BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

It is not a good time to be bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM); I think that TSM's shares warrant a Hold instead of a Buy now. In my previous article for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing published on March 4, 2021, I noted that TSM's "current valuations are not very attractive" and the company's shares have corrected by -26% since then.

In this article, I evaluate TSM's recent quarterly financial performance, sell-side expectations, its valuations, and the future business outlook. This leads me to the conclusion that this is not the time to turn Bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing yet.

TSM is at a fair valuation now. A substantial re-rating of its share price will only happen if the company returns to rapid top line expansion and gross margin expansion again; I don't think this is possible in 2023 or even 2024. As such, TSM deserves a Hold investment rating in my opinion.

TSM Stock Key Metrics

The key metrics for TSM are the company's Q1 2022 financial results and the stock's share price performance post-results announcement.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing released the company's earnings for the first quarter of this year on April 14, 2022 before market trading hours. TSM's Q1 2022 financial performance was better than what the company management had earlier guided for and what the sell-side analysts were expecting.

TSM's top line rose by +12% QoQ and +36% YoY to NT$491 billion in Q1 2022. In comparison, management's guided revenue of NT$458.2-474.7 billion and the sell-side consensus sales forecast (as per S&P Capital IQ) of NT$473 billion were much lower.

The company's Q1 2022 gross profit margin of 55.6% was +120 basis points higher than the market consensus' gross margin estimate of 54.4%. Its operating profit margin of 45.6% for the first quarter of the current fiscal year also exceeded the consensus operating margin forecast of 43.8% by +1.8 percentage points. TSM's actual Q1 2022 profit margins also came in ahead of the company's earlier guided gross margin and operating margin of 53%-55% and 42%-44%, respectively.

The better-than-expected revenue growth and profitability allowed TSM to deliver an EPS of NT$7.82 for Q1 2022, which was +8% higher as compared to the sell-side's consensus bottom line forecast of NT$7.21.

It would be natural for investors to expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's shares to perform well after the earnings beat. But that was not the case.

TSM's Stock Price Performance For The Past Month

Seeking Alpha

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's 2022 Year-To-date Share Price Performance

Seeking Alpha

TSM's stock price decreased by -3% from $101.50 as of April 13, 2022 (prior to Q1 earnings release) to $98.36 as of April 14, 2022. TSM's shares corrected by an additional -8% in the next two weeks to close at $90.26 as of April 27, 2022. As per the charts above, TSM's stock price has been declining year-to-date and in the last one month, and the company's shares have also underperformed the S&P 500.

For the rest of the article, I try to understand TSM's stock price underperformance from various angles, such as sell-side analyst expectations, financial outlook, and valuations.

What Do Analysts Say About TSM Stock?

It is important to understand the market's expectations for TSM stock, or in layman terms, what the sell-side analysts are "saying" about the company's shares.

The average price target for TSM was cut by -9% from $163.34 as of January 14, 2022 to $149.11 as of April 27, 2022. Essentially, the analysts are saying that TSM stock is worth less now than it was three and a half months ago. While the actual reduction in the consensus target price for TSM does not appear to be very significant, it does represent a shift in investor sentiment towards the company's shares.

Separately, the sell-side analysts also seem to have a cautious view about TSM's revenue and earnings growth beyond 2022.

Revisions To TSM's Forward Revenue Forecasts In The Past One Month

Seeking Alpha

Revisions To Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Forward EPS Estimates In The Last Month

Seeking Alpha

As per the charts, the sell-side analysts have raised their FY 2022 top line and bottom line forecasts for TSM in the past month after the company reported above-expectations Q1 2022 results, and this is reasonable. But the analysts have also chosen to revise their fiscal 2023 revenue estimate downwards and cut their FY 2024 EPS forecast. It is the change in the direction of the financial forecasts that is important to note, rather than just the consensus estimates in absolute terms.

In summary, it is possible to infer from consensus price targets and financial projections that the analysts are less bullish on TSM than they previously were.

What Is Taiwan Semiconductor's Outlook?

Taiwan Semiconductor's 2022 outlook is great, but investors are clearly focusing on TSM's slower growth for 2023 and beyond as evidenced by the stock's recent price weakness.

The company noted at its recent Q1 2022 earnings briefing on April 14, 2022 that its "full year (2022 revenue) growth to likely be at or exceed the high end of our guidance range of mid- to high 20s percent in U.S. dollar terms." The company's FY 2022 revenue growth rate is projected to be +23.7% according to consensus financial forecasts and this is just slightly lower than what the company management is guiding for.

But sell-side consensus financial projections point to TSM's revenue growth slowing to the mid-teens percentage level for FY 2023 and FY 2024. This is reasonable, as consumer demand is showing signs of weakness and the company is unlikely to raise prices in 2023 as it did in 2021 and 2022. TSM acknowledged at the first-quarter results call that "inflation definitely impacted the consumers’ buying pattern" and "we start to see a little bit soft in these days for those smartphone, PC or tablets."

Separately, TSM stressed that it is not "going to drop our price" going forward when asked at the recent quarterly earnings call whether "will TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) consider to further raise the price." In other words, the base case for FY 2023 should be price stability rather than sustained price increases in the future.

In addition, the market consensus (as per S&P Capital IQ) expects TSM's gross profit margin to contract from 56.0% (estimate) in fiscal 2022 to 54.0% and 53.7% for FY 2023 and FY 2024, respectively. TSM highlighted at the company's first-quarter investor briefing that N3 will "begin volume production" in 2H 2022 "with revenue contribution starting 2023." It also cautioned that "the increasing process complexity of leading nodes such as N3 brings even greater challenges to achieving the corporate average gross margin in 7 to 8 quarters."

In other words, the commencement of production for N3 will result in higher depreciation costs for TSM in FY 2023, and this will also be dilutive for TSM's overall gross profit margins for as long as "7-8 quarters" as highlighted by management.

In a nutshell, Taiwan Semiconductor will inevitably experience slower top line growth and lower profitability in fiscal 2023.

Is TSM Overvalued?

I take the view that TSM is fairly valued now.

TSM's shares were very likely overvalued between mid-2020 and mid-2021, when it was consistently trading above 25 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Taiwan Semiconductor's consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E of 15.4 times as of April 27, 2022 is fair, as this is largely aligned with the stock's FY 2023-2025 revenue and EPS CAGR of +14.2% and +12.4%, respectively. A PEG ratio of 1.25 (15.4 divided by 12.4) for TSM is quite reasonable.

Is TSM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

TSM stock is a Hold. Its recent stock price weakness and valuation multiple de-rating are to be expected, considering the revenue slowdown and margin contraction for 2023. But TSM's current valuations are not excessive, which suggest that a Hold (rather than Sell) rating is appropriate.