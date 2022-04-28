Telenet Group Holding NV. (TLGHF) CEO John Porter on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telenet Group Holding NV. (OTCPK:TLGHF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2022 9:30 AM ET

John Porter – Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Erik Van den Enden – Chief Financial Officer

Rob Goyens – Vice President Treasury & Investor Relations

Joshua Mills – Exane BNP Paribas

Benjamin Lyons – Credit Suisse

Roshan Ranjit – Deutsche Bank

Ruben Devos – KBC Securities

Nicolas Cote Colisson – HSBC Bank

Carl Murdock Smith – Berenberg

Laura Humvee – MFS Investment Management

James Ratzer – New Street Research

I will now hand over to your host Rob Goyens, VP Treasury and Investors Relations to begin today's call.

Rob Goyens

Thanks Operator, and welcome everyone to our First Quarter earnings webcast and Conference Call. As always all earnings materials, including this presentation, can be found in the results section of our Investor Relations website. And after this call, as per usual, we will also provide a replay and transcript for those having missed this call. We'll start today with an overview of the main trends and achievements in the quarter that will be presented by John Porter, our CEO. Immediately thereafter, Erik Van den Enden, our CFO, will guide you through our operational and financial results. And finally, after this, we'll open it up for Q&A.

Given the number of participants to this call, and in order to allow an equal treatment, we're limiting to two questions each. Any follow-up questions can be directed to the talent Investor Relations team afterwards. Before we start this presentation however, I would like to remind you that certain statements in this earnings presentation contains forward-looking statements. More information on these statements can be found in the Safe Harbor disclaimer at the beginning of our presentation, with that, let me hand now over to John.

John Porter

Thanks, Rob, and good afternoon or morning to all of you. Thanks for joining the call. First of all, delighted that yesterday's AGM approved the appointment of four new directors to our board, of which three are new independent directors. Ms. Lieve Creten, Mr. John Gilbert and Mr. Dirk Van den Berghe have been appointed for a four-year term as new independent directors of the Company and Ms. Madalina Suceveanu as a new non-executive director. At the same time, the director mandates of both Ms. Amy Blair and Ms. Sabrina Pascu have been extended by a similar four-year period.

The new Telenet Board of Directors consists of 11 members, including for independent directors, as opposed to nine members and three independent directors previously. A revamp board is well placed to help promote further growth for Telenet, given its wide breadth of experience and background. In addition, Andre Sorence will continue to serve as an independent observer. The new board will have four women embody five different cultures and bring a wide range of expertise, including technology, media, and telecom experience, e-commerce, digital transformation, data platform management, and finance and technology.

The mandate of Mr. Bert De Graeve, Chairman of the Board until now, and independent director has come to an end. I would personally like to thank Bert for his great leadership and vision, leveraging his experience in the telecom and media business, inspired the SLT, and supported Telenet's bold expansion into the media sector, and to become a full-fledged fmc operator. I'm pleased that Mr. Diovan [Indiscernible] has accepted to share the Board for a one-year term. He has always been a well valued independent director and Chairman of the audit remuneration committee since 2015. After that one-year term, he will be succeeded by Mr. Dirk Funderburg(ph).

Finally, Christiana Frank has stepped down from the Board as Independent Director, as she reached the maximum permitted age as stipulated in our corporate governance charter. Christiana has also been a key contributor to our board for over six years, providing season advice on variety of topics. I hereby also want to thank her for her expertise and engagement. At the end of October last year, we announced that the Board has started a strategic review of our tower business. In five months later, we are entered into a binding agreement with digital bridge regarding the full sale of this business, which owns all of Telenet's passive infrastructure assets. The transaction values are tower business at €745 million, on a debt and cash-free basis. Equivalent to a multiple of just over 25 times on EBITDA after leases basis. We expect this transaction to close in Q2, 2022. And as mentioned, we intend to initially hold on to the net proceeds awaiting the outcome of certain transactions, on our leverage profile.

As a reminder, we continue to actively target a four times net total leverage structure, which is exactly where we were at the end of March. Having successfully completed the strategic review of our tele -portfolio, remain fully committed to evolve on the Fluvius transaction. Both companies target to enter into final legal agreements by the time we announced our H1 results, which represents a slightly delayed timing from the spring initially. We will reach out to you on a new timing for our Capital Markets Day, to provide more clarity on the growth outlook for both our retail and infrastructure businesses. Unfortunately, we live in unprecedented times with a war ongoing in Europe causing the casualties of many innocent people.

The situation in Ukraine has deeply touched us all. Since the outbreak of the war, we have taken our corporate social responsibility to provide free mobile connectivity access to Ukraine refugees in Belgium, allowing them to stay connected with family and friends in the home country. In addition, we support local governments with Internet access in the temporary refugee centers and took many other initiatives to support the Ukrainian people, such as the provision of the Ukraine 24 TV channel. Moving on to our results now, when we look back at our operational performance in the first quarter, we managed to organically grow our business. However, at a slightly slower pace, as we observed less flux in the market.

This can also be seen through our annualized Churn rates which remain at historically low levels. We added nearly 23,000 net new FMC subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total to just over 772,000 subscribers at the end of Q1 up 17% year-on-year. We also managed to expand both our broadband and mobile customer basis, with 2,900 and 8,800 net additions respectively. The weighted average data download speed across our broadband subscriber base continue to increase, reaching 241 megabits per second at March 31st, 2022, up 12% from 250 megabits per second, in Q1 last year. This underlines our leading network infrastructure position in fixed. I'm also proud about the performance of our mobile network, offering the highest download speed on mobile in Belgium at 93.5 megabits per second, based on the latest BIPT test drive results. And finally, our commercial broadcasting subsidiary, SBS, launched another very successful edition of The Mall, with a record-breaking over one million viewers for the first episode, which equaled a 50% market share. As you all know, we will be participating in a spectrum auction in June, which we are very intensively preparing for.

It concerns both the renewal of existing spectrum licenses, which have been temporarily renewed until mid-September of this year, and also new capacity for 5G, as you see in the illustration above. At the end of March 2022, the BIPT informed the participants of the auction, that one new comer had exercised its option to acquire reserves spectrum in the 700 megahertz, 900 megahertz, 1821 megahertz brands. Also, existing operators have exercised their option to obtain 30 megahertz duplex reserve spectrum, in the 900, 1800, and 2100 bands. The remaining non-reserved spectrum lots will be auctioned as of early June 2022, in total, 640 megahertz of spectrum will be auctioned. As previously discussed, we continue to question the viability of a potential fourth mobile player in the Belgium B2C market.

In light of the high conversion rate of over 60% today, already in the residential segment. And the already very competitive standalone mobile market with many brands, MVNOs, MNOs, and low priced offers. Having completed the first three months of the year, we confirm our full-year 2022 outlook as presented mid-February. In line with our FY 2022 outlook, we anticipate an improved trend in our revenue profile and adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year, driven by certain price adjustments coming into effect as of mid-June 2022, as announced yesterday, as well as the continued focus on our operating expenses and tight cost control. With that, let me now hand over to Erik.

Erik Van den Enden

Thanks John, and welcome everybody. Let's first take a look at our operational results in the first quarter of this year. We ended nearly 23,000 net fully converged subscribers in the first quarter, which represented a softer growth trend compared to preceding quarters. This reflected seasonality and a less active market environment characterized by less flux and a continued decrease in our annualized Churn. The expansion of our broadband Internet customer base continued, albeit at a slower pace. Over the first three months of the year, we added almost 3,000 net broadband subscribers, which was primarily driven by the business segments. We also added 8,800 net new mobile post-paid subscribers in the quarter, again driven by a softer market dynamic.

Our monthly fixed ARPU per customer relationship reached €58.7, representing a decrease of nearly 2% compared to the prior year period when our ARPU was favorably impacted by certain one-offs. At the same time, we continue to see a shift from cable revenue to mobile revenue as a result of our new 1 and 1 Up bundles. This effect, however, should annualize as of the second quarter as we've launched these bundles about a yearago. Let's now have a look at our top line performance in the first quarter. We generated revenue of nearly $645 million in the first quarter, which was broadly flat versus the first quarter of last year, which included certain one-offs in our video revenue. Excluding this impact, our underlying growth would have been around 1%. Turning to the cost side, our operating expenses increased just over 1% year-on-year in the first quarter. This was mainly driven by higher outsourced labor and professional service costs, as a result of certain strategic and digital transformation projects. We also incurred a $1.7 million increase in staff leave expenses, due to the mandatory wage indexation of 3.6% at the beginning of this year.

And finally, we recorded higher network operating expenses, reflecting amongst others, a $3.5 million year-on-year increase in our energy costs. Turning to the next slide, you can see that we achieved an adjusted EBITDA of nearly $329 million in the first quarter, which marked a decline of 1.7% versus the first quarter of last year. The decline in our adjusted EBITDA was driven both by a tough comparison base compared to last year because of certain one off effects in Q1. And the impact of higher inflation on both for structuring expenses and network operating costs.

In line with our full-year outlook for 2022, we anticipate an improved trend in our adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year. Driven by certain price adjustments coming into effect as of mid-June, as well as continued focused on our operating expenses and tight cost control. Let's now have look at our accrued capital expenditures. Excluding the recognition of certain football broadcasting rights, mobile spectrum licenses, and certain lease related capital additions. Our Q1 accrued capital expenditures were nearly €140 million, equivalent to approximately 22% of revenue, and representing a more moderate 4% year-on-year increase. In line with our full-year outlook, we expect our investment intensity to pick up in the remaining quarters.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA, less property and equipment additions, or operating free cash flow as we used to call it, we yielded an adjusted EBITDA less property and equipment additions of nearly a $189 million, in the first quarter. A 6% year-on-year decrease, mainly driven by the 2% contraction in our adjusted EBITDA, as explained earlier. And secondly, by modestly higher accrued capital expenditure versus the first quarter of last year. In line with our full-year outlook, we expect a further contraction in our adjusted EBITDA, less property and equipment additions for the remainder of the year as higher investments will more than offset to projected recovery in our adjusted EBITDA. Turning to the next slide, you can see that our adjusted free cash flow was €61 million. This represented a 49% year-on-year decrease, which is mainly driven by a different phasing in the payment of our annual cash taxes, which were paid in Q1 of this year, whereas they were paid in Q2 in 2021.

