Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

The chip stocks were trading horribly into the quarterly results with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) trading down nearly $50 from the recent highs. By all accounts, the wireless chip giant had a blowout quarter and continued a trend of shifting the business away from a wireless-only focus. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on the stock trading at an ultra-low P/E ratio for the chip sector.

Strong Transformation

Qualcomm reported revenues that smashed analyst estimates and internal targets despite some feared slowdowns in the consumer electronics market. The wireless chip giant reported FQ2'22 revenues of $11.2 billion, beating estimates by a whopping $600 million.

The company actually reported quarterly profits of $3.21 per share for the March quarter. Qualcomm reported annual EPS in this range back in FY19 before updating the licensing agreement with key customer Apple (AAPL) and the launch of 5G smartphones. In addition, the wireless chip company now has 75% of the business of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in signs of a strong partnership with the leading smartphone company.

Qualcomm has made great progress growing revenues beyond handsets in the QCT business and license fees for QTL. Handset revenues were up 56% to $6.3 billion, but the company actually saw key QTL revenues dip 2% to $1.59 billion in FQ2'22 causing a minor dip in profits.

In the old days, a weak QTL quarter would sink the ship. Now, the shift into RF front-end, Automotive and, especially, IoT is providing a far better outlook for Qualcomm. The Automotive segment remains the future with the massive backlog in excess of $16 billion, up $3 billion sequentially, while IoT is the driver of growth now with revenues of $1.7 billion driving faster growth than Handsets at 61% in the quarter.

Qualcomm FQ2'22 Earnings Presentation

As impressive, Qualcomm guided to FQ3'22 revenues of $10.9 billion at the midpoint with analyst expectations in the $10.0 billion range. The chip company is on pace to exceed the June quarter targets by a far larger amount than the March quarter.

Last quarter, the CEO informed the market that supply constraints were keeping sales artificially low. The stock fell despite this warning that any catch-ups in the supply chain would accelerate revenues. This quarter, the CEO continues to suggest supply chain issues remain a problem per this statement on the earnings call:

Lastly, demand remains strong across all our technologies and continue to exceed supply. We believe our multi-sourcing and capacity expansion initiatives will continue to provide incremental improvements towards supply throughout the year. With our One Technology road map and demand for our products and solutions across virtually all industries, we are in an incredible position to continue providing high-performance, low-power computing on-device intelligence and everything wireless.

Not Priced For Upside

For Qualcomm to justify a $140 stock price, the company needed to disappoint the market by lowering expectations. The wireless chip giant did the exact opposite by raising expectations for the year.

If anything, these numbers support the stock trading at new yearly highs with the old highs at $193. Analysts were actually cutting EPS estimates for out years, but these numbers need to head higher. At $200, Qualcomm would only trade at 16x FY23 EPS targets at $12.53.

Data by YCharts

At the end of the day, investors need to start focusing on the Automotive and IoT markets to drive revenue growth in future years. The company is only producing $1.3 billion in Automotive run rate revenues with bookings already 10x these amounts. This business along with IoT has topped $2.1 billion in quarterly sales and one should only expect these sales to expand, even if handsets peak with 5G in the next year or so. Qualcomm already has a target for Automotive revenues reaching $3.5 billion annually in a few years.

The investment story is far different with the knowledge Qualcomm can become a consistent grower as the TAM expands with growth into new areas. The chip company isn't an old stale technology firm with no growth as suggested by this valuation multiple. As my previous research highlighted, the chip stock shouldn't trade at such low forward P/E multiples compared to peers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm is too cheap and these numbers confirm the future remains bright. The company still isn't keeping up with demand. Investors should use the weakness this year to load up.