Since I put out my cautious piece on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) a little over a month ago, the shares are down about 5.3% against a loss of about 6.11% for the S&P 500. The company has just released earnings this morning, so I thought I'd review this name again. I'll try to determine whether or not I should change my view by looking at these results, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I'm also going to write about options because I'm a creature of habit, and one of my habits is to write about options. Finally, I think we're either in, or very near to, a world that I would characterise as the "anti-TINA." In this world, bonds are now giving stocks a run for their money, and so I want to think about the relative investment merits of this stock versus a 10-year treasury note.

It's that time again. Welcome to the "thesis statement" paragraph of the article. It's here where I walk you through my thinking about a given company in broad strokes, in case you missed the title and the bullet points above. I think this business is a fine one, with a strong moat, and the results just published were great in many ways. That said, I think the shares remain overpriced. This is especially so in light of the fact that you can get a decent yield on 10-year notes. For those comfortable with options, I would recommend selling the puts that I sold last month. Although these have lost over a month of time value, the premium is richer because the shares are now about $14 cheaper. For those who are nervous about selling puts, I'd remain on the sidelines. I'll go into more detail below.

Financial Update

The company's latest financials are hot off the press, and I'm sure you're just itching to find out my perspective on them, so I'll pass those along now. I think the financial performance has been mixed. On the plus side, the company has boosted revenue quite nicely. The top line is about 10.5% higher than it was last year, 11% higher than it was during the first quarter of 2020, and is up about 2.6% higher than it was in the first quarter of 2019. This suggests to me that the company has fully recovered back to pre-pandemic levels. Net income was also 4.5% higher during the first quarter of 2022 relative to the same period in 2019. The company has rewarded shareholders handsomely, as evidenced by the fact that dividends per share are up massively from $0.99 last year to $1.24 this year. Finally, the company maintained the frenetic pace of buyback activity that it managed in 2021, as evidenced by the fact that they spent $600 million on buybacks during the first quarter of 2022, which was $9 million more than they did during the first quarter of 2021. This is impressive in light of the fact that 2021 saw a record level of buyback activity.

While the income statement improved, the capital structure deteriorated relative to this time last year. In particular, long-term debt is now about $2.227 billion higher than it was in the first quarter of 2021, while cash has increased by about $590 million. As strong as this "moat" is, higher debt means higher risk in my view.

Norfolk Southern Financials

Let's Get Ready to Rumble!

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If we buy "X", by definition we're eschewing countless "Y"s. This dynamic applies, whether you're talking about different stocks or different asset classes. If you buy stocks, for instance, you're not buying crypto. I think it's helpful to sometimes review the relative merits of our favourite asset classes and to check our assumptions to see if they are still valid.

For instance, for years I've heard the argument that investors must buy stocks because the returns from government bonds are paltry. When the 10-year Treasury note was yielding 1.1% only one year ago, why would you lock in for such a pittance? Now that the 10-year note is knocking on the door of 3%, I think it's worth reconsidering the relative merits of stocks versus these things. In the following analysis, I'm going to compare the cash flows from the dividend to the cash flows from the treasury note. While this analysis won't answer whether it's preferable to buy this stock or a 10-year note, I think it'll go some way toward defining for us what growth we need from the stock to be indifferent between owning that stock or treasury.

In the following spreadsheet, I'm going to compare the cash flows an investor would receive from a $20,000 treasury note investment relative to the stock. I'm going to compare the treasury to two future states: one in which the dividend remains constant, and one in which the dividend grows at the same rate as it did between 2015-2019.

Here's what I found:

If the dividend continues to grow over the next decade at the same rate it grew between 2015 and 2019, the investor will receive about $405 more from dividend cash flows relative to the income received from the treasury note. Under the growth assumption, the dividend will be about $11.53 per year in 2032. If the dividend does not grow, the treasury investor will finish the decade with an extra $1,920 on their $20,000 investment, which is about 9.6% of the original investment.

So, if the dividend does not grow over the next decade, the stock investor will need to see shares rise about 9% from current levels for the capital gains to make up for the relatively lower income. If the dividend manages to grow at the same immense rate over the next decade as it did between 2015 and 2019, the cash flows will be about equal. I'm not afraid to tell you that I doubt the dividend can continue to grow at this rate for another 10 years, so investors are betting on some further capital gains.

There are obviously many other variables at play when we review the relative merits of bonds and stocks. For instance, investors sometimes forget for some reason that bonds, too, can make capital gains. For instance, if the yield on the 10-year note drops to its lows of the past year, the treasury bond will appreciate by about 26%. So, bonds rise in price, too. Additionally, I think there's the "sleep at night" value you get from knowing that in 10 years, your bond investment will be repaid exactly 100 cents on the dollar. Speaking of dollars, I want to make one final point before finally moving on.

Finally, I want to drive home another benefit from the 10-year note. I want to write about something that some of my American friends may be unaware of in the same way a fish may be unaware of the importance of water. I want to refute the "collapse of the dollar" argument that I've been hearing for about 30 years now with an anecdote. My younger brother does some business with clients in England from his base in the suburbs of Toronto. Both Canada and the ancient enemy are "developed" economies, but neither my kid brother nor his English associates will transact in the other's currency. They settle their business in the buck, the greenback, the cable, the good ole Yankee dollar. The number of greenbacks exchanged is a function of its value relative to the Canadian dollar or the Sterling, but it is dollars that are used to grease the wheels of international commerce. Some Americans are strangely ignorant of the value the rest of us put on the U.S. dollar. Is it perfect? Nothing on Earth is. It's the least imperfect alternative by a wide margin, though, and until that changes, there will be an inevitable bid under the 10-year note. This can't be said for every American stock.

