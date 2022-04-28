Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Twitter is selling to Elon Musk. I disagree with fellow contributors that shorting the shares of TWTR is a good idea at the current time.

In my view, the deal is likely to go through given the strong financing from a "club deal" of legitimate financial institutions, and shareholders should see a cash transaction consummate. So, what happens next?

Topping Bids Unlikely

TWTR has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by over 40% since my bullish analysis back in January. Of course, an M&A analysis changes the range of outcomes from here for shareholders substantially, and those considering investing in the company today have to analyze the prospect of whether we will see topping bids.

Elon Musk is a unique public figure who courted the TWTR board significantly, according to reports - especially Chairman Bret Taylor. In my view, in accepting Musk's bid, the TWTR board is making a strong analytical call that last year's $75/share+ levels are unlikely to be seen again in the near future given the business's plateauing (and in some cases, declining) operating fundamentals.

For another financial or strategic acquirer to make a topping bid to Musk's $54.20/share price, they would have to get comfortable with TWTR's operating fundamentals or find significant cost synergies. My belief is that only the large public technology companies - Meta (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL), etc. - would be able to make such a play, but the prospect of a deal from one of these parties is highly unlikely given antitrust concerns and regulatory hurdles.

I also disagree with a recent fellow contributor that the company should terminate the deal. Musk offered a nice premium to recent trading prices and it is clear that the company's operating results on their own merits would need significant additional traction to get to the $54.20/share level organically, especially in this market environment.

Risks To Selling Now

Of course, if somehow management led by new CEO Agarwal can materially improve operating performance, the company could get to the $54.20/share level or exceed this level in coming quarters; this would be a risk to selling now. However, I see the probability of this as quite low given the market environment and likely multiple compression that TWTR shares would experience without M&A scenarios in play.

Another risk to selling now, from the public shareholder perspective, is the loss of possible upside over the longer term for true believers in the company's prospects. I find it hard to accept the argument that TWTR could monetize and see $100+ share price levels even over the next decade, unless the company's business model and ability to monetize change dramatically. However, some shareholders take this view, and are upset that Elon Musk is "stealing" the company at such a low equity valuation. I would note that Musk has significant skin in the game, as much of the financing for the deal is collateralized against his TSLA shareholdings, and as such he is taking on significant risk in a downside scenario. Note that the interest costs on the debt alone for this TWTR take-private transaction could amount to nearly $1 billion annually, or two-thirds of Twitter's EBITDA. Unless Elon is able to drive significant improvements to operating performance - and quickly - there is significant possible downside he is assuming based on the financing conditions of the transaction. Thus, I see this opportunity cost risk for existing believers and TWTR shareholders as largely hypothetical and mitigated as well.

Buying TWTR shares now would not be a great idea as new shareholders would be subject to the risk that the deal does not go through, either broken by the Twitter side or by Musk himself. In either case there would be a substantial breakup fee, but this would be a one-time event and the shares would likely decline to pre-deal levels into the $30s per share, or even lower given what the broader market is doing.

Conclusion

This is a great outcome for TWTR shareholders and Musk may be in a unique position to drive a great deal of value creation relative to the company remaining public. Given his massive audience (~80M followers on the Twitter platform) and following, he may be able to drive operational changes at the company itself or else retain it as a prize asset to protect freedom of speech (his stated purpose for pursuing the deal).

Shareholders should consider this outcome in TWTR to be a victory and continue their pursuit of alpha generation through finding some other investment opportunities in the sector. Good luck to all.