Companies usually have multiple stakeholders they have to cater to including customers, employees, shareholders and vendors. The order in which these stakeholders are listed is important because this is the hierarchical importance many companies assign to each of these stakeholders. Some CEOs also might argue that the communities that the company operates in or the broader society as a whole also are stakeholders.

If we start ignoring certain aspects of our lives, whether it's our health through regular exercise and a good diet or giving family and friends the time that they need, we eventually start seeing long-term detrimental effects that may not be immediately evident.

The same is true for a company. Squeeze a vendor or treat them badly long enough and when the tide turns, you may not be at the top of their priority list during a period of supply constraints.

Customers

Companies focus a lot of their time and attention on the customer and it makes sense to do so as satisfied customers are likely to generate repeat business, drive new customers to the business through word-of-mouth and inform improvements to the product or service. I have often had parents refer my work to their children, siblings refer it to each other and colleagues share it with others in the company.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is a company that helps businesses measure the satisfaction of their customers and the performance of the business through what they refer to as their Experience Management operating system (XMos). Nearly 85% of Fortune 500 companies use the Qualtrics XMos.

One of the ways Qualtrics does this is through a single question standardized survey called the Net Promoter Score (NPS) that was developed by Bain & Company in 2003. The questions asks customers how likely are you to recommend the company/product/service to friends and colleagues? The response can go from 0 to 10 and the total score across surveys can range from -100 to 100. Qualtrics does a great job explaining how each response is segmented below.

To calculate the NPS, customers responding with a 7 or 8 (passives) are not included and then detractors are subtracted from promoters. If all responses are passives, then the score would be 0. If all responses are detractors, then the score would be -100 and if all responses are promotors, the score would be 100. Some investors use a high NPS score as a quality indicator for companies they are analyzing, assuming the data is readily available.

Employees

Without customers a company cannot exist. Sure there are some pre-revenue biotech, alternative energy and high-tech companies around and some of them manage to go public through SPACs or IPOs, but for the most part, companies need satisfied customers. In order to deliver a high quality product or service to these customers on time, you also need employees that are compensated for their skills and time and that feel appreciated by their colleagues and the business. Employee satisfaction also can translate into reduced turnover. This is one of the reasons businesses care so much about "culture" and realize that happy employees are likely to treat their customers well.

Shareholders

Unfortunately while catering to customer and employee stakeholders, management teams sometimes forget that they're running a for-profit company for the shareholders who invested in the company at various stages of its development. This is especially the case with public companies where the shareholder base turns over very frequently and shareholder interests are not adequately represented by the board of directors.

This relegation of shareholders to the back seat manifests itself in the form of very high management compensation, reporting of results using non-GAAP metrics that obfuscate what is happening underneath the surface, switching metrics used to measure the business from one quarter to another and more importantly stock-based compensation (SBC) that sometimes completely wipes out any profits the company may have generated.

SBC is important for both management teams and employees to improve retention and to create an ownership mindset within the company. Too much of a good thing is not good for you and such is the case with SBC. Considering this is a non-cash expense, it's easy go overboard. Sometimes rising stock prices can also translate into unexpectedly high SBC expenses as we have seen in the recent past. This is likely to reverse in the coming quarters on account of the big drop in the price of many stocks.

Carve-outs

When looking at the performance of completed spin-offs this week, I was surprised to see that Qualtrics was down 58% since it went public in January 2021. Carve-outs are a type of spin-off where a parent company takes a subsidiary or division public through an IPO but retains a majority stake in the company for a period of time. McDonald's (MCD) invested in Chipotle (CMG) in 1998 and carved out the company in an IPO in 2006. The German software company SAP (SAP) did the same with Qualtrics last year, while maintaining a majority stake in the company.

Besides the fact that spin-offs tend to generally underperform post-spin, Qualtrics was a technology company that was going public in a challenging market. The company grew revenue 42% last year to $1.08 billion and is expected to grow the top line 32% this year. I was not surprised to see that the company was unprofitable considering many high growth tech companies are unprofitable these days as they forego bottom line profits to chase market share. What was astounding about Qualtrics' cash flow statement was that the company generated a net loss of $1.06 billion in 2021 and their stock-based compensation was exactly $1.06 billion. The situation did not change much in Q1 2022, where the company reported a net loss of $292 million and SBC accounted for $268 million of that loss. It is not surprising to see that the stock is down more than 46% this year.

What management teams need to realize is that if you leave shareholders in the back seat of a car without ventilation on a hot summer day, they're likely to take drastic measures. With ownership stakes in the low single digits or just a few basis points, management teams are often not thinking like owners. This is why activist investors are sometimes so effective and often dreaded by management teams. We are seeing this play out with Twitter (TWTR) right now where Elon Musk managed to strike a definitive merger agreement in just a few days and plans to make wholesale changes at the company.

While Qualtrics represents an egregious example of SBC, there are several things to like about the company and Seeking Alpha author @Komal Sarwar has done a great job of outlining them in her article Qualtrics: An Attractive Entry Point For Long-Term Investors.

A net retention rate of 124%, gross margin of 72.48% and more than 80% of their revenue coming from subscriptions are all positives. The stock trades at a little less than 8 times 2022 sales, which is right around what Zendesk was willing to pay for Momentive Global (MNTV), the parent of Survey Monkey. That deal fell apart in February after shareholders of Zendesk (ZEN) opposed the deal.

Conclusion

I'm not completely against SBC and think that it's a great idea that aligns incentives. I'm just not a big fan of the egregious levels of SBC we have been seeing the last few years. Treating shareholders as an important stakeholder should be table stakes for management teams. I agree with Marc Benioff that "CEOs Must Mandate for All Stakeholders, Not Just Shareholders" but it feels like many CEOs have entirely forgotten about shareholders in recent years.

Is there a different model that companies can use to align incentive? Yes, Netflix (NFLX) has a very innovative approach to this by giving employees the ability to take part of their salary and choose to invest it in long-dated options that expire in 10 years. The cost of those options is 40% of the current market price of Netflix. I hope that the recent developments at Twitter make CEOs sit up and realize that we are in a different market environment now where the bottom line matters once again.