A Quick Take On Sound Point Acquisition I

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM) has raised $225 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in a sector where the management team has relationships and experience, which includes credit providers, specialty finance and commercial real estate.

While management appears to have experience in financial services, it's difficult for me to be too excited about their potential for future success, given the lack of identifiable industry focus and no previous SPAC track record.

My near-term outlook for the SPCM SPAC is a Hold.

Sound Point's Sponsor Background

Sound Point has 2 executives leading its sponsor, Sound Point Acquisition Sponsor I, LLC.

The sponsor is headed by:

- Chairman and CEO, Stephen Ketchum, who is the lead Portfolio Manager for the Sound Point Credit Opportunities Fund and has three decades of experience in various credit markets.

- President, Marc Sole, who was the first analyst in D. E. Shaw & Co's Distressed Securities Group.

The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.

The leadership team of the SPAC has not provided meaningful details on potential sectors they will seek to focus on, so we can't determine the potential market size or growth dynamics of the firm's target merger partners.

Sound Point's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based Sound Point sold 22.5 million units of Class A shares and one-half of one warrant at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $225 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for one-half of one warrant per share, exercisable at $11.50 per share on 30 days after completion of the company's initial business combination, and expiring five years after completion of the initial business combination, or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 21 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (SPCMU)

Warrants (SPCMW)

Common Stock (SPCM)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 15.4 million warrants at $1.00 per warrant in a private placement. The warrants are similar to the public warrants, although these private placement warrants have restrictions on transfer and have other features.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Sound Point

The SPAC is interesting because it's one of the few recently that has not indicated a proposed industry or industries to focus its merger target efforts on.

Executives of the SPAC are experienced in the financial industry sectors of distressed credit, specialty finance and commercial real estate.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value, and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous successful SPAC track record, which is a negative.

In my view, with so many SPACs to choose from, investors should be very picky as to the criteria they use for investing in a SPAC before an announced target merger.

While management has experience in credit-based financial services, it's difficult for me to be too excited about their potential for future success, given the lack of disclosed industry focus and no previous successful SPAC track record.

So, my near-term outlook is on Hold for the SPCM SPAC.