We also had a $9 million lower contribution from our vendor financing program compared to last year. Finally, as we already settled our annual cash taxes in the first quarter, we expect a much stronger adjusted free cash flow performance in the second quarter and in the remainder of the year. Turning to the overview of our debt position, we continue to enjoy a very strong liquidity and long-term debt maturity profile. At the end of March, the weighted average maturity of our depths, excluding short-dated commitments under our vendor financing program, was 6.3 years and we faced no depth amortization prior to March 2028. Including our cash balance we have a total undrawn available liquidity of almost €720 million. Moreover, all of our floating debt has been swapped into fixed, limiting the exposure to future interest rate swings.

The Board of Directors remains highly committed to deliver on the company's shareholder remuneration policy. As detailed during the December 2018 Capital Markets Day, and as tightened in October 2022. In the absence of any material acquisitions and or significant changes in our business or regulatory environment, we intend to maintain net total leverage around 4.0times, through an attractive and sustainable level of shareholder disbursements. This includes a fixed dividend per share floor of 2.75 Euros per-share. Remainder of our adjusted free cash flow may still be considered for treating acquisitions, extraordinary dividends, incremental share buybacks, deleveraging, or any combination thereof. At the end of March 2022, our net total leverage was at 4.0 times exactly in the middle of our range, and unchanged compared to the end of last year.

Having completed the first three months of the year, we reconfirm our full-year outlook as presented mid-February. Relative to the first quarter, we expect an improved trends in both our revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year. Driven by certain price adjustments coming into effect as of mid-June, as well as continuous focus, on our operating expenses and tight cost control. Yesterday, the agent approved the proposed final gross dividend of 1.375 per share.

The dividend will be paid next week on May the 4th from our existing cash balances, with a Telenet share trading ex dividend on Euronext Brussels as of the 2nd of May. In addition, the AGM approved the cancellation of 1.1 million treasury shares, which we repurchased under the share repurchase program of 2021. As a result, the total number of shares will be lowered by an equivalent amount of shares. As such, Telenet continues to execute against its shareholder remuneration policy as announced in December 2018 and tightened in October 2020. With that, I hand over to the Operator for the Q&A session.

If you would like to ask a question, [Operator instruction].

Joshua Mills

Hi, guys. Thank you for the two questions. The first one for me would just be on your guidance and you've talked in the first quarter about the impact to inflation. Since you gave the guidance, the Belgian help in that sense. And you had mentioned it had picked up quite materially. And if I look at your price increase, that's coming through in June on 4.7%, that's still below the 8% inflation rate which we are currently seeing. My question is, what gives you the confidence that despite those bigger cost headwinds you're actually able to deliver 1% EBITDA on gross this year, have you found more customer base with the initial guidance as conservative, just give more detail about what it would take that would be very helpful.

And then secondly, John, you touched on the upcoming spectrum option and I think before you've always talked about the limited consumer opportunity given like emergencies. And perhaps this might be more of a B2B focus products, but given that the new entry is reserving spectrum across multiple different bands and since we're looking for a Nationwide's potentially consumer focused offer, what do you think they might be looking at the opportunity here and have your thought prices there is about. You will need to respond to the drop to that change though. Thank you.

John Porter

Okay. Thanks, Josh. First of all, of the health index relative to the increase, first of all, we're not exposed to the full force of the health index. The major things that impact our P&L are certainly labor, which we've already indicated the increase is 3.6 and we do not need to -- unlike some of our competitors in the industry and other corporates, we do not need to revisit that until 2023. That is probably the biggest impact and I think Eric and his introduction articulated that in Q1 that was $1.7 million impact on our labor.

The other -- the second largest impact is energy of course, and we also pointed out that the impact in Q1 was about $3 million and we're anticipating probably a likely case scenario potentially being up to $10 million for the full yea. Beyond that, operating costs are well within the span of our control. We have quite a bit of confidence that we can manage. And the other thing is that when you look at our price increase, it is something that has been developed in the context certainly of the inflationary pressures, but also with extensive quantitative and qualitative research with our customers.

Telenet position as having incumbent like market share means we have a very precious I would say relationship with the consumer, and we don't want to abuse that position. Now obviously our competitors have also raised their prices in a range of 5%. That obviously gives us a headroom to go up to where we are, but it was quite clear in the research that we did that there is a bit of a cliff in terms of your NPS or relationship with the consumer. They will ware up to 5%, but it falls off pretty spectacularly after that. The other thing to point out is that a rate increase is not a rate increase or a rate increase, because when you look at these rate increases that others in our industry are proposing, they are either on back book or front book or no front book and no back book or certain segments, a lot of exclusions.

