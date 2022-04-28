Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are rising modestly after reporting results on April 27. The results were not stellar, with earnings coming in line and revenue beating estimates by just 1.3%. But there may have been several negatives that leave investors wondering if the worst is over. It was certainly not what the bulls were betting on ahead of results late last week.

New accounts were much weaker than expected during the quarter at 2.4 million, vs. estimates for 3.2 million. At the same time, payment volume in its Venmo unit missed expectations by 12.9%. The company also provided weaker than expected full-year earnings guidance, which has resulted in analysts cutting estimates.

It doesn't seem these results will provide much comfort to PayPal shareholders. The results and weaker guidance tell us we are no closer to the bottom of the cycle than a quarter ago. The stock will need to continue its repricing.

It Looks Cheap

Yes, the stock is cheap, trading at 20.1 times this year's earnings estimates. But the problem here is that earnings estimates have not been cut enough to reflect the recent results and the guidance. The company guided non-GAAP earnings from $3.81 to $3.93 for 2022. That's lower than analysts' current earnings estimates of $4.25 for 2022 as of April 28. Assuming the stock price remains unchanged around its current value of $85.40 and 2022 earnings of $3.87 at the mid-point of the range, the PE ratio rises to 22.0. For the stock to reflect the current earnings multiple of 20.1, it needs to drop to around $77.90, or 8.8% from today's price.

Bloomberg

Earnings cycles can get tricky for stocks that are seeing earnings estimates slashed. They look cheap on PE a ratio until earnings gets downgraded, then that PE ratio rises, resulting in the stock falling further to reflect the changes in earnings estimates.

PayPal's stock has been following changes in earnings estimates, and the weight of those lower earnings is likely to be a drag on the stock moving forward.

Bloomberg

Considering that earnings are expected to contract by 7.7% in 2022, one could easily argue that this stock should be trading with a low PE ratio and could even be worth less than its current levels, so how the company performs from here on will be crucial.

Short-Term Gain, Long-Term Pain

It isn't to say that the stock can't rise over the short term, as some investors are likely speculating that the bottom is in. But once that speculation fades, it will likely struggle. It's tough to argue that the bottom is in because guidance shouldn't have seen such a significantly lower revision. It means that investors will need to wait another quarter to see if there is stabilization in the business.

Over the short term, the hope that the bottoming process has started is likely to support the shares and potentially even push them higher. There's certainly a bullish divergence between the down-trending price and the up-trending relative strength index. But the upside is likely to be limited, with strong resistance around $91.25 and then around $106. So the belief that this stock will see a massive move higher is probably not realistic.

The downside also looks very limited, with $76 probably offering solid support. That level was substantial many times, dating back to the end of 2018, and served as an area of resistance in 2017.

Trading View

These results are not what the bulls were betting on ahead of results. The results offer nothing to help investors see a bottoming process. Until the guidance is reiterated or raised, the questions will remain, making this a stock that struggles to see any meaningful upside for the foreseeable future.