The Stock

I've made the point many times that a stock is quite distinct from the underlying business. If you're interested in my specific thinking about this, please review my previous article on Norfolk Southern. The punchline, for those not interested in clicking the link, is that the stock is an instrument that reflects the current mood about the long-term future of the business. The investor's returns are largely a function of the price paid, and that cheaper wins. I also pointed out that the stock price changes are far more volatile than changes in the underlying business. In another previous missive, I also make the equally insightful comment that water is wet.

Finally, I measure the relative cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash, and the like. Once again, cheaper wins.

In the previous article on this name, I suggested that the shares were relatively expensive on a price to sales and price to book values of 6.2 times, and 4.9 times respectively. We see from the below that things have improved a bit on these metrics, but are still very high by historical standards. If you believe in a world where all things revert to some kind of mean as I do, this chart should not fill your heart with joy.

In addition to looking at simple ratios, I also look at the assumptions embedded in price. I do this by isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. I was first introduced to this idea in the great book "Accounting for Value" by Professor Stephen Penman, but other authors have suggested a similar approach. For instance, you can have a look at Rappaport and Mauboussin's book "Expectations Investing" for more on this approach. Anyway, the idea is that if we use some high school algebra, we can isolate what the market must be assuming about the long-term future of a given company. We then decide whether that assumption is too rosy or too pessimistic, and buy (or not) accordingly. Applying this approach to Norfolk Southern seems to suggest that the market is assuming a long-term, perpetual growth rate of ~5.4% here. Given that over the long term, railroads are bound by the growth of the overall economy, I consider this to be a pretty optimistic assumption, and for that reason, I must recommend continuing to avoid the shares.

Options Update

One of the reasons my social life is in its current state is the fact that I love to brag, and I'm about to indulge that tendency yet again. Over the years, I've earned about $50 per share on this name by selling put options on it. I think these are great because they are cash in hand, as opposed to capital gains which may evaporate in an afternoon. In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the September puts with a strike of $200 for $2.10 each. Although these have lost some time value, the shares are down about 14% with the result that these last traded hands at $3.29. This is something that put writers need to get used to. If you want to sell puts, just like with every other market, you need to understand that it's exceedingly rare to sell at the top. I'm not going to be selling more, as I'm already extended to September on this name. That said, if you're just coming to this party, I think selling these puts at the current bid of $3.20 makes a great deal of sense. If the shares remain above $200 over the next five months, you'll pocket the premium. If the shares fall, you'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a forward dividend yield of 2.48%. At that rate, you're almost making the same as you can get with a government note. This is why I characterise these as "win-win" trades.

It's that time again. Welcome to the point in the article where I get to indulge in my semi-sadistic tendency to spoil people's moods by pointing out that the phrase "win-win" is really just a bit of rhetoric. This trade, like all others, comes with risk. I consider the risks associated with these instruments to fall into two broad categories: the economic and the emotional.

Starting with the economic risks, I'd say that the short puts I advocate are a small subset of the total number of put options out there. I'm only ever willing to sell puts on companies I'd be willing to buy, and at prices I'd be willing to pay. So, I would never advocate that people simply sell puts with the highest premia. For example, you could make a bit more money by selling $300 strikes, but I think that strategy would lead to disastrous results. So I think you should only ever sell puts on companies you want to own at (strike) prices you'd be willing to pay.

The two other risks associated with my short puts strategy are both emotional in nature. The first involves the emotional pain some people feel from missing out on upside. To use this trade as an example, let's assume that the stock price of Norfolk Southern shoots to $400 per share on some buyback news between now and the third Friday of September. Obviously, my puts will expire worthless, which is a great outcome in some ways. I will not catch any of the upside in the stock price, though. So, short put returns are capped by the premium received. This is emotionally painful for some more hopeful souls. Thankfully for me, my expectations have been lowered dramatically over the decades, so this isn't really an emotional hardship for me.

Secondly, it can be emotionally painful when the shares crash below your strike price. This has happened to me more than a few times over the years. While it always works out well because my strike prices are usually "screaming buys", it is emotionally painful in the short term. The fact is that it's not fun when the stock crashes well below the strike price. So, I can make a reasonable argument that Norfolk Southern would be a steal at a net price of $198, but if the shares drop to $150, for instance, that will take an emotional toll, at least in the short run. I think people who sell puts should be aware of these emotional risks before selling.

If you understand these risks and can tolerate them, I would recommend that you sell puts in lieu of buying shares. The return may be lower, but in my experience, this game isn't about trying to capture maximum returns. It's about trying to capture maximum risk-adjusted returns, and a deep out of the money put is a far less risky proposition than the stock in my view.

Conclusion

I think Norfolk Southern is a fine business, but investing is a relativistic enterprise, and we're now in a world where you can get near 3% on risk-free assets. I characterise this as "TINA inverted." For that reason, I think there's more risk in the shares now than there was only one year ago. For that reason, I think investors would be wise to continue to avoid this name. That said, there's obviously value here, and I'd be happy to have the shares put to me at $200. If you're comfortable with selling puts, I would recommend selling the September $200s. If you're not, I would stay on the sidelines for now.