I'd say that in the context of the industry announcements on price increases that ours is probably one of the most extensive because, we don't really play the front book, back book game for quite straightforward on our pricing, and what's good for the front book is good for the back book. So when we take a price increase, we're actually taking it against a very broad spectrum of our subscription revenue. The subscription revenue that of our 2.5 billion of total revenue ish, we're applying this rate increase to 1.6 billion of the total revenue, and there's some more specifics on that that we can give you later. But that is quite a broad range of the revenue. So you can see on a full-year basis, it will have a substantial impact. And even on the half-year basis, it will provide against cost a very nice acceleration in our EBITDA. So that's giving us the confidence to say that this is more than enough for us to retain good relationships with our customers, as well as cover the increase in their costs.

When it comes to the spectrum auction and the idea of a fourth operator, I mean, obviously, we won't know the full story until well after the auction probably, but I will certainly speak by my thesis that the companies that are behind the purchasing of reserve spectrum are really not in a position to launch an extensive above the line B2C strategy. The return on capital for the B2C strategy given the certain aspects of the legislation, which are what I would call anti-arbitrage provisions of having to get 20% population coverage before you can get a national roaming agreement and other aspects mean that in addition to the $83 million they've already committed, that you're probably talking about at least another $100 million to really get in the game.

The profiles of these companies are not really to put themselves in a position to do that. There's nothing about their business model today that suggests they have any experience in B2C. They don't have the cash flow profiles to invest in a long-term payback. I would say that a more likely scenario is that they are basing that providing broader coverage could be an element of their industrial enterprise strategy. They certainly target businesses and the public sector where there are tens of thousands of employees. This might be something a benefit that they would extend to some of their large enterprise customers. The only complete unknown is whether there's a scale international player potentially sitting behind them.

But I would suggest to you that there is no reason to believe that going from a standing start in this market, where you have over 50% FMC customers, you have over 60% attachment rate, you have pricing all over the board, you have at least 15 MVNOs including some scale ones in like a mobile and mobile banking’s that have carved out some interesting segments in the market, that there is a real place for a disruptive B2C player to get a real toehold in the market. Even if we would say, this fourth operator could over say three or four years get to the penetration levels of the largest MVNO, which is Mobile Vikings, we like it as the largest, but that includes prepaid. But the largest post-paid MVNO, which is Mobile Vikings with 300,000ish plus a little bit over 300,000 postpaid sims.

That's not a disruptive profile in a market where, you have kind of a 90% SIM to Pulp ratio. So that's the short version of why I don't think this is going to be a substantial threat, but we ask, could I be proven wrong? I guess so. But also, there is just no intelligence in the market to suggest that there's any movement on that front. And it would be one of the most well kept secrets in the European Telco industry if there was a major player behind them. So those are the answers to your question, Josh.

Joshua Mills

Great. Thanks very much.

The next question comes from the line of Benjamin Lyons from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Lyons

Thanks for taking my question. If I could just stick on pricing. I was wondering if you were looking to do anything on the mobile side. And as you've seen, one of your peers do a bit of a more-for-more type strategy going through June. So I was wondering if you're still -- what you were looking at that. And if I could also ask on residential broadband, it just seemed like a significant slowdown. You said that Churn was down in the market, and that means you got a bit of a pull forward in broadband anyway. But are you seeing any share loss or is it being compensated on the wholesale side. If you could just give your take on what you're saying from a market share standpoint. Thanks.

John Porter

I think it's -- Personally, I don't think there's a lot of shift in the share going on. We're experiencing, I think in something we put out already, we said that there's the least amount of flux in the market that we've seen basically. So in other words, our Churn rate is extremely low. So we're, we're probably, obviously we're not going to see all these numbers and we'll see Proximus is, but I don't think this is the biggest issue. I think the bigger although approximates has been aggressive with hardware offers and these kinds of things through the holiday period et cetera. So I'm sure they'll present some decent results, but I don't think it's the -- I think it's the main driver. I think what we're doing, what's happening is we're two things. One is we're coming out of, we're coming out of the pandemic period where, we had real market expansion, we added over 50,000 broadband subs during the pandemic.

So it was -- it was a really back to the good old day’s period as, all the operators gains something pretty close to their fair share during that period. I think maybe coming out of that, a lot of that absolute necessity to have fixed broadband everywhere, we aren't seeing the same need for that or if we had the same need for that, it was already satisfied during the heavier days of the lock-downs, etc. Where we saw the weakness it was not in shifting share, it was on the acquisition side. We just didn't see -- there wasn't really a lot of opportunity there. On the mobile front, we are increasing Telenet mobile by the 4.7%. We're not shying away from that. As you know, Telenet mobile is predominantly in an FMC package or at the very least, attached to a 1P or a 2P customer, but not in what we define as an FMC. The market is a bit here and there on the definition of FMC. We define FMC as somebody who's in a data - centric platform agnostic package with a fixed price.

