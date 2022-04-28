vejaa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having commented on HSBC and UBS Q1 results, today Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF; OTCPK:SWDBY) released its first three-month numbers. We have looked at Nordic financial companies before and we do have a good grip on the banking environment. Our latest and more interesting publications are the following:

But going back to Swedbank, it's the first time that we're covering it here on Seeking Alpha. The company is the leading retail banking player in Sweden, with a strong cross-selling track record in the asset management market. The bank has 153 branches in Sweden whereas in the Baltic region, it has 17 branches in Estonia, 21 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. The company that we know today was formerly called ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB in September 2006.

Swedbank at a Glance

Source: Investor Presentation Q1

An important highlight that was already sufficiently covered was the money-laundering investigation. We like how the company has responded.

Swedbank investigation

Source: Swedbank 2021 Annual report

Why we are looking at Swedbank?

high earnings with exposure to higher growth in the emerging markets. low risks due to Sweden's leading position; superb capital generation; limited exposure to Russia.

Concerning the last point, we noted that over time, the Baltic countries have reduced their reliance on Russia, and Swedbank's direct exposure is less than SEK 10m.

Source: Swedbank Q1 results

Q1 Results

In two words, we can say: "mixed results".

Looking at Wall Street analyst expectations, we note the following:

Net interest income (NII) was in line with consensus; we note that NII slightly increased on a rolling basis and also on a year-to-year basis. This was driven by higher volumes in mortgages and corporate lending that were partially offset by lower margins; Fee income slightly missed consensus. Commission income decreased mainly due to seasonally lower card income and market turbulence which resulted in less activity in the capital markets; Trading missed too. This was affected by negative valuation effects within the treasury; Credit impairments were below analyst consensus; Last but not least, there was a miss on Swedbank's CET ratio by 20 basis points, though it's still 460 basis points above the minimum capital requirements. The miss was due to RWA for market risk.

Swedbank Q1 Results

Source: Swedbank Q1 results

Conclusion and Valuation

What we find hard to comprehend is Swedbank's ROE target set at 15%, when it currently stands at 11.4%. Later this year, the bank will present a plan for how this goal will be achieved. The key areas of focus will be NII and costs.

Swedbank NII sensitivity has spread. According to the company, a +100bp rate increase will benefit the bank to the tune of SEK 6.9bn from the previous level of SEK 6.3bn;

According to the company, a +100bp rate increase will benefit the bank to the tune of SEK 6.9bn from the previous level of SEK 6.3bn; Costs evolution and regulatory changes. We find it hard to believe that the company will achieve SEK 20.5bn in costs. A higher number of FTE are expected to join IT and data departments and plus there was no update on the upcoming regulatory changes (Basel IV and IRB review). When this happens, new HR power and consultants are needed and costs go up.

We find it hard to believe that the company will achieve SEK 20.5bn in costs. A higher number of FTE are expected to join IT and data departments and plus there was no update on the upcoming regulatory changes (Basel IV and IRB review). When this happens, new HR power and consultants are needed and costs go up. Mortgage market competition. Not an easy market to compete in, with regionally focused competitors.

We initiate coverage on Swedbank with a neutral rating. This is based on price to book value quite pricey compared to its European peers. P/B now stands at a 2022 estimate of 1.32x, we prefer SocGen and UBS.

Latest coverage in our retail banking coverage: