We believe Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is the most attractive stock to invest in to profit from a high-inflation environment. This is due to their exposure to rising oil and gas prices, their high growth and profitability, their low break-even cost structure and their unique focus on returning their rapidly growing free cash flow to shareholders at a much higher rate than industry peers. DVN is in the best industry for inflation and they provide the best combination of high reward and minimum risk in their industry due to their high profit growth and high dividend yield.

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company, focused on exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGL") in the US. The company's operations are focused in four oil producing areas: Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Powder River Basin and Anadarko Basin. Their commodity exposure is 50% oil, 25% natural gas and 25% NGL. It operates over 5100 wells and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

In a high-inflation environment like we are in now, the best industry to invest in is the oil and gas industry. Within that industry, the best sector to invest in is the exploration and production ("E&P") sector. As this chart show, percentage changes in consumer price inflation (blue line) and oil prices (red line) are highly correlated. That is because rising oil prices are the primary cause of high inflation.

At $102, West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") crude oil prices are the highest they have been in eight years. However, oil prices relative to US GDP are still near historically low levels, as shown below. This suggests the potential for much higher oil prices going forward, particularly if inflationary expectations remain high.

The energy industry has rebounded strongly from the covid crash of 2020, aided by the Federal Reserve increasing the money supply by 40%, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war. Given strong global economic growth, the International Energy Agency expects oil demand in 2022 to exceed 2019 levels. With energy industry capital expenditures being 25% lower than 2019 levels, there is a very favorable supply/demand imbalance that should lead to rising oil prices this year.

This year, DVN is expected to grow revenues 21% and EPS 128%. Since stocks generally follow earnings, DVN stock should continue to perform very well with earnings more than doubling this year. As shown below, DVN has a strong history of exceeding EPS estimates and earnings growth is expected to be rapid in upcoming quarters.

DVN earns an A+ Seeking Alpha rating on earnings revisions, with all 25 of recent earnings revisions for this year being higher. They clearly have very strong momentum in their business.

DVN is a very disciplined and efficient allocator of capital. Their profitability is much higher than industry peers on most metrics, as shown in the table below. For example, EBITDA margins of 42% are nearly double the sector median of 24%, Return On Total Capital of 17.5% is more than triple the sector median of 4.7% and Net Income Per Employee of $1.76 million is nearly 24 times higher than the sector median of $73,490. DVN's high profitability enables them to generate strong excess free cash flow to return to shareholders.

DVN has paid dividends for the past 29 years. They pay a fixed quarterly dividend, as well as a variable quarterly dividend up to 50% of excess free cash flow.

On their 4Q21 earnings report in mid-February, DVN increased their quarterly fixed dividend per share by 45% to $0.16, or $0.64 annually, which is an implied fixed dividend yield of 1.1%. This fixed dividend is very safe, as it is based on a targeted fixed dividend payout ratio of only 5-10% and a relatively low $60-$65 oil price assumption.

They also announced a variable dividend per share of $0.84, which assumes an $85 oil price, below the current $102 price.

This results in a total fixed plus variable quarterly dividend per share of $1.00, or $4.00 annually, which is a total implied dividend yield of 6.9%. That is nearly 5 times higher than the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.44% and nearly 2.5 times higher than the 10-Year Treasury yield of 2.82%. It also substantially exceeds the dividend yield of the overall Energy sector, as well as all other sectors, as shown below.

The company has grown dividends at a 40.8% annual rate over the past five years and the $4.00 dividend implies a 56% payout ratio.

In addition to their large dividend increases, DVN also raised their share buyback program by 60% to $1.6 billion. They bought back $589 million of stock at around $42 per share last quarter, which leaves $1 billion in buybacks remaining, or 2.6% of total shares outstanding.

With a 6.9% dividend yield plus 2.6% of share buybacks, their total cash return to shareholders this year will likely be at least 9.5%, which is among the highest in the E&P sector or any other sector. With free cash flow likely to exceed $5 billion this year, over 70% higher than in 2021, the 2022 free cash flow yield will likely be at least 13%.

DVN has a very strong balance sheet, with net debt to EBITDA of only 0.8 times. They plan to lower that to under 0.5 times by the end of 2022. Total debt to capital is 41.8%.

DVN scores very high on Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades relative to peers for Growth ("A-"), Profitability ("A"), Momentum ("A") and Revisions ("A+"), but it scores poorly on Valuation ("D").

Of course, when a stock ranks that highly on fundamental and technical characteristics relative to peers, it is only natural that it will be ranked lower on valuation. Moreover, this grade is biased downward due to DVN's high profitability. As shown below, DVN scores relatively well ("B" to "B+") on profit-based valuation metrics such as P/E Non-GAAP FWD, P/E GAAP FWD, EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT, but poorly ("D" to "D+") on other metrics such as Price/Sales and Price/Book. Those other valuation metrics are inflated due to DVN's high margins and returns on equity.

With an EV/EBITDA of 7.64 times, DVN appears reasonably valued relative to its history over the past decade, as shown below.

The key risks to DVN stock are significantly weaker-than-expected oil, natural gas and NGL prices. The key driver of this risk is how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in raising interest rates to try to lower inflation, which is the key risk for any stock that benefits inflation. Fortunately, DVN has very low breakeven levels of $30 for WTI prices and $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas prices.

Another risk is unexpected regulatory changes that prohibit development of DVN's acreage on Federal lands. About 60% of DVN's Powder River Basin leases and 55% of its Delaware Basin leases are on Federal land. President Biden had issued a temporary stoppage on new drilling permits. However, DVN noted in May 2021 that Federal permits were being issued again and it had acquired a four-year supply of such permits, based on their current pace of drilling.