And then the price it's not you buy mobile, you buy some to the extent and then we give you free HBO, that's not FMC in our minds. So we think the overall 4.7% will be applied to all of the FMC bundles, and all of the standalone products in Telenet. We're not raising the price on base. Embrace base has been positioned as, as a value product. It's primarily impacting our success in Brussels, and in the south of the country. And the only other thing that we're not raising is our premium entertainment products. And that's it, I mean, pretty much everything else except large enterprise and SME in to be everything else. SOHO is getting raised 4.7% as well, so it's a broad reach on the rate increase.

Benjamin Lyons

Perfect. Thanks for the color.

The next question comes from the line of Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Roshan Ranjit

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for the questions from me, please. Firstly, on previous more so I appreciate the long and a complex situation. Is it possible just to give us some color on what the reason for these delays are. Is it say the same situation which is just dragging or are there new developments which are causing the situation just to be pushed out? Any details you can give there will be super-helpful please. And secondly, just moving back to the KPIs. If I look at the digital TV split, I think that saw a sharp decline. And I think you've now completed the migration from analog to digital. Are we now seeing the effects of a pretty mature digital TV market which as you have pointed out, there is very limited movement within the market? There isn't this increase in digital TV base or do you think that there is still a bit more to extract there, because again, if we break down within the digital TV ads, I think this was the climate we've seen for the last two years. Again, any details there will be super helpful. Thank you.

John Porter

Well, just a couple of comments on the TV base. One is, yes. We completed the analog switch off, but I believe that was in the middle of last year. So, we might have expected to see the impact from that, not having the benefit of moving people over in Q3 or Q4. Although potentially it took that long. I think we also are really probably -- I can tell you anecdotally coming from our call center agents and our retail folks, that a lot of calls we're getting we're not -- as I said, we're not seeing much Churn, nobody saying, "Hey, I'm paying too much to you guys and I'm going to go [Indiscernible] or to Orange or whatever it's about. " "I love the service. I love the products the broadband is working great. How can I say these are tough times?

How can I save some money? " And I think the direction of course is potential [Indiscernible] on the basic TV product. So we're seeing that both in retention and to some extent in acquisition, and it's not surprising that it's, well, we couldn't expect to be immune from this phenomenon forever. So, yes, we will see how it goes. We do have some strategies in place to mitigate that and turn that situation, back around more positively. But as more and more D2C services launch, I mean, etc. it's going to get increasingly challenging, so we have to replace that, that revenue, that customer relationship with somebody else. But we still have very high TV penetration compared to, the rest of the Western World's Markets.

Erik Van den Enden

So we'd be also an issue in regards to discuss so into boss prior to the analyst which have been dealing this analog switch-off process. There was of course, a very strong migration from basic video to enhanced video, so it's why underlying there was still a positive trend on the video side. Now of course, hedging completed that migration that still is relatively small proportion of basic TV customers left, as we showed into Q4. We will keep 14 definitely decided to no longer split it out because it does not give any particular color, so when you look at the total video churn, which is the most important factor to focus on, is the combination of the basic and the enhanced video.

The trends are still relatively similar compared to what we saw previously. So yet they just going a bit more from digital, but that's also because end of migration has not been completed, it's logical that if your base has been fully converted, you've stays relatively the same that you've done, lose those digital subscribers. As to Fluvius saw again, the question was, does it just take longer or do you have your own count of new roadblocks. If it's clearly the fact that we -- I mean, there are no new roadblocks, so it's not that all of a sudden, you know, we entered into a huge issue and that we're stalled there. You didn't need very much the case that the process that we have to go through, which is very detailed and very tedious in terms of producing the carve-out accounts, doing the due diligence, that this take longer.

It's incredibly complex a file. And also one that of course, where I can get an agreement which bind till Nextel gets to lead for the next 20 years. So we're taking that very serious. And it does just take more time than we expected. It's also so that there are some elements as well that are not necessarily knowing under our control, nor Fluvius control in terms of the timeline so I mean, to give one example, of course we both want to have full clarity on the tax implications of this carve-out, and these things are still underway. Now, at the same time, we have been making quite a bit of prowess, [Indiscernible] of progress. So we do feel comfortable that we will, at both sides be able to land the file with a final signature by the time we'll be fully buy it, or before the time we publish H1 results. But it is indeed, more time consuming and more lengthy than we anticipated.

Roshan Ranjit

Okay great. That's really helpful, thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Ruben Devos, KBC Securities. Please go ahead.

Ruben Devos

Good afternoon. Just my first question is on what you said in the outlook. It talks about being a pivotal year with reported strategic projects. You are talking about reviews and a set up mobile towers that apart from these, I was wondering whether you could talk a bit about your commercial strategy in Vilonia. It will likely take the entire year for your competitors before they will be approved, you've been active there on the mobile side, have been experimenting with the dam. Are there some thoughts you could share on what type of possibilities there are now that the landscape is changing in the south, that's the first question?

