Organon & Co. (NYSE:NYSE:OGN) is the largest pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving women's health through the development and commercialization of prescription drugs. In addition, the company has an extensive portfolio of biosimulators and patent medicines to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from cardiovascular, respiratory, and dermatological diseases.

Under the leadership of Organon's CEO, the company has had stable revenues over recent quarters and a growing gross margin that stood at 63% in Q4 2021, up 1.2% from Q3 2021. Newly approved biosimilars of various patent drugs with billions in sales dollars a year contribute to maintaining a stable cash flow of the company. Organon is repaying shares of its obligations ahead of schedule, as in Q4 2021, the company repaid $100 million of the loan 7 years ahead of the original repayment date, which shows the company's management's confidence in the financial position of the business.

Organon has more than sixty medicines in its portfolio in various therapeutic areas, which allows it to diversify its business. The company plans to gain approval for Elonva in the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism in Europe soon and is also expected to launch sales of several new drugs, including Humira's biosimilar in the US.

A dividend yield of around 3.5%, year-on-year growth in operating cash flow, and the potential expansion of the company's portfolio in the coming years make Organon an excellent candidate for long-term investors.

Company's Financial Position

On June 3, 2021, the spin-off of Organon from Merck (NYSE:MRK) as an independent pharmaceutical company was completed. Under the leadership of Kevin Ali, the company earned $1,603 million in Q4 2021, up 0.2% from the previous quarter.

Organon has a portfolio of over 60 medicines in various therapeutic areas that form 3 main product portfolios. Biosimilar sales were $118 million in Q4 2021, up 14.6% from Q4 2020. The other two business segments showed smoother sales dynamics, which is mainly due to increased competition.

Organon has one of the highest gross margins among pharmaceutical companies developing and commercializing generic versions of drugs or biosimilars.

Despite increased competition among generic companies, the continued impact of COVID-19, and the loss of certain contractual obligations with Merck, Organon's gross margin increased slightly in Q4 2021.

I estimate that gross margin will continue to be stable in the 63%-65% range in the coming years due to the start of commercialization of new medicines in the US and Europe. Organon continues to increase spending on research and development, namely, they amounted to $111 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 106% compared to Q3 2020. This increase is a necessary condition for the creation of innovative medicines that can improve the quality of life of millions of people and increase the company's revenue in the future.

I estimate that R&D spending will continue to be stable in the $350-450 million range over the coming years. This will allow the company to remain one of the leaders in the development of biosimilars and patent drugs for the treatment of women's diseases, but will not have a significant impact on Organon's cash flow and debt servicing.

The Debt Situation

In the 2nd quarter of 2021, senior notes were issued to fund the company's activities after the spin-off from Merck. Since then, the company's total debt stood at $9364 million in Q4 2021, down 2.3% QoQ. In addition, the decline occurs from quarter to quarter.

The main debt repayments will take place only in 2028 and 2031, and as a result, this creates flexibility in the company's financial policy for the next 5 years.

Despite the accelerated development of a number of new product candidates, the company's financial position is stable, which is reflected in the credit rating. Organon's CEO assured investors that a key financial metric, namely Net Debt/EBITDA, will also decline.

"We're committed to maintaining our BB/Ba2 parent rating. We will continue to make progress towards a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 3.5 times."

It is unlikely that the company will experience debt service difficulties due to the continued stable EBITDA and also the increase in sales of key drugs. However, in order to improve the financial position of the company, it may be necessary to partially refinance the debt. Namely, Organon's management will have to approach the major holders of bonds with a maturity date of 2028 in order to place bonds with a longer maturity. In my estimation, Organon will have no difficulty refinancing the $2.1 billion senior notes maturing in 2028. Due to the fact that these bonds are trading well below face value, namely $93.25 per bond.

Thus, I believe that even if the company needs a partial refinancing of the debt, no significant financial resources will be spent on this.

Dividends

Organon's dividend yield of 3.47% is one of the highest among pharmaceutical companies and especially among biosimilars. The company has stable quarterly dividend payments of $0.28 per share.

In my estimation, the company will continue to pay $0.28 per share every quarter for the next 2-3 years due to the need to reduce debt and also the desire of Organon's management to increase spending on R&D, which is necessary to diversify the business and increase the number of approved drugs. The current dividend policy is conservative, however, after the decrease in the total debt/EBITDA ratio below 3, then I believe that the company's management will decide to increase the share of cash flow that will be used to pay dividends in order to attract interest from large investment and pension funds.

Product Pipeline Organon

The company develops and commercializes both patent medicines and biosimilars that contribute to Organon's sustainable cash flow.

Let's analyze in more detail the most promising part of the company's business, which will be a driver for revenue growth in the coming years.

Biosimilars

Under an agreement signed with Samsung Bioepis in 2013, both companies develop and commercialize several biosimilars that are used to treat cancer and immunological diseases. Under this partnership, Organon has received an exclusive license to manufacture, clinically test and market the following biosimilars.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities report

In addition, the agreement includes the following terms.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities report

With a leading position in this fast-growing healthcare field, where numerous medicines will lose patent protection before the end of 2030, Organon plans to continue expanding its portfolio of biosimilars in therapeutic areas such as neuroscience, ophthalmology and diabetes. I estimate that the company's already approved and developed biosimulators will contribute tens of millions of dollars to Organon's net income starting in 2022. My assumption is also confirmed by the forecast of the company's management, namely in the earnings call for the 4th quarter, Matt Walsh said the following.

