BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) CEO Beth Garvey on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2022 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Beth Garvey – President and Chief Executive Officer

Sandy Martin – Investor Relations

Dan Hollenbach – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global

Howard Halpern – Taglich Brothers

Jeff Martin – Roth Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the BGSF Inc First Quarter Fiscal 2022, Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Now, I will turn the call over to Sandy Martin, Investor Relations to provide instructions and read the Safe Harbor statement. Sandy, please go ahead.

Sandy Martin

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the BGSF first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings conference call. With me today are Beth Garvey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. After the speakers ' opening remarks, there will be a Q&A session. As noted, today's call is being webcast live. A replay will be available later today and archived for 90 days on the Company's Investor Relations page.

I now want to take a moment to remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions made by BGSF made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the Company's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, April 28th, 2022, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements publicly, even if new information becomes available in the future. During the call, management will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes can be useful in evaluating the company's operating activities and business trends related to the financial condition and results of operation.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information and should not be considered as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in today's earnings release posted on the company's website. I'll now turn the call over to President and CEO, Beth Garvey. Beth.

Beth Garvey

Thank you, Sandy. And thank you to everyone for joining us on today's call. I will begin today's call with a few comments regarding the recent sale of our Light Industrial segment announced March 1st, 2022, and review operational highlights for our first quarter results. Then I will turn the call over to Dan to provide more detail about our Q1 results and the Company's financial position. Finally, I will come back to discuss our 2022 strategic initiatives, including an update as accompanied enterprise wide, CRM, HR, payroll, and work force management software platform upgrade.

On March 21st, we closed on the sale of our Light Industrial segment for $32.3 million, which equates to a valuation of 7.5 times buyer adjusted EBITDA. As I mentioned last quarter, this divestiture fully aligns with management long term strategic goals of expanding our higher margin businesses and growing into new revenue streams within our Professional and Real Estate segments. The completion of this transaction allows our teams to concentrate on Professional IT consulting, build on momentum we have with our project based opportunities and managed services and make programs on further development of our Real Estate segment.

Despite continued macroeconomic pressures in 2022, we are confident of our ability to grow market share and expand these businesses in a significant way over the next several years. Turning to the quarter's results, we experienced growing momentum that improved sequentially throughout the quarter. And the first quarter revenues exceeded our expectations in both segments, expanding by 37.8% over a year ago. The important realignment that we made in both segments during the pandemic are continuing to produce the desired results. Also, we're very impressed with Momentum Solutionz business.

And although this was a small acquisition, the growth trajectory is excellent. We are optimistic and confident about the future opportunities in the Real Estate segment. And we will continue to carefully monitor labor shortages as well as inflation with a total addressable market for the U.S. backing projected to grow to over a $163 billion in 2022 we believe the company is well-positioned to continue to gain market share and meet or exceed our full-year goals in bulk and professional and Real Estate segments. In Professional, our business pipeline effective, and we are securing deals in the IT consulting and managed services for this segment.

We expect this continued benefit from cross-selling and intentional broadening of our geographic reach. Given the strong performance in fourth quarter from pent-up demand showing up with budget spending at the end of the year, we are pleased with the continued strength in 2022. Turning to the Real Estate segment, our teams continue to execute well on our strategic partner programs, as well as moving forward on new market expansion, recruiting, and direct hire placements where areas of strength that we believe will continue to experience tailwinds in the current year. With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Dan to discuss the company's financial results in more detail. Dan.

Dan Hollenbach

Thank you, Beth. And good morning, everyone. Before I walk through first quarter results, I will add the best commentary on the sale of our Light Industrial segment. Late in the first quarter, we completed the previously announced sale for approximately $30.3 million cash, plus an additional $2 million due at the 1 year anniversary in March 2023, and any working capital adjustment. The net proceeds were used to pay down debt, allowing us to invest in the business for growth. As a result, our financial results are from continuing operations and except where noted, exclude operating results for the Light Industrial segment for all periods presented. For additional details on the sale transaction, please refer to our Form 8-K, filed on March 24. Moving to our financial highlights from continuing operations.

As Beth mentioned, first quarter revenues were strong, growing 37.8% to 68.5 million compared to the year ago quarter. The Real Estate segment expanded 39% and Professional segment increased 37%. Momentum from last year carried into the first quarter, with positive impacts from better efficiencies into middles and improved pricing, both quarter-over-quarter and sequentially. The Professional segment was positively impacted by strength in finance and accounting and IT consulting, ERP, and Cloud bug pricing projects, as well as the continued ramp up of the 2021 acquisition of Momentum Solutionz.