And the second one is just on share buybacks really. You initiated one in October, finalized in February. It was about $1.1 million shares, relative to $110 million shares overall. So relatively small let's say, that consumers hasn't been banking on any buybacks really. But given that you sort of indicated before that you'd like to signal your confidence in the company's prospects in the relatively low valuation. Yes, I was wondering whether more share buybacks could be an interesting way in your view, to use excess cash in the company. Thank you.

Erik Van den Enden

I will take the question on the buybacks, Ruben. So buybacks has obviously something that we have been using many times in the past. It's true that the last one was relatively small, one that's backing 2019. We did the $300 million share buyback and also before that, it's a tool that we have been using the regularly and is also fully part of our toolbox. I think at this point in time, obviously we are expecting to proceed from the tower sale. Important to understand is that the cash is not yet on our bank account. We expect that to happen by the end of Q2. I think what we have, what the Board has decided for now is to retain that cash until we get more clarity on two important files, it is at the one hand, the spectrum auction and at the other hand the Fluvius transaction.

And when there is clarity around those deals, we will apply the shareholder program, as we always do and definitely assess whether a buyback is a good use of proceeds there, but it's been part of our tool -- it will continue to be part of our tool box. It is just that on the short-term and that is probably again, I mean, the auction is going to be in June. We plan to land the deal with Fluvius before we published H1 results with relatively short timeframe, but we want to get the clarity first before we take any decision on biolinks.

John Porter

And then also given, I think we are pleased as the company that yesterday, the shareholders approved to the new share of buyback resolution, which actually states that we can buy back shares over the next five-year periods up to the legal maximum threshold. And as you maybe have seen from the competing notice, the conditions for the buyback have become more flexible. Of course, that does not yet give the company the mandate, that which needs to be granted by the board, as Erik just mentioned. But at least for our shareholder's resolution perspective, we have been able to renew it for another five years, yesterday as part of the AGM. Yeah.

And then maybe on Vilonia, there's not much we can say for now, I think we're all aware that the -- I mean, the regulatory process for the VOO transaction is still fully in progress, and it's expected to take probably until the end of the year or maybe longer. That's of course for us difficult to see, but that's a typical timeline for an approval process. In the meantime, I mean, we are active in Vilonia, we always have been, and continue to be with the base brands, and we will continue to be active there. But in terms of further concrete plans, it's not something that -- we can either communicate but also, put together at this stage, we will first have to understand what is the outcome of the regulatory in view.

Ruben Devos

Alright, thank you.

Next question comes from the line of Nicolas Cote Colisson from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Nicolas Cote Colisson

Thank you, John's. Two questions, please. Just to follow up on the new entrants thing. As an operator yourself, do you think it would take a -- how long it would take sorry, to beat the 20% footprint and start accessing or roaming agreement. And also what would be your appetite to offer such a running agreements to the new entrants. And my second question is on Fluvuis(ph) transaction. So I understand you should get back to us before end of July. Should we then expect to knew about the final Sheldon structure, including the financial parties of these would come at a later stage. Thank you.

John Porter

No, I think it's our intention -- one of the reasons that we've delayed Capital Markets Day and the end-to-end discussion of the Fluvius transaction and its implications for our capital allocation going forward is that we want to have a completely comprehensive agreement in place so that there's going to be no outstanding issues, no outstanding discussions other than the fact of probably who's going to be the wholesale access seekers on the network. We know, obviously, that on day one, Orange is going to be on the NetCo, 100%. We expect that there is a lot of good reasons for them to follow along with us, but those things won't be finalized until after the agreement's in place.

But once we do finalize the outstanding issues on the agreement, and, as Erik said, they're more a matter of administration than commercial discussion, we will share very comprehensively the details of the agreement and the implications. On the new -- on the potential new entrants. Look, it's considering, once again, they're going from a standing start. I would guess that and what we know certainly about ramping up for 5G ourselves, and we have insurance key agreement with Ericsson, Nokia, and Google on the core that yes, it can take it up to a year to even get started, and the supply chain for this stuff is also under pressure. We've had some delays from Ericsson because of the lack of chipsets for transmission equipment, etc. So not an easy thing to get, get off this thing off the ground from a standing start. Although, 20% of the population could probably be covered with just a few 100 towers, but it's not like you'd need thousand, but lot to do for a company once again that really isn't in this business.

Erik Van den Enden

Getting permits is not an easy thing, right? I mean, if they were just to build new towers, of course there will be regulated taxes as well, but then the network means they're on towers. So just getting permits to build new towers in itself is also very lengthy and cumbersome process. And in terms of our own appetite for a roaming agreement, I mean TBD. We need to see what their plans are and what the strategy is, and whether it's compatible with what we're doing. I mean, I think we've pretty much positioned ourselves as an open architecture, as a company that's supportive on the right terms and conditions of an open architecture, both on fixed and mobile. And I think there are a lot of complexities for a new entrant to access the M-wings partnership because they're pretty much already locked and loaded on that. So, we would be a logical person for them to talk to about this, but we'll see when we see the whites in their eyes.

