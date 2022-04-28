creisinger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) announced a $3.0 billion stock buyback a few weeks ago to entice investors after years of poor business performance.

With macro risks rising across the board, it appears that a stock buyback will not suffice for General Electric and its shareholders.

Despite the fact that the conglomerate's earnings and revenues for 1Q-22 exceeded expectations, new Covid-19 outbreaks in China, unruly inflation, and other macro risk factors put the company's 2022 guidance at risk.

With risks increasing, GE stock is likely still overvalued based on expected free cash flow.

General Electric’s Segments Are Not Doing Well At All

General Electric may have outperformed expectations in the first quarter of this year, but the company is not off to a good start in 2022. On an acquisition-adjusted basis, revenue growth for 1Q-22, including equipment and service revenues, was just 1% higher YoY to $16.3 billion.

Organic equipment revenue growth was negative 14% YOY, with revenue declining in three of four business segments: Aviation, Renewable Energy, and Power. Organic equipment revenue growth in the last two sectors, Renewable Energy and Power, fell by 20% YOY. Although growth in service revenues offset some of the decline in equipment sales, the quarter was not particularly promising.

Revenues - Supplemental Information (General Electric Company)

Unfortunately, General Electric's free cash flow in 1Q-22 was dismal. Even though General Electric's free cash flow increased by $1.7 billion YOY in 1Q-22, the company still lost $880 million in free cash flow. The conglomerate's free cash flow guidance for 2022 remains $5.5-6.5 billion, but the guidance risks have increased significantly given that the conglomerate faces serious headwinds in all of its segments.

Free Cash Flows (General Electric Company)

Guidance 2022 Risks Are Rising

General Electric did reaffirm its 2022 guidance, but only grudgingly. In the face of a deteriorating economic backdrop, management currently expects actual results to trend toward the lower end of the guidance range communicated to shareholders at the start of the year. The conglomerate expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the $2.80-3.50-per-share range.

In 2022, free cash flow is expected to range between $5.5-6.5 billion. The issue with the free cash flow forecast is that the difference between the low and high-end guidance is one billion dollars, which is not insignificant.

General Electric expects its free cash flow to increase to $7.0 billion next year. And, if the 2022 free cash flow guidance is shattered, the 2023 guidance will almost certainly be scrapped as well.

GE currently has a P/FCF-ratio of 17x, with $5.5 billion in free cash flow expected in 2022. And this is the P/FCF-ratio after the stock dropped 10% on Tuesday. Given the deteriorating economic outlook, General Electric's free cash flow remains quite expensive.

2022 Outlook (General Electric Company)

The recent rise in Covid-19 cases in China, which is exacerbating already existing supply chain delays, is one of the risk factors influencing the 2022 guidance. Furthermore, the Russia-Ukraine war has an impact on General Electric's business, as does record inflation, which is currently at a four-decades high.

What is particularly concerning is the rise in material costs, which, unless General Electric can pass higher prices on to customers, will have a potentially disastrous impact on the company's bottom line.

Given management's cautious guidance to the company's forecast range, the risks here are relatively high. Given that General Electric still has a high P/FCF-ratio, I believe that investors may fail to adequately consider macroeconomic risk factors that could cause serious problems for General Electric as a cyclical enterprise.

What Could Drive General Electric’s Stock Price Higher

General Electric is extremely vulnerable to a downturn. However, if there is no recession, General Electric's business performance may improve, and struggling segments may see significant revenue and earnings growth. If current macroeconomic headwinds abate and inflation is addressed, General Electric's free cash flow valuation could rise.

My Conclusion

The earnings report as a whole was a colossal flop. On the news, the stock dropped more than 10%, indicating that investors' patience is wearing thin.

For years, General Electric has been restructuring its businesses with little to show for it. Despite the fact that the conglomerate saw some positive developments in its business (growing service revenues), macro risks are clearly a cause for concern.

Because General Electric is a conglomerate that relies on robust economic growth to thrive, an economic downturn would most likely have a significant impact on the company.