Gross profit grew by 44.5%, compared to the prior-year quarter, to $23.4 million driven by revenue expansion, increased rate in Real Estate, and a 46% increase in placement fees. As a percent of revenue, gross profit increased 160 basis points to 34.2%, compared to 32.6% in the year-ago period. Operating leverage in Selling, General and Administrative cost improved by 200 basis points to 28.8% of revenue, compared to 30.8% last year. SG&A dollars increased $4.4 million, or 28.8%, which compared favorably to total revenue growth.

Professional segment cross-selling continued to be strong and represented 24% of revenues and gross profit in '22. This is up from 5.4% of revenues and 6% of gross profit in '21. Sequentially, strong momentum carried into '22 for Professional with Q1 revenues up 5.8% from Q4, 2021. Real Estate, following an exceptionally strong Q4, was down 5.4%, better than the 2018-2019 decline of 8.7% and the 2021 decline of 14.3%.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations was $2.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $212,000 or a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. Overall net income was $15.5 million or a $1.48 per diluted share and included a $12.2 million net of tax gain on the sale, and $922,000 in net income from discontinued operations. Compared with $712,000 or $0.07 per diluted share in '21. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $3.9 million or 5.7% of revenues compared to $1.3 million or 2.6% of revenues in '21. Our Q1 effective tax rate was 25.3% in '22 compared to 16.8% last year.

As we discussed during our year-end call, 2022 represents the third year of accompanies IP investment road map, overhauling all of our IP infrastructure, and wrapping up with an enterprise wise CRM, HR, payroll, and workforce management software platform. We expect significant productivity improvements in competitive advantages in our business from this platform upgrade, and assuming a modest 5% efficiency in order fulfillment. The projected payback period for the road map is approximately three years.

Future IT spend will represent incremental enhancements to improve systems providing a more robust platform to grow and scale our business. Moving to our financial position. The company's balance sheet is strong and we continue to maintain a prudent and conservative liquidity position. We assume improved by 4 days from year end. And our working capital ratio increased to 2.02 from 1.95 a year. After we pay down debt, our leverage ratio of funded debt to trading 12 months adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was 0.8 x as of March balance sheet date.

Finally, the Board of Directors approved our 30th consecutive quarterly dividend payment of $0.15 per share in support of our strategic initiatives. Our balance sheet position, and deleverage efforts are expected to continue to provide AMVAC flexibility to fund our operations while investing for future growth, as well as a return to our shareholders. I will now turn the call back over to Beth.

Beth Garvey

Thanks Dan. Although this [Indiscernible] industry can be a leading indicator of a U.S. based recession, we offer now that short term inflation trends to be a net positive for our industry due to labor inflation that translates to higher pricing in certain cases. We will continue to remain cautious on our outlook and our teams with same resilient as we look for changing trends in the labor market. Our goal is to gain market share through high value customer service and flexibility during this period.

Last quarter, we discussed our IT infrastructure investments, which included our plan to launch the company enterprise level CRM, payroll, HR, and workforce management platforms in late March. In mid March, we were within a week of finalizing our work, but decided to delay the system, Go Live, to ensure that all mission critical elements were fully tested and operational. As you may know, the implementations that involve payroll must be cut in at the beginning of the quarter. Therefore, our new projected Go Live will be the beginning of Q3.

In doing this, we use the extra time to include several phase 2 enhancements, so the system implementation in late June is expected to include a much more robust version of the system module. Regarding future M&A activity, we continue to work an active amount of deal flow and we plan to carefully evaluate how a potential acquisition fits into our strategic growth initiatives to augment the company's organic growth plans. As we have discussed in the past, we do not need to chase deals and we will continue to be patient and opportunistic in our evaluation. Our capital allocation strategy has not changed, and we will watch for valuations that meet our criteria in 2022 and into 2023. With that said, we would like to open the call up for questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much, Beth. [Operator Instructions] Kindly please only ask one question and one follow-up, after which you may rejoin the queue. Our first question is from Brian Kinstlinger from Alliance Global Partners. Brian, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Quickly in the last comments, Beth, your balance sheet is much stronger, but also the environment has a lot of pros and cons right now. Maybe, how are you thinking about M&A s in the high priority or low? And then you talked about valuation. Are valuations right now in line with what the Company's goals are when you look to pay for acquisitions?

Beth Garvey

Hi, Brian. How are you. I would say that our M&A strategy is really -- it's notch high priority right now, we're very comfortable with where we are right now. And with as you pointed out the uncertainty of certain things that are going on in the world. We are not looking really big at the M&A sector. But if something comes along, that is just a rock star of the deal then we would consider it. And then as far as valuations go, we are seeing that -- I'll let Dan kind of handle that because we are saying that they are going out valuations are.

Dan Hollenbach

We were looking at deals in the latter part of last year. We had noticed that turn was up a half to a to one turn from pre COVID numbers, in that range that we typically sort of look at that sort of 5 million, that 10 million EBITDA company, so. Very lovely [Indiscernible]

Brian Kinstlinger

[Indiscernible] follow-up --

Dan Hollenbach

The amount of it, they were worth of 10 times.