Nicolas Cote Colisson

Okay. Thank you. Thanks for the positions.

The next question comes from the line of Carl Murdock Smith from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Carl Murdock Smith

Hi. Thank you for the questions. Firstly, I just wanted to ask on the transition of revenue away from cable towards the mobile, due to the new convergence bundles. You talk through how that will annualize in Q2. I was just wondering, can you provide a bit more color in terms of the annualization. Is it a hard annualization or soft annualization? So basically did impact the entire base all at once in Q2, or is it more soft annualization as people moved on to that, so that impacts of revenue transitioning happens over time, and therefore, as we annualize the trunk we'll, slow down overtime as well.

Hopefully that's clear. And then my second question is, obviously yesterday you announced the price increase we've talked about the 4.7% increase, and you've touched on the fact that you're not moving prices up in base, or on the premium entertainment products, but more in the other revenue lines of other business services, to what extent do you feel like you are able to offset the inflationary cost pressures with changing the revenue line and price increases? Thank you.

John Porter

Maybe I'll take the first question on the annualization. The effect of this growth in our release is, in April of 2021, there was a moment when we launched our ONE and ONE(Up) bundles and they were replacing the WIGO bundles. Now, of course, customers pay an all-in price, and so the portion of the total bundle price that is allocated to fixed versus mobile is slightly different in the ONE and ONE(Up) bundles as it was versus WIGO simply also because the proposition of those two bundles was different. So that is indeed something. So if you think about Q1, it means we did not have yet ONE and ONE(Up). It was a full WIGO basis. And so as we allocated more revenue in ONE and ONE(Up) to mobile versus WIGO, that had an adverse effect on the fixed ARPU. So that effect is going to fade out as of April, essentially.

Now, of course, we did not -- people moved over time, although it was a fast transition from WIGO into ONE. So you will be seeing definitely already big shift in the next quarter, but there's going to be some residual effects in the second part of it. But that's essentially what it is. It will play out over the next eight months or nine months, but with the first month up in Q2. So you should see the bulk of it coming through, definitely, in the first part of the year. And on your other question on the other revenues and this is service to revenues and potential impact of the rate increase.

The other revenues are primarily in a bucket, including hardware, interconnect, certain transactional fees like Box swaps, upgrading to our IOS platform, installation fees, etc. They are very transactional fees although we will pass through any increases in hardware cost on handsets, obviously in the transaction with our customers. We think we can recover any increases there, but it’s pretty much anything with a chip in it, it’s going up in price. We will pass through where we can, but transactionally, it won't be the 4.7% applied to it.

In terms of business services, we do have a strategy in place on the back of our acquisition of Nextel, it's almost through as we go now, to increase our share of wallet on ICT services to our SME and LE customers. That is a business from which we expect a fair bit of growth. The mix of revenue within SME and LE has obviously skewed very heavily towards just connectivity. And we're now focusing much more on ICT services like SDN and cloud, and security. I mean, other business IP switches and these kind of things. So we do hope that the share of wallet will increase, and we've got a reinvigorated management team there at our TB talent business group and so that's where we expect to drive more revenue, in business services.

Carl Murdock Smith

Thanks very much.

Next question comes from the line of Laura Homsy, from MFS. Please go ahead.

Laura Homsy

Thank you so much for taking my question. Maybe a bit premature, but, just in terms of capital structure going forward, given that you obviously planning on sort of firm separating the NetCo business, and bearing in mind that you bonds become callable at the end of this year. Is there anything that you can share in terms of plans of some capital structure going forward, whether you're going to have separate capital structures, and any plans with regards to the bonds given they become callable later this year. Thank you.

Erik Van den Enden

Laura. I cannot take the question. We will definitely have different capital structures for what we call the ServCo and the NetCo simply because the business and the risk profile is very different. So we do expect a relatively high level, for the leverage on the NetCo to very stable, very long-term wholesale business would is strong Tenants, anchor tenants behind it, being a doughnut cervical. So there will be a higher leverage. And at the same time, the leverage for ServCo is expected to come down. So that is a shift that we expect and that we will implement. The exact mechanics of how we do that, what the mix of financing looks like and whether bonds will be called or not. That is indeed a little bit premature, but definitely it's really important for the medical, for the value creation that sufficient depth can be put on it and also that the cost of capital is really optimized. And that is something that we definitely focus on as we set up these new ventures.

Laura Homsy

Understood. Thanks for the color. I appreciate that.

John Porter

You're welcome.

The next question comes from the line of Martin Jaime Schmidt from Citi. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions. Regarding the EBITDA guidance, so when you basically thought about how to guide into 2022, how much of, so that's 4.7% price increase was factored in and maybe more importantly how much of the energy costs were affected in when you issued the guidance. I think because you mentioned a 10 million, is that 10 million based on today's energy prices or on the energy prices the back when you issued the guidance? That's the first question. And the second one is on the fixed ARPU growth. And could you give us some color on what the underlying ARPU growth is for the quarter excluding the one of in last year and also excluding the fixed-to-mobile effect. Thank you very much.

