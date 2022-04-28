asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Huge Capital Return to Shareholders

Share repurchases continued in 1Q22 and totaled 1mn at an average cost of $20.00 per share. Investors should note that the average repurchase price in Q1 of $20.00 is fully 20% higher than today’s current stock price. This Q1 buyback amounts to repurchases worth $21.1mn. This is equivalent to 8.5% of the company’s shares outstanding, and a large buyback occurring in just one quarter. The company now has 21,191 shares outstanding of its buyback authorization pending as at end March 2022.

Dividend Yield of 4.8%, 5.3% raise in dividend

The company has also increased dividends by 5.3% to $0.20 per share this quarter [$0.80 annualized]. This continues a steady trend of annual dividend increases, as seen in the following chart. Importantly, and significantly, LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) continued to raise its dividend the last several years despite Covid, when many banks actually eliminated their dividends.

Bloomberg

Muted 1Q22

LCNB’s results for 1Q22 were muted with net interest income down 1.0% YoY. The small fall in net interest income was because of a decline in interest income from loans but offset by higher interest income from taxable debt securities and lower interest expense on deposits. Non-interest income remained essentially flat YoY. Net income in 1Q22 was down 13.7% YoY and EPS came in at $0.38 against $0.41 in 1Q21. This drop in net income was largely because of the lower net interest income and higher non-interest expense. Net loans increased 3.4% YoY while deposits were up 6.5% YoY, both to record levels. LCNB Wealth Management too continued its upward trajectory with assets up 5.5% YoY.

LCNB recorded a small loan loss provision of $0.05mn in the quarter, against a credit of $0.5mn in 1Q21. Net charge-offs were marginal at 0.01% of average loans. Asset quality also improved with nonperforming loans, which includes non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, decreasing to 0.11% of total loans in 1Q22 from 0.25% in 1Q21. Nonperforming assets to total assets also dropped to 0.08%, compared to 0.19% in 1Q21.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB CEO Eric Meilstrup said, “We believe LCNB is entering this new economic and interest rate cycle from a position of strength, with diversified sources of revenue, record total assets managed, and historically low nonperforming loans. As a result, we will continue to deliver on our strategic objectives to make 2022 another great year for LCNB and its stakeholders.”

0.9x P/B, 5% dividend yield, 10x P/E

LCNB is a financial holding company for the regional Ohio focused LCNB Bank. Even as a small bank, the company has registered steady NII and net income CAGR of 7.3% and 10.9% respectively over the last 5 years. Management also has an impressive record of returning cash to shareholders through dividends, which has grown at a CAGR of 3.8% in the last 5 years and share buybacks. Current dividend yield stands at 4.8%.

Additionally, the company is well-capitalized and has robust asset quality. Despite Covid-19 related economic shutdowns in the last year, LCNB has maintained its asset quality which will aid profitability and growth. In addition, as the economy returns to “normalcy”, leaving behind the disruptions caused by Covid-19, LCNB will benefit from increased economic activity. These factors, along with inexpensive valuations of 10.0x P/E and 0.9x P/B on trailing 2021 financials, we believe, make LCNB an attractive pick from a short to medium term perspective.

We value LCNB at 12.5x our forward EPS estimate of $1.77. This brings us to a price target of $22.00, which implies over 35% total return from the current stock price. At our target price, the implied book value for LCNB is 1.1x on 2021 BV.

Conclusion

With its growth track record, 4.8% dividend yield and inexpensive valuations, we believe the risk-reward scenario for LCNB makes the stock an attractive pick from a short to medium term perspective. We have a target price of $22.00 for the stock which implies over 35% total return from the current stock price. The dividend increase and large repurchase, both occurring during Q1, is a strong indication of management’s confidence in their long-term outlook, in our opinion.