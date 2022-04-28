solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

USANA (NYSE:USNA) recently reported their March-end Q1 results. The quarter was a soft one, but it managed to surpass Street expectations. The soft result was attributed to the impact of disruption and fatigue from the Covid-19 environment, especially in China, and rising inflation. The company's net sales and EPS exceeded market estimates by 2.08% and 0.88%, respectively. The company ended the quarter with $238 million in net cash, which is 16% of the market capital. During the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, typically the company experiences a slowdown in demand and to counter this, the company offers a variety of sales promotions during the holiday. This year, the sales promotions failed to generate momentum due largely to Covid. Despite USANA slightly lowering its full-year guidance, the stock nonetheless closed up marginally on a down day for the small cap markets. This suggests to us that the stock is near the bottom, and also an indication that the stock is cheap at current valuation.

USANA is trading at 11.7x P/E and ex-cash P/E [market cap minus net cash, divided by EPS excluding interest income after tax] of 9.8x on FY2023 estimates. Investors should use an ex-cash P/E to analyze this stock, given that the income statement does not fully capture the value of the large net cash position in today’s extremely low interest rate environment. The company ended the quarter with no debt and $238 million in net cash which is 16% of the market capital. The company has a robust 10-year CAGR with 6.2% for sale and 9.9% for EPS. We are maintaining our price target of $125, which represents a potential upside of 65%.

Price Target And Analysis

USANA stock is currently trading at $75.93 and is nowhere near its five-year highs of $132.65, being off -43%. We see this as a key buying opportunity as the stock makes its way back to its highs seen in 2018.

USANA is trading at 11.7x P/E and ex-cash P/E of 9.8x on FY2023 estimates. The stock has historically traded around 16-18x forward P/E during the last seven years. We are looking at the "normalized" time before Covid-19 disturbances in early 2020 while looking at historical data. In addition, over the last several years, both large-cap and small-cap multiples have increased. Using a P/E of 17.4 times on $6.50 in EPS for FY23, we get an initial price of $112.80. But since interest rates globally are so low, reported EPS has virtually no interest income, and thus there is negligible value of USANA's large net cash position which is reflected on the income statement. Hence, we add back net cash to properly capture this large value in a P/E-based valuation approach. So, we multiply 17.4x times $6.50 to arrive at $112.80, and then we add back net cash of $12.20, which gets us to our unchanged price target of $125.00, or 65% upside.

It's worth noting that USANA's stock is still trading at a 43% discount to its previous five-year highs of $132.65. Given that the stock has previously traded at $132.65, this validates our price target even further.

1Q22 Results

USANA's 1Q22 results were below management's expectations, but managed to beat the market consensus estimate. The soft result was attributed to the impact of disruption and fatigue from the Covid-19 environment. The company announced quarterly net sales of $272.86 million, which was 2.1% higher than the analyst consensus expectation of $267.31 million. This resulted in an 11% YoY drop in net sales. Gross margin fell 10 basis points to 81.2% of net sales from the previous year. The drop is mostly due to the negative impact of foreign exchange rates, inventory valuation changes, and higher material and labor costs. Correspondingly, with the EPS of $1.15 per share, the company beat the market consensus by 0.88%. EPS has decreased by 21% as compared to the same period of last year. USANA's management has estimated that EPS was hit by $0.18 due to the collective impact of the increased material cost and forex rates. Active customers declined by 11% as compared to prior year quarter. It is worth noting that while sales, EPS and customer count were down YoY, all these metrics were flat sequentially, suggesting again that fundamentals are bottoming out.

Regional Breakdown

China - In China, net sales and local currency sales fell 11% and 12% YoY, respectively, while active customers fell 8%. Due to the recent spike of Covid-19 instances, the working climate in China has grown increasingly difficult, resulting in stringent lockdowns and restrictions in various regions inside this crucial market. We believe this slowdown is temporary, and business will pick up for USANA once Covid subsides.

South Korea - South Korea continues to perform well in the first quarter, with net sales and local currency sales up 1% and 9%, respectively, year over year. In a challenging Covid-19 operating environment, the South Korean market continues to show persistence.

Southeast Asia Pacific - Malaysian local currency net sales fell 27%, due to a difficult comparable due to the high frequency of promotional activities in the prior-year quarter. The number of active customers in this significant market fell by 17% YoY. The Philippines, which has traditionally been a strong market, faced a tough operating environment in fiscal 2021, resulting in dismal sales and operating results. Net sales in local currency was down 30% YoY.

American Region - Net sales in the United States increased 5% year-over-year while active customers in this market decreased 3%. Canada experienced a 5% decline in both net sales and local currency net sales, and a 9% decrease in Active Customers.

Net Cash And Share Repurchases

With no debt, USANA has net cash of $238 million, or $12.21 net cash per share, which accounts for 16% of its current market cap. In 1Q22 alone, the company repurchased 288,000 shares for $25 million, or $86.81 per share. This represents 1.7% of the market capitalization. The share repurchase authorization has a balance of $83 million.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

USANA has updated its FY22 guidance, providing a revised outlook to account for the uncertainties over Covid-19 environment in China, and the related lockdowns and rising inflation. Net sales was updated to be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, down slightly from the previous range of $1.125 billion to $1.225 billion. In addition, EPS is expected to range between $5.00 and $5.70. Due to higher-than-normal labor and supply chain expenditures, the company expects operating margins to be squeezed.

This guidance is below what we had estimated for FY22 and has led to us revising our estimates downwards. We now expect FY22 EPS of $5.70 [$6.00 earlier] and see a bounce back in FY23 as the company continues its promotional activities and cycles through the impact of Covid-19. In FY23, we estimate an EPS of $6.50.

This revised outlook includes an unfavorable currency exchange rate impact on net sales of approximately $16 million, an estimated operating margin between 13.0% and 13.6% (previously 13.5% and 14.1%), An annualized diluted share count of 19.3 million (previously 19.6 million)

Risks

Direct Selling

Direct selling may eventually turn out to be a risk. The art of personal selling may not always go as planned.

Competitors

USANA has numerous competitors and the company operates in a very competitive environment. They compete with other global network marketers such as Amway, Herbalife and Nu Skin.

FDA And Regulatory Risk

This could be a roadblock to expanding product lines if the company is not able to acquire FDA approval.

US-China Relationship

The US-China relationship has seen its own share of turbulent times over the past few years. Any Chinese affiliation, especially with the US involved, should be seen with skepticism with there being risk involved. USANA is heavily dependent on China which leads to risks involved that things may not go as planned and the company should be wary of the multitude of regulatory frameworks that could arise for that region.

Conclusion

Despite the company’s soft performance in 1Q22, we believe it is still a strong buy at this pricing. Another reason to invest is that the stock is trading at a 43% discount to its five-year highs. USANA has a net cash position of 16%, and the fact that it is repurchasing stock indicates that management is positive on the long-term prospects. The company's EPS CAGR over the last ten years has been 9.9%, suggesting the company is in a secular growth industry.