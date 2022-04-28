Jose Gonzalez Buenaposada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Even before recent events clobbered its stock, Santander (NYSE:SAN) was a bank going nowhere in a hurry. Its stock price hasn't really been up to much, and that's putting it mildly given it is down around 50% these past five years. Okay, we need to add back dividend cash, which recovers a little ground but nowhere near enough to swing total returns back into the black.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps I should have swapped the word "bank" for "stock" in that opening sentence, because I do think Santander's woes are more 'market' than 'business' related. I mean, European banks have not exactly been in vogue in recent years. Whereas tech, staples and luxury goods stocks (among others) have all seen nice multiple expansion, Euro banks have seen the opposite. Santander is no exception, despite having a nice emerging market twist to its business. Granted, pre-provision earnings and tangible book value haven't grown much, but the main issue is that this is a bank that went from trading at a noticeable premium to tangible book value ("TBV") to a steep discount. When that happens over five years it will knock the stuffing out of any bank, never mind one that has struggled for growth.

The spill-over from the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the latest issue weighing on Santander and its peer group. Europe, and Spain especially, is facing a large economic headwind right now on the back of soaring energy prices. Inflation is rising, and that might also feed through to the bank's cost base, pressuring operating profit. Even so, these shares now look very cheap, and I do think Santander is a better bank than its past performance may suggest. Buy.

A Global Retail Bank With A LatAm Twist

Active in markets spanning numerous continents, Santander is geographically sprawling, with its European core complimented by sizable Latin America exposure.

Source: Santander 2021 Institutional Presentation

Europe is home to around 60% of its ~€1T gross loans to customers. Within that, Spain and the U.K. are its biggest markets, each accounting for around €250B in loans to customers. South America represents around 14% of its loans to customers. Brazil (~€77B in loans) and Chile (~€40B) are its biggest markets there, while it also has smaller businesses in Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay. North American exposure is about the same based on loans outstanding, with USA (~€103B) and Mexico (~€33B) representing its national markets there. The Digital Consumer Bank - mainly auto financing (~€90B) in Europe but with some non-auto consumer financing (~€20B) - makes up the rest.

Group-wide, residential mortgages constitute just under 40% of Santander's loans, with consumer lending the next largest segment (18%).

Source: Santander 2021 Institutional Presentation

Santander ticks most of the boxes I want in a bank. For one, it has a very solid deposit franchise. Demand deposits amounted to over €720B at the end of Q1 2022 - an amount equivalent to around 45% of its assets. Demand deposits represent cheap funding, and cheap funding is good for lending margins. Good lending margins allow for more scope to absorb credit losses when things go bad.

Secondly, Santander is an efficient bank, with its cost/income ratio coming in somewhere in the mid-to-high-40s region. Santander bulls would also point to its geographic diversity as helping smooth out the economic cycle and lessen earnings volatility, which is good for a cyclical business.

Profitability is mixed on a geographic basis. Europe isn't great, and even with help from normalizing provisions it only managed a sub-8% return on tangible equity ("ROTE") last year. Latin America is much more profitable for the firm, with ROTEs in excess of 20% depending on the market.

Not A Bad Bank

Putting the above together, Santander is a better bank than I think many give it credit for. Statutory ROTE has typically landed somewhere in the 10-11% region, which is fine, certainly for a European bank, though this was depressed by COVID, with higher provisioning really hurting profitability in 2020.

Growth has been underwhelming. PPOP has essentially been flat for a decade-plus, while tangible book value per share ("TBVPS") has likewise been fairly static in recent years.

Data Source: Santander Annual Forms 20-F

Organic growth is not essential to generate good long-term returns; it depends on the valuation and capital returns too. A big problem with Santander is that its stock has de-rated from around 1.3x TBVPS (2017) to 0.65x TBVPS (currently). That's why shareholder returns have been poor.

