as well. However, the current levels are attractive to me, so I remain bullish and increased my position in the stock.