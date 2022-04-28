Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is a stock that I believe no one should overlook. Its remarkable post-Covid comeback has not only beaten analysts’ estimates by a substantial margin but has also delivered record earnings for the company since 2017. The company’s strategic shifts enhance the stock’s financial sustainability, which is a further reason for investors to cash in on this long-term growth stock.

Company Overview

Chico’s FAS is a US-based women’s apparel and accessories retailer that has been in operation since 1983. As of December 2021, Chico’s runs 1266 stores in both USA and Canada, operating under different brand names whilst also holding a substantial digital presence where its merchandise is marketed and sold. The four brands under which the business operates are Chico’s, White House Black Market, Soma, and Tell Tale. With less than $700 million in market capitalization, CHS is a relatively small company, but with its wide physical and online presence, and the scale of the market it serves, there remains a high degree of growth that is yet to be realized.

Market Assessment

The women’s apparel industry is one of the world's largest and most dynamic consumer segments, expected to deliver a total revenue of $888 billion in 2022. The industry took a major hit in early 2020 with the outbreak of Covid-19, bringing on a wave of supply chain challenges, economic disruptions, and operational obstacles due to pandemic-related restrictions and social isolation. During this period, businesses of every scale saw their profitability figures taking a hit by varying degrees. This was a result of temporary store closures, reduced hours, as well as short-staffing locations. These issues impacting financial performance were further exacerbated as a result of shifts in consumer spending behavior which were caused by lockdowns and social isolation-related measures.

2021 brought a rapid recovery to the slowed-down industry, with the opening of schools, colleges, and workplaces. Financial performance across the industry was highly impressive, given that pre-Covid benchmarks of revenue and profitability had been surpassed. Demand for feminine clothing surged as women sought to revamp their wardrobes after the lockdowns. This spending was further fueled by enhanced disposable income amongst individuals, as well as a higher degree of savings amidst pandemic lockdowns.

Competition throughout the market is stiff, with companies such as Chico’s having to compete against local, national and international players. The post-Covid trends that have led to a mainstreaming of online retailers, have further heightened this competition, but have also led to a fresh wave of opportunity for larger, established companies that can utilize their strengthened liquidity positions to achieve a competitive advantage in this realm.

Financial Performance

Chico’s performance, just like the broader market took a substantial hit as a result of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently underwent a remarkable recovery throughout 2021. This is seen in the company’s consolidated income statements for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021:

CHS Annual Report FY21

As can be observed, revenue for the company had shot up from $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion, indicating an impressive 37% climb. What is most remarkable about this revenue growth spurt is the enhanced efficiency Chico’s had achieved to reach this growth, with gross margin jumping from 13.9% to 36.7%. This gross margin figure is higher than the company’s pre-Covid performance, showcasing an improvement in direct cost management, which is critical for further growth to be achieved.

This cost optimization is further reflected in the proportionate reduction in the selling and general expenditure as a percentage of total sales, which the company had reduced from 39.8% in 2020 to 33% in 2021. This too denotes improvement from pre-Covid levels which stood at 35% in 2019.

The core highlight of the earnings report however was the turnaround in the net income the company had earned. Net Income for 2021 stood at a remarkable $46.2 million, in comparison to the prior year’s $360 million net loss, and the pre-Covid 2019 loss of $12.8 million. The stock’s performance is a clear indication of it being a value enhancer for its shareholders, increasingly achieving cost efficiencies throughout the years.

A recovery to such a degree had been beyond expectations, which partially led to CHS being upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (i.e., Strong Buy) on 27 April 2022. The stock’s increasing income potential has led to its earnings estimate experiencing an uptick, that has subsequently caused CHS prices to shoot up in the secondary markets. For FY21, Chico’s delivered an EPS of $0.37 per share, which has been the company’s best performance since FY17. According to the Zacks Consensus estimate, this figure is projected to rise to $0.46 per share by the end of 2022. This estimate has been raised by 9.5% since January 2022.

Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position, given the nature of its business, makes it a highly sustainable business option that is likely to pursue further growth at an impressive trajectory.

CHS Annual Report FY21

Closing the year on a robust liquidity profile of $115 million indicates the low level of credit risk the business holds. This strengthened balance sheet figure was achieved despite paying off a $50 million long-term debt during the year and came at an improvement from the prior year’s $90.7 million figure.

Enhanced Business Strategy

The driver behind Chico’s remarkable financial performance in 2021 can be attributed to the company’s strategic focus on enhancing its overall business. With the adverse financial impacts arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak, the company had been focused on achieving a sustainable digital transformation to survive shifting market dynamics. As a result, the company delivered digital sales at an impressive 42% share of total revenue. This came at a substantial increase from 2019 when the figure stood at 12%.

Similarly, to enhance its digital strategy, Chico’s took a more dynamic approach to its digital marketing front, by increasing its spending on social media influencer endorsements and digital storytelling. The company’s total customer count surged by 17% during the year.

Chico’s FAS had further optimized its strategic position in other areas beyond digital sales and marketing. In its real estate portfolio, the company successfully executed a strategy of productivity enhancement. Throughout 2021, CHS incrementally saved over $22 million through negotiations with store landlords. This had come in addition to abatements and negotiated reductions amounting to $65 million throughout 2020, pushing up total savings to $87 million.

These collective measures have resulted in the stock delivering enhanced value addition to its shareholders and improving its overall sustainability profile. The decisions taken by the leadership of the company have proven to be to the advantage of the shareholder’s perspective, whilst ensuring the survival and sustainability of the company amidst shifting market dynamics. It was due to these examples of a proactive strategic initiative that had resulted in stellar financial performance for the company, even exceeding pre-Covid benchmarks since 2017.

Valuation

In order to assess the value of CHS stock, it would be useful to compare its current trading price to its fair value, on the basis of earnings estimates. Since the Zacks Consensus estimate has steadily gained in the last few months, it comes as no surprise to see that CHS has a fair value that is significantly higher than its current market price:

Simply Wall St

This undervaluation, which indicates that the stock is trading at close to half its fair valuation price, is a serious call for investors to buy this high-value stock, the price of which is likely to surge in the short-term future. This fair value estimation is calculated on the basis of discounting back the company’s projected cash flows to the present value, based on its existing beta and cost of capital. This gives rise to a discount factor of 8.8%.

Risks

Despite the strengths of CHS emphasized extensively in the preceding subsections, CHS remains exposed to risks it would need to strategically mitigate, to enhance its financial sustainability. The most significant of these risks is the competitive market risk that Chico’s faces, given the nature of the retail apparel industry. This is due to the non-unique nature of the product that is offered by Chico’s.

The company faces competition from the local, domestic and international fronts, each of which offers similar merchandise. Chico’s aims to differentiate itself through superior quality, pricing as well as based on its brand value. However, as a larger number of market entrants make their way into the industry, this challenge is likely to be exacerbated. E-commerce has significantly reduced the barriers to entry for the overall industry, posing a significant market risk to existing businesses such as Chico’s.

In its latest annual report, CHS disclosed this competitive pressure as a serious threat to its sustainability, whilst stating that a number of its competitors have more access to financial resources, marketing expertise, and more efficient distribution channels. The company further anticipates having to increase costs for promotional activities, to maintain its market share. However, the company’s brand value is likely to deliver it a robust advantage amidst this growing challenge.

Conclusion

CHS is a high-potential stock that has delivered an earnings turnaround that is nothing short of remarkable. Chico’s business took a hit along with the wider apparel industry, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, in 2021, the company brought a recovery that even exceeded its pre-Covid performance by a substantial margin, beating its historic record since 2017. This was in large part due to the management’s proactive approach to strategy, which allowed the company to excel despite shifts in market dynamics. I believe CHS is a strong buy, as is in line with the Zacks revised categorization of the stock, given the degree to which it has risen above its challenges, and ensured value addition for its shareholders.