Brian Kinstlinger

For that, it would be my next question. As I follow a lot of IT services firms. Digital transformation seems to be driving excess demand, and there's obviously also our storage of employees that's increasing pricing as well. So I guess I'm wondering what percentage of your professional is IT staffing, and is that the primary growth opportunity for your company in 2022 on the professional services side?

Dan Hollenbach

Yeah. It's probably about 95% IT and yes, that's where growth is. Our F&A group does a wonderful job, sort of provides opportunity to cross-sell within our existing client base.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Howard Halpern from Taglich Brothers. Howard, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Howard Halpern

Congratulations, guys on the great quarter.

Dan Hollenbach

Thank you, Howard.

Howard Halpern

The Momentum that you talked about seeing within the quarter, has that continued so far in the first month of the new quarter?

Beth Garvey

We're not seeing a slow down, Howard. Things are things are holding steady, which we're very happy to see.

Howard Halpern

Okay. And are you seeing or have you begun to see the opportunities? I think last time you talked about expansion into the Canadian market, have you seen any opportunities there?

Beth Garvey

We are still on target to go into Canada in July.

Howard Halpern

In July. Okay. And just one last question. Are you back to where you were in the number of Real Estate offices open? And again, if you can reiterate what the plan is to open new offices.

Beth Garvey

We are bad to our pre-COVID numbers and we had targeted 6 new open -- 6 new markets for this year.

Howard Halpern

Okay, thanks.

Beth Garvey

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jeff Martin from Roth Capital Partners. Jeff, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeff Martin

Thanks. Good morning, Beth and Dan. I apologize, I hopped on the call. Part 3 year prepared remarks that it's questions, maybe a little bit redundant, but was this case if you could characterize the strength and Professional during the quarter, what were the specific drivers is IND coming back and how has the sales pipeline and conversion versus ramp up projects have been progressing?

Beth Garvey

We just have a very strong Professional machine right now in the IT world, and IND is definitely coming back with speed and there might have some momentum in the first quarter and going into the second quarter. And there's just a lot of deal flow right now, the sales team has got a very strong pipeline and they are closing deals left and right and that that's exactly where we wanted to see. And I think a lot of that has to do with our strategic initiatives that we did last year with aligning all of the sales teams within the verticals and they're just really in very -- there will oiled machine right now. They're being very, very well

Jeff Martin

Great. And then, Beth, congratulations on your Industry Award by the way.

Beth Garvey

Thank you.

Jeff Martin

Was just curious if you could give some perspective on the real estate market. How far back to normal levels, if there's things within real estate that are different now versus pre -COVID that are beneficial to the model? Thanks.

Beth Garvey

They're back to their pre - COVID numbers and they're track -- they're actually tracking higher and -- which is great. And then there's a few new revenue streams that we've been able to tap into, and those things are starting to develop nicely. And the team is really managing their pricing, which is helping to drive the increased margins. And they're just -- everybody is just really rock solid right now.

Jeff Martin

Great to see.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up from Brian. Brian, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks. That was the last [Indiscernible] quarter we talked about it, and maybe I missed it. But talk about your ability to fill open the positions, how that's improving or getting harder compared to maybe a quarter two ago, and how are you incentivizing people that come aboard?

Beth Garvey

And there is no doubt, it's a tough market right now, but the team does a really good job on making sure that they understand when an assignment it's going to end, so they can go ahead and give them lined up for a new one. It's easier for us to continue to redeploy the people that we have the end in the queue, then it is for us to go out and try to find new talent. So we're all the time trying to pay attention to keep new people that are big years to begin with, to stay a big year.

And we do a lot of things to try to help those relationship, built those strong relationships with the consultants in there and move them through the pipeline. So they always know, no matter we're going to get them back up.So redeployment is everything and we worked really hard on that. And then the teams there really good job at reaching out through associations to try to get new talent in the door as well.

Jeff Martin

I guess just one last follow-up. Is hiring an inhibitor to growth right now? What I mean by that is, you could hire -- just hiring more than an issuer are a challenge? Would there be a higher growth rate right now, and if so, by how many points is it [Indiscernible]

Beth Garvey

Well, we do have a strong -- there are several open orders right now, and if we could go in and close that gap then I think we would probably make more money. I think I was on the call yesterday with our division President for the Real Estate Group when we were talking about open orders, and they got a whole campaign that they are working on right now, that we're hoping to see that open order number go down and we just worked really diligently to try to make that happen.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have no further questions, so I'll hand back over to Beth for any closing remarks.

Beth Garvey

Thank you for joining our call today and we -- thank you for joining our call today, and we appreciate your continued support. We look forward to updating you on our second quarter results in August. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you, everyone, for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your lines. And have a lovely day.