Erik Van den Enden

Maybe first on the guidance. So obviously the world has moved a lot over the last couple of months, especially given of course the events in Ukraine. So we had certain assumptions when we meet a full-year guidance. Of course, every quarter or almost on a constant basis, we revised that guidance. And so, the fact that we reconfirm it today is really based on the latest insights, both in terms of what we'll be doing on the price increase, and we have confirmed that yesterday it's 4.7%. We're also taking into account the latest use on energy. Just also maybe to remind you that on the unity side, we have a hedging program in place, which means that around 50% of our total energy exposure is hedged, and we did that last year still at favorable rates.

Of course for the remaining 50%, we are exposed and already one fourth of the year behind us. So the latest few confirms the fact that the external guidance is still viable and relevant. And then the second question I guess was on the ARPU yeah, sorry. So I mean, indeed, there is a one-off that we have in Q1 in our video revenue. More specifically, you will see if you look at the detailed reporting, that especially the PGO revenue is impact versus last year. If we would not have hit that one-off, the total revenue would have grown actually 0.7% or close to 1%. I do not have the exact evolution here on the ARPU, but it would also have meant that the ARPU on apples-to-apples basis would have slightly grown versus the Q1 of last year. I will send the exact number afterwards. Yeah. We'll do that, Martin.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of James Ratzer from New Street Research. Please go ahead.

James Ratzer

Yes, thanks very much, and good afternoon. I had two questions, please. The first one was just regarding your change of accounting that you've talked about, where you're going to be moving to an EBITDA basis. I was wondering if you could just let us know what your four times leverage that you report now on drive for a 16 will become under the new basis and or else being equal if you could then give us an indication of what it will go to following the tower transaction and taking into account the new lease costs you'll be paying to DigitalBridge.

And on the second question, just so that so just sticking on the theme of towers, so could you remind us on under Belgian rules what tower access you would have to give to any new entrants on your mobile towers. Does actually selling the asset now to DigitalBridge make it easier for a new entrant to build out a network and get tower excess space or would you have had to offer space on your towers even if you had not sold those towers to a third-party. Thank you.

Rob Goyens

Okay. James, Rob here. I'm happy to have a go at it and Erik has agreed to chip in. Yeah. We indicated this morning that as part of the tower transaction which we anticipate to close in the second quarter, so in June more precisely, that we intend to move to EBITDA after this reporting. We think, having spoken to a lot of stakeholders, it's probably a better reflection of how, in financial perspective at least, it should be -- have a better reflection of the impact of the tower transaction and also on the lease cost more generally. This actually means that we will -- the foremost operating leases but also capital leases, we will basically correct for them in our EBITDA results. This will also impact, of course, the leverage because today those leases are still included in that leverage profile. So today, when you look at our net total leverage, yes, leases are included in the depth numbers and they are excluded from the EBITDA.

So that will also change. Our intention is to provide, between now and the moment we report our results at the end of July, re-based financials. And apologies again to come up with re-based financials, but the idea of the re-based financials is two-fold. First of all, to give you a like-for-like comparison on the impact of EBITDA to EBITDA of this reporting but secondly also to show the impact of the tower transaction, so that you have a clean comparison base for the FY '21, but also the first quarter of 2022. We are actually doing the loss checks and balances here on these numbers. And then we can share them with you, also so we can update them on our website as well.

With regards to the tower transaction and so as I mentioned, we will look to close this in the second quarter, so in June. This will be an important moment of coarse for Telenet. Today, when you look at it on the group reporting, it will have a decrease in leverage of around 0.2, 0.3 times. This is arguably assuming that the depths of the -- so we have to recognize the lease until the first break date, and that's communicated, this first tenure period is 15 years. If we were to move to EBITDA after this reporting, the leveraging impact is going to be closer to 0.4 times most likely.

And then on the tower access to an essence there is, from our perspective, no deal change here, in the sense that the propagators of the tower companies has been actually judged by the BIPD as part of this tower disposal process, the need to provide access to So that can be existing MNOs, but it can also be other the Open Acres. So biscuit data is a medical excite chatting taking place. So on existing filings, but also new built filings, you basically need to open it up for your competitors. And that goes against regulators prices, which upset to buy the risks and the HYSYS actually in association of the mobile operators. There is like a [Indiscernible] for the [Indiscernible] ensure that the prices are having checks and balances. And as you know, those prices are regulated in Belgium. So that such having mechanism is not changing because the obligation to offer them access was previously only with MVNOs, but as part of the tower transaction it will now also be with tower companies. So I guess then there is no change from a regulatory perspective.

James Ratzer

That's clear, thanks Rob.

John Porter

All right, you're welcome.

We have now reached the end of the questions, so that completes today's events. Thank you for joining today's call. You may now disconnect your lines.