Another issue I would highlight is with the balance sheet. Its CET1 was 12.12% at the end of Q1, and management's target is the 11-12% range. That is on the low side relative to its peer group. Bulls might point to its historically stable earnings profile as a mitigating point, as mentioned above. That's somewhat fair, but under a very bad economic downturn the bank might find itself sailing close to the wind. It does have firepower from PPOP to absorb losses, of course, but at the very least capital returns could be impacted under such a scenario. It's something to bear in mind.

Q1 Results Not Well Received

Santander recently reported first quarter results. The market responded negatively, with the stock down around 9% on its pre-results level.

This seems a little overblown to me. On a constant currency basis, net interest income increased 6.2% year-over-year to €8.86B, but was down slightly on a sequential basis. Fee income was better, rising 5.9% year-on-year and 1.7% sequentially to €2.81B, again on a currency neutral basis. Total income rose low single-digits YoY and QoQ overall in constant currency terms.

Santander analysts have been concerned about inflation, not just in terms of the economic impact, but also on the bank's cost base. In Brazil, for example, the bank recently approved an 11% hike in salaries. Overall costs rose 14% in the country, while Q1 group-wide costs increased 4.5% YoY to €5.35B. Group-wide PPOP was €6.77B, good for 2% YoY currency-neutral growth and 6.4% sequential growth on the same basis.

Loan loss provision was broadly flat YoY, with cost of risk still historically low at 0.77%. The non-performing loans ratio ticked up 10bps sequentially to 3.26%. ROTE was 14.2%, with TBVPS up 12% YoY and 4% sequentially to €4.29.

Source: Santander Q1 2022 Results Presentation

Santander will benefit from rising rates as per above, but most of its sensitivity is in Europe. Rates in the U.K. are rising - with that market good for around €250m to NII based on a 100bps parallel rise in rates - but the ECB is lagging on rate hikes for various reasons (though a steeper yield curve in Spain should help).

Capital Returns Potential Okay, But Not Great

Santander aims to pay out 40% of net profit to shareholders in 2022, in line with 2021. That could mean a total shareholder yield of around 7% (split evenly between dividends and buybacks) at the current stock price. There is some upside to this long-term, as management aims to lift the payout ratio to 40-50%.

Source: Santander Q1 2022 Results Presentation

One thing I would point out, however, is that the balance sheet situation I mentioned earlier means that the bank can't be as aggressive on the capital returns front as some of its peers.

Buybacks in a period where many Euro banks are below fair value would create value for shareholders. Reinvested cash dividends are functionally equivalent, so the same principle applies with dividend payouts too. Banks that can offer that in this environment therefore look more attractive. Investors seeking this might want to consider recently covered ING (ING), or, sticking to peers with similar geographic exposure, BBVA (BBVA), which is currently executing a massive buyback program.

Shares Still Cheap Regardless

Though it doesn't possess the best capital returns story, Santander is still cheap. Its shares currently trade for around €2.78 each on the Madrid bourse, which works out to around 0.65x TBVPS and a P/E of around 6.3, with the latter based on 2021 EPS of €0.44.

Uncertainty is rising as a result of recent events, especially in core markets like Spain. Even so, management is still tentatively sticking with the previously announced 2022 targets under its central scenario. These targets include currency-neutral mid-single-digit revenue growth, a ~45% C/I ratio, and a ROTE in excess of 13%.

Data Source: Santander 2021 Institutional Presentation

The implied assumption in that last figure is that provisioning costs remain historically low. That might be the case in 2022 if management's assumptions prove accurate, but in the long run it's an aggressive one to make. To err on the side of caution I will stick with the average over the past decade, which is around 1.3%. That would knock long-run ROTE back down to the 10% region it was historically, which is still solid.

A bank averaging that across the cycle can command a valuation of 1x TBV, even if does require investor sentiment to change. TBVPS was €4.29 at the end of Q1, so upside to my rough fair value estimate is approximately 55%. Even discounting that to, let's say, 0.9x TBVPS, gives almost 40% upside. Add in mid-to-high-single-digits per annum from dividends and buybacks, and these shares can do very well over the next few years. Buy.