NotYourAverageBear/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise

I'm one of the biggest "fans" of the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) on this website. The railroad is my 7th-largest holding and one of three railroad investments. After discussing the long-term benefits that come with owning the company in light of the merger with Kansas City Southern earlier this month, it's time to look into the just-released 1Q22 earnings.

These earnings were bad, there's no sugarcoating it. The company missed both earnings and revenue expectations as volumes were down big time with a significant increase in the operating ratio. However, as an investor, I see no risks to my long-term bull case, which means I recommend investors use weakness to their advantage. The company mainly suffered from macro developments it could not impact directly and is looking to generate positive growth this year with stronger volumes going forward.

Let's look at the details!

1Q22 Was A Mess

I expected that the first quarter would be challenging, especially after working my way through a number of railroad earnings in recent days. In general, companies were struggling to improve operating efficiencies as more trains are needed to satisfy customer demand while inflation is causing costs to rise. Also, most railroads are seeing lower volumes due to supply chain issues and related problems. However, most were able to use pricing to turn lower volumes into higher sales.

As usual, let's start with the numbers that hit the wires first. Total revenue came in at $1.84 billion. That's $40 million lower than expected and 6.1% below the prior-year quarter result. EPS missed by $0.04 as it came in at $0.67, which is down 26%.

Trouble started all the way at the top, as the company reported 10% lower total carloads and 14% lower revenue ton-miles.

Canadian Pacific

Fuel surcharges (+6%) and pricing/mix (+2%) were unable to offset lower volumes as total revenue fell by 6%.

Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific has been dealing with issues since 2020. First, the pandemic hit. It messed up intermodal and related supply chains. These problems are still ongoing. If anything, they are getting worse again, as China started to lock down close to 40% of its GDP due to COVID. This is hurting intermodal as it causes global shipping delays.

Moreover, the war in Ukraine is hurting automotive supply chains (even in North America), which already struggle with semiconductor shortages. Hence, automotive revenues were down 16%.

Then, the company started to suffer from lower grain shipments for one reason only: droughts in Canada. Demand was high and US production of grains and related somewhat offset weakness in Canada, but it still resulted in yet another quarter of contraction. Note that because of a bad harvest (40% worse than usual), volumes are impacted until new supply hits the market. Most railroads (CP included) are looking for higher volumes in the second half of this year as this year's Canadian harvests are expected to be "normal" again.

Even potash revenue was flat(ish), with negative volume growth in this segment. This is mainly due to the impact of the strike at CP. This strike was quickly resolved, but it still left a dent in transportation volumes. The chart below shows the impact of the strike.

Canadian Pacific

On top of lower volumes and lower revenues, the company saw higher expenses. Total expenses were up 11% to $1.3 billion, with 33% growth in fuel and 13% growth in purchased services. All other segments were also up, but in low to mid-single-digits.

This toxic mix of lower revenues and higher expenses caused operating income to fall by 31% to $535 million. This pushed the adjusted operating ratio from 58.5% to 69.8%. That's a 1,130 basis points increase. The OR is basically operating expenses divided by total revenues. The lower the ratio, the better. The decline in volumes was responsible for 500 basis points of the 1,130 increase. Higher fuel prices added 140 basis points. The strike added another 120 basis points. It also didn't help that it was cold in Canada. This week, CP peer Canadian National reported that it had encountered temperatures of close to minus 30 degrees Celcius that impacted operations.

Canadian Pacific

Then, working our way down the income statement, the equity pickup from KCS (Kansas City Southern) was $251 million when adjusted for KCS' acquisition-related costs and purchase accounting. Net interest expenses were up $50 million as a result of a higher debt load related to the KCS acquisition in Q4 2021. Income tax expense decreased by $106 million or 55%. Excluding KCS-related items, the effective tax rate was 24.25% in the quarter.

Note that KSC reported 4% higher carloads, 10% higher revenues, and a 50 basis points lower adjusted operating ratio. It was a huge success, and it shows the diversification benefits when combining the two railroads.

CP continues to generate strong free cash and along with a dividend from KCS repaid over $500 million of term debt and finance leases during Q1.

Now, with that said, the outlook is better.

Canadian Pacific's Outlook

While I am writing this, CP has recovered from a negative opening and it's now trading 1.3% higher.

FINVIZ

This has everything to do with the outlook. Basically, management does not expect that 1Q22 is an indication of the remaining three quarters of 2022.

Without using any numbers, the company expects grain shipments to normalize, as I briefly mentioned. This is further supported by record grain volumes in the US and high potash demand.

Canadian Pacific

This is how the company commented on agriculture:

Looking ahead, strong global ag product demand, combined with the disruption in potash production in Belarus and Russia, have driven potash prices and demand to record highs. CP's partnership with Canpotex and K+S positions us well to deliver record volumes of Canadian potash to the world markets. I expect double-digit full year growth in potash.

Merchandise is expected to benefit from accelerated oil production in North America to satisfy demand in the ongoing energy crisis. The company sees new customers in refined products and plastics coming online, with low dealer inventory in the automotive industry. Inventories remain close to historic lows, and I expect some improvement starting in 3Q22. Intermodal is also interesting, as the company got an exclusive deal with Hapag-Lloyd:

[...] we are very pleased that Hapag Lloyd will be adding another weekly call at the port of Saint John as they continue to leverage our East Coast advantage. This service will drive significant new volumes from Northern Europe through the port and will exclusively use CP service to access markets across Canada and The U.S. We're excited about this opportunity to continue to grow our intermodal product from Atlantic Canada with our partners at DP World, The Port and NBSR.

Moreover, the company expects domestic intermodal to bounce back with market share wins in international intermodal. This is more than likely based on lower congestion levels in Canadian ports, although I don't have the data to back that up. So, please take that with a grain of salt.

And, to add another quote, this is what the company commented on its outlook. Note that CP already sees positive volume growth (ex-grain, which will bounce back in 2H22):

As I sit here today, excluding Canadian grain, volumes are up mid-single digits quarter-to-date, and we have over $200 million annualized of new initiatives starting up over the coming months. We said at the start of the year, as Keith said, that it was going to be the tale of two halves, and that's exactly what I expect to play out. While the Canadian grain headwind will persist into Q3, we still expect to deliver double-digit RTM growth in the back half of the year and grow RTMs in 2022.

On a full-year basis, the company is set to do $4.34 billion in EBITDA, which is 8.1% higher compared to 2021. However, the impact of lower efficiencies and a weak first quarter are leaving a mark as analysts don't expect the company to improve EBITDA margins.

TIKR.com

Next year, the company is expected to do more than $7.0 billion in EBITDA. That's the first year of the new CPKC company (CP + KSC) if it gets approval (I do not expect that to be an issue). Because of delays at the Surface Transportation Board ("STB"), the company expects to get a ruling by the latest early 2023.

Valuation

Another issue pressuring the company is that growth expectations have come down. The orange line in the graph below displays the ISM Manufacturing Index. This leading economic indicator has peaked in 1Q21. Now, it seems to be rolling over, causing CP to go sideways. On a side note, I recently wrote an article explaining the impact of slower economic growth on transportation stocks.

TradingView

CP is currently down 10.5% from its all-time high, putting the market cap at $90 billion (Toronto-listed). This is based on 932.7 million diluted shares outstanding. This includes the merger with KCS. The NY-listed shares have a $70 billion market cap, which is based on a CADUSD exchange rate of 0.779.

Data by YCharts

CP is expected to lower net debt to $18.4 billion next year. Moreover, the company has $720 million in pension-related liabilities. When adding these numbers, we end up with an enterprise value of $109.1 billion, which is 15.6x expected 2023 EBITDA. This valuation is fair given the expected growth rates, but not cheap by any means.

The good news is that $3.7 billion in 2023 expected free cash flow is a very satisfying number. It implies a 4.1% free cash flow yield. Historically speaking, that's good value, as it implies that investors are not overpaying to get access to free cash flow. It also means that the company is in a good spot to lower net debt and maintain double-digit long-term dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

I was mildly shocked when I saw CP's earnings. However, that quickly faded when I dug deeper. Yes, 1Q22 was a mess, as volumes came in so low that not even fuel surcharges and better pricing could prevent revenue from contracting. On top of that, the company suffered from a short (but severe) strike that added to a significant increase in the company's operating ratio. While this quarter will leave a dent in its full-year earnings, investors bought the stock after earnings. While I do not expect a quick recovery to new highs due to weakening economic growth, I'm far from bearish.

CP is in a good position to recover volumes going forward due to strong potash shipments, strong US grain shipments, improving Canadian grain in 2H22 as well as higher oil production, and stronger intermodal (both domestic and international).

The valuation is mixed. The stock isn't cheap but the expected free cash flow is high.

If you're looking to buy CP, buy, i.e., 25% of your initial investment and add gradually over the next few months. If the stock falls further investors have the opportunity to average down. If the stock bottoms and rallies, investors have a foot in the door.

Going forward, I will likely update the merger and my bullish thesis that near-shoring in Mexico will benefit the company. For now, I happily stay long and look for opportunities to gradually expand my position.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!