As the markets continue through a very volatile stretch, there's one theme that investors should be very cognizant of: many high-value growth stocks were certainly in need of a correction, but recent market action has taken the beating a little, if not a lot, too far.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) sits in this category. The API messaging and communications software platform, a key piece of technology infrastructure in many of the apps we use most frequently today, has shed billions of dollars in market value this year - due primarily to sentiment, and not to fundamentals. Year to date, the stock is down roughly -55%; relative to all-time highs above $415, the stock has lost approximately three-quarters of its value.

It seems very difficult to recall now, but Twilio was once one of the hottest trades on Wall Street, with investors praising the company's growth rates, its path to cash flow profitability, and its land-and-expand strategy. The company continued to impress with its continued product diversification into new tools like call center automation and marketing campaign software.

All the factors that drew investors to Twilio in the first place are very much still relevant today - its crash this year, I would say, is 90% sentiment and only minimally due to fundamental slowdowns/valuation corrections needed.

Here's a recap of what I believe to be the key bullish drivers for Twilio:

Universal, horizontal software platform that has limitless opportunities for expansion. Many kinds of applications require the ability to connect with their customers through talk and text, and as more and more of our lives go digital, Twilio's potential base of customers will continue to widen. Twilio has also been adept at expanding its core product set, adding call-center software capabilities as well as email marketing tools through its acquisition of SendGrid. A new product launched just this quarter called Twilio Live also introduces live-streaming capabilities for Twilio clients.

Land and expand; growth alongside the customer base. Twilio is one of the best examples of a "land and expand" software company. Because it prices its services by usage (for example, per messages sent), its revenue grows when the underlying apps it powers does. This gives Twilio a powerful, built-in growth engine.

Path to profitability. In its most recent quarter, Twilio hit breakeven on its pro forma operating margins - which is a goal investors had long sought Twilio to achieve, as earlier on in its lifespan as a public company it was more of a classic "growth at all costs" tech stock.

A quick valuation check here: at current share prices near $118, Twilio trades at a market cap of $21.50 billion. After we net off the $5.36 billion of cash and $985.9 million of debt on Twilio's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $17.12 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Twilio to generate $3.85 billion in revenue, representing 36% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Twilio's valuation at just 4.4x EV/FY22 revenue - recall that during the pandemic, Twilio routinely traded at high single-digit or low-teens multiples of revenue. Yes, a discount to other similarly-growing SaaS stocks is warranted because Twilio's ~50% pro forma gross margin profile falls roughly twenty points short of most peers, but at this point that discount has grown far too wide.

My take here: take this opportunity to buy Twilio aggressively. I'm upgrading my view on Twilio to strong buy and am fervently holding onto it in my portfolio, as I believe the stock has a well-charted path to continuing to dominate the CPaaS space and growing into a much larger company.

Q4 download

I'll admit that Twilio's latest fourth-quarter results weren't perfect, but in the months since Twilio released this report in February, there were no jarring red flags that fully justify that sheer drop that Twilio's stock has seen since then.

The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Twilio Q4 results (Twilio Q4 earnings release)

In Q4, Twilio's revenue grew 54% y/y to $842.7 million, substantially beating Wall Street's much more modest expectations of $769.4 million (+40% y/y) by a massive fourteen-point margin.

Of course, not all of this growth is organic - Twilio still has un-comped revenue in the prior-year period from acquisitions including Segment which were completed in the 2020-2021 timeframe. On an organic basis, Twilio's revenue grew at a 34% y/y pace; and if we exclude the revenue that Twilio sourced last year from election cycle-based traffic, the company's organic growth would have landed at 39% y/y. To me, this is still impressive for a company at Twilio's scale, which is approaching $1 billion in quarterly revenue.

Twilio organic growth trends (Twilio Q4 earnings release)

"Land and expand" continues to be Twilio's modus operandi. The company notched a 126% net revenue retention rate in the quarter, meaning that the average Twilio client upgrades their relationship with the company by 26%. With the growing prevalence of the app economy (increasing clicks, usage, and ultimately use of Twilio's APIs) plus the company's trend of continuing to roll out new products every year, I expect strong net revenue retention rates will continue to be a hallmark feature for Twilio stock.

There was mixed news on the margin front. Twilio's pro forma gross margins fell to 51% in the quarter, down five points from 60% in the year-ago quarter. However, the company expects to continue to improve this with scale. Per CEO Khozema Shipchandler's remarks on the Q4 earnings call (emphasis added for key points):

I think over the time, in medium to long term, we do expect improvements in our gross margin line as well. Obviously, that number has bounced around from period to period in the short term, not the trade-off, but would be also actively make because we like the fact that we're onboarding customers and have an opportunity to grow with them. But very consistent with what Jeff said a moment ago, as we onboard those customers and really leverage this in and up strategy and bring them into higher levels of the software stack, I think we have a real opportunity to provide value to customers, and I think that will provide margin improvement for us as a company. And that's why we stand by our 60% plus over time in the gross margin line."

And in spite of the gross margin shortfall, Twilio still managed to retain a breakeven pro forma operating margin in the quarter. If we consider the fact that Twilio's ex-political organic revenue growth was 39% in the quarter, this puts Twilio marginally in the "Rule of 40" category of software stocks - again serving to highlight how cheap the company's current multiple is.

Key takeaways

I've continued to add to my Twilio position over these recent dips, and though my stake is sitting at decent losses at the moment, I have full confidence in Twilio's fundamental merits and its ability to rebound. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to buy a fantastic growth stock on a fire sale.