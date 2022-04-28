JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) reported earnings for the first quarter that exceeded expectations last week, but credit costs are rising, as are recession risks.

Citigroup stock is also in a downtrend, indicating that higher interest rates, out-of-control inflation, and an inverted yield curve have recently become more pressing concerns for investors.

Given the increased risk of a recession and the financial industry's aggressive rate hike cycle, Citigroup's value proposition is unappealing.

Earnings And Revenue Beat

Despite a 46% drop in quarterly profits compared to the previous year, Citigroup's first-quarter earnings were better than expected. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $2.02, significantly higher than the consensus of $1.55. Citigroup reported revenue of $19.19 billion, which was more than $1 billion higher than the $18.15 billion consensus.

Despite higher-than-expected earnings and revenues, Citigroup's net income was cut in half due to rising credit costs. Citigroup's credit costs were $755 million in the first quarter, compared to a $2.1 billion gain from the release of loss reserves a year ago.

Financial Results Overview (Citigroup)

Inflation And Inverted Yield Curve

Inflation has become a major issue for the economy, including financial institutions. Inflation reached a 40-year high in March, and it is likely that it has not yet peaked. Consumer prices rose by 8.5% in March, and April inflation figures are unlikely to be encouraging.

With inflation on the rise, the Fed will be forced to embark on an aggressive rate-hiking cycle. The central bank finally began raising interest rates in March for the first time since 2018, but more rate hikes will be implemented this year.

According to CNBC, the Federal Reserve expects seven rate hikes this year, which means the market anticipates six additional 25 basis point increases in 2022, with more to come in 2023.

Furthermore, the yield curve, which represents the difference between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, recently inverted. The inversion of a yield curve is frequently regarded as a potential recession indicator, though it is not a perfect predictor. A recession would have a significant impact on Citigroup's loan business and would almost certainly result in a significant increase in the bank's credit losses.

Russia Exposure

Citigroup began exiting its consumer business in Russia in 2021, but is hastening its exit in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Citigroup warned in March that it could lose up to $5 billion in Russia, but that figure was reduced to $3 billion in the company's first-quarter earnings report. Citigroup reduced its exposure in the first quarter from $9.8 billion to $7.8 billion and set aside $1.9 billion to account for risks to its consumer business in Russia.

Russia Exposure (Citigroup)

Loan Business

Higher interest rates are not always bad for financial institutions. Banks such as Citigroup can make loans to borrowers at higher interest rates when the central bank changes its monetary policy, which means the bank can run its loan business more profitably if it does not have to deal with a recession caused by high inflation rates. The worst-case scenario would be stagflation, which occurs when inflation persists while economic growth slows or reverses.

Citigroup's loans totaled $649 billion at the end of 1Q-22, a 2.7% decrease QoQ. In the event of a recession, Citigroup would most likely reduce its lending, so investors should be prepared for slower (or negative) loan growth and higher credit losses.

Average Loans (Citigroup)

Discount To Book Value

Citigroup stock trades at a 44% discount to book value, indicating that investors are increasingly concerned about a recession, which typically results in a large increase in credit losses and higher loss provisions. Given the inverted yield curve and Citigroup's already rising credit losses, the stock's discount to book value is insufficient to justify a purchase.

Price To Book Value (YCharts)

Why Citigroup Could Revalue Higher

In terms of implementing countermeasures to control inflation, the central bank is way behind the eight ball. However, interest rates are expected to rise significantly in 2022, potentially causing the economy to enter a recession. If the economy avoids a recession and credit losses do not rise, Citigroup's valuation may rise in the future.

My Conclusion

Citigroup is currently a value trap. I believe the market is beginning to see the writing on the wall, which is that a recession is on its way to the American economy.

The inverted yield curve, combined with rising inflation rates, poses significant risks to Citigroup and the financial sector as a whole. Even though Citigroup stock can be purchased at a discount to book value, rising credit losses are a red flag.