«But for the full year, 2022, we expect that our portfolio of five biosimilar offerings will continue to deliver double-digit growth over the full fiscal year.»

Let's take a closer look at the best-selling and promising medicines in this segment.

Biosimilar to Remicade

Remicade is a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) drug that is used to treat numerous inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, etc. Patent drug sales were $663 million in Q1 2022, down 13.2% compared to the previous quarter.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities report

This decline signals that after the loss of patents in 2017, it provided an opportunity for other pharmaceutical giants to start selling Remicade biosimilars. Currently, 5 drugs are approved in the US and 4 in the European Union.

Author's elaboration

Even though the competition is fierce, sales of Renflexis, which is a biosimilar of Johnson & Johnson's patent drug, were $51 million in Q4 2021, up 30.8% year-over-year.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities report

According to my estimate, the average annual increase in sales of this drug will be about 20% due to more continued geography of use and medical acceptance. So at present, Renflexis is sold only in 3 countries, and as a result, further expansion of the geography of use of the Organon biosimilar is possible.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities report

Biosimilar to Enbrel

Enbrel is an Amgen (AMGN) patent drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis or ankylosing spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis. Sales of this drug were $1,108 million in Q1 2022, down 12.9% year-on-year.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

This decline is mainly due to the loss of exclusivity in many countries outside the US. It should be noted that in the United States, the launch of sales of Enbrel biosimilars will not be possible before 2029 due to the decision of the Supreme Court, which refused to consider a patent dispute initiated by Sandoz and Organon partner Samsung Bioepis. Despite the sales ban, the FDA approved two biosimilars in the US.

Author's elaboration

On the one hand, the lack of approval to commercialize Organon in the US limits potential revenue in the coming years, as there are millions of patients in the US who could potentially use Brenzys. On the other hand, Brenzys is already sold in 4 countries and will continue to grow in the future.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities report

Sales of Brenzys, which is a biosimilar of Amgen's patent drug, were $28 million in Q4 2021, up 21.7% year-over-year and 100% year-over-year.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

I estimate that the average annual increase in sales of this medicine will be about 15%, which is slightly less than for Renflexis. Brenzys' lower revenue, as discussed in this article, is due to the lack of US marketing authorization until 2029. However, this will provide a window of opportunity to increase sales in the future.

Biosimilar to Humira

Humira is an AbbVie (ABBV) patent medicine that is used to treat many inflammatory diseases in adults such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, etc. Tens of millions of people suffer from these diseases, which puts Humira in 2nd place in the world in terms of sales. Sales of this drug were $5,534 million in Q4 2021, down 1.7% year-on-year.

Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

As you can see, sales remain stable so far, but the situation will soon change due to the start of the commercialization of Humira biosimulators in the USA. Hadlima is a biosimilar of AbbVie's patent drug and currently, the FDA has approved seven biosimulators, but due to patent restrictions, these drugs may not be available for sale until mid-2023.

Author's elaboration

Despite the high competition that is expected among pharmaceutical companies, Organon is in an advantageous position due to the development of a more highly concentrated formulation of Hadlima. According to IQVIA Midas, sales of Humira 100 mg/mL represent about 80% of the entire market for this drug. Currently, only 4 companies, one of which is Organon, have applied for approval of Humira's 100mg/ml biosimilar to the FDA.

Author's elaboration

I estimate that the average annual increase in sales of this drug will be about 25%, due to the start of commercialization in the United States, thus placing Hadlima as one of the company's main sources of cash flow in the next 5 years.

Risks

I would like to highlight two major risks that could materially and adversely affect Organon's business prospects and financial position.

Debt related risks

Currently, Organon has a debt that exceeds $9 billion. And while the company has a stable cash flow and expects to continue paying quarterly dividends, there is a possibility that Organon's financial position could deteriorate. This may lead to the need for a new bond issue, which will increase debt service spending or the need to cut dividends. In this case, the investment attractiveness of the company may decrease, which will negatively affect Organon shares.

Risks associated with the expiration of patents

Patent protection for pharmaceutical formulations or devices that are part of medicinal products is essential to maintaining Organon's margins and bottom line. Patents for Nexplanon expire in the US in 2027 and expire in 2025 in most countries outside the US. Nexplanon sales were $769 million in 2021, representing 12.2% of the company's total revenue, and if the drug's exclusivity is lost, other pharmaceutical companies may start commercializing the generic version of Nexplanon, which will negatively affect Organon's cash flow after 2025.

Conclusion

Organon is the largest pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving women's health through the development and commercialization of prescription drugs. In addition, the company has an extensive portfolio of biosimilars and patent medicines that generate billions of dollars in revenue every year.

Under the leadership of CEO Organon, the company has a growing gross margin, which was 63% in Q4 2021, an increase of 1.2% compared to Q3 2021. In addition, the company continues the policy of paying a share of liabilities ahead of schedule, so in 4 quarter of 2021, the company repaid $100 million of the loan seven years ahead of the original repayment date. Organon has more than 60 medicines in various therapeutic areas in its portfolio, which allows it to diversify its business and pursue a more flexible financial policy. The company plans to gain approval for Elonva in the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism in Europe soon and is also expected to launch sales of several new drugs, including Humira's biosimulator in the US.

One of the highest dividend yields in the pharmaceutical industry, solid revenue growth and the potential expansion of the company's portfolio in the coming years make Organon an excellent candidate for long-term investors. Based on the risks and catalysts described in this article, I set Organon's price target at $52 per share through 2024.