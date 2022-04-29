Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment

1Q22 ER Summary

Given the current headwinds Meta (NASDAQ:FB) is facing (IDFA, Russia ban, softening macro) the 1Q22 ER was quite positive.

Revenue of $27.9bn slightly missed consensus expectations of $28.2bn

EPS of $2.72 came in ahead of consensus expectations of $2.56

Family of Apps DAU (Daily Active Users) was 2.87bn on average, a YoY increase of 6%

Facebook DAU was 1.96bn on average, a YoY increase of 4%

YoY growth in ad impressions for Family of Apps was 15%

Given the tough 1Q21 comparables and the current headwinds, despite the key metrics not wowing investors, it shows the core business remains strong and is adapting. And thus far, investors have reacted positively, pushing the stock up 15% at the time of writing.

The reason we think Meta is an opportunity of a lifetime is because the current share price indicates investors can get the Family of Apps division at a huge discount and get the Reality Labs division completely free. We'll touch on this a bit more in the valuation section.

On the call, Zuckerberg discussed the three main growth drivers for Meta: Reels, Ads, and the Metaverse. We'll briefly discuss these below.

Reels

He reiterated how Reels' popularity is negatively impacting ad monetization because of the short-form nature of the videos. Though, he also reminded investors that Meta has tackled and overcome similar monetization issues back in 2012 when mobile emerged as the dominant mode of engaging with the platforms; and then again in 2018 when Stories rose in popularity but it was initially less monetizable than Feed. So, working through how to best monetize Reels isn't a new problem for Meta and with enough time it will likely become the biggest monetization driver.

Zuckerberg also explained how more content is being recommended via AI rather than just via social connections. Clearly, taking a page out of TikTok's book but it's really amazing how quick Meta can adapt, even if it means copying a competitor. More AI-based content recommendations will open up users to a wider set of interests and provide Meta with even richer data to deliver more effective ad targeting – a promising consideration.

Ads

There appears to be solid progress in Meta encouraging advertisers to circumvent the Apple privacy restrictions by engaging in server-side tracking. This entails businesses/advertisers connecting their servers with Meta's Ads Manager servers using an API (Application Programming Interface). This doesn't completely recover the signal loss from ATT (Apple Tracking Transparency) opt-out users, but it is recovering the majority of it. This is promising because this a direct agreement between the advertisers and Meta – no Apple interference. And advertisers will frame the seeking of tracking consent to customers and website visitors a lot more favourably than how Apple frames it in the ATT pop-up. In the ER call there were also several mentions of 'privacy enhancing technologies' which could possibly mean that Meta is getting ahead of and preempting future potential regulatory changes.

I'm sure this was not mentioned in the ER call to avoid being too optimistic, though in the long-term, Apple's privacy moves could actually be a blessing for Meta. If a tighter integration between advertisers and Meta ensues, not only will the server-side tracking be a success, more advertisers may also set up payments on Facebook Shop - then there is a load more first party user data. It requires a network effect, however; the more advertisers join Shop the more all will benefit.

Metaverse

Contrary to popular belief, Meta has the strongest hand going into the Metaverse. A complete Metaverse experience is an immersive one, and you need a VR headset to have that immersive experience. And with Oculus Quest 2, Meta has the best blend of quality, affordability, and accessibility for a VR headset by a large margin. Though despite the affordability and ease of accessing the Metaverse with Quest 2, it's galvanizing to know (as shared in the 1Q ER call) that Meta is providing web-based Metaverse experiences for people who don't have a headset, and they plan on making this easily accessible from the various Meta platforms. This will provide a great stepping stone for people to dip their toe in, enjoy a metaverse experience, and then decide to go a step further by purchasing the Quest 2 for a full immersive experience.

Valuation Thoughts

Very Low Growth Priced In

By using a Single-Stage GGM (Gordon's Growth Model) we can quickly see that the market is pricing in just 1.25% growth for Meta – from now until forever.

EV at time of writing = $452bn

Single-Stage GGM: EV = TTM FCF * (1 + g) / (WACC – g)

$452bn = $39.1bn * (1 + 0.0125) / (0.10 – 0.0125)

Even by factoring in the current macro-outlook of a possible recession, expecting 1.25% average annual growth from now on until the end of time is probably excessively pessimistic on Meta. Even without the greenfield metaverse opportunities, the Family of Apps division would likely innovate enough to sustain growth a few hundred basis points higher than 1.25%. To put it in context, this expected sustainable growth is lower than the long-term average of the U.S. economy and more in line with mature industrial verticals than tech.

Financial Performance Alone Will Outperform the Market

Let's say Meta's P/B and P/E stays the same, and going forward it repeats the TTM ROE of 30%. It would take 2.6 years for the share price to double:

Natural log of 2 / Natural log of (1 + 0.30) = 2.64

Sidenote: P/E * ROE = P/B >>> P/E * E/B = P/B

So, without any improvements in expectations from these lowly multiples, Meta's stock will double in 2.6 years, assuming the ROE will continue at 30%. And of course, this would translate to a market-beating 30% annualized return. The caveat is the short-term risk could compress multiples further before given the current macro and Meta sentiment.

Competition for User Engagement

Our take is that the outlook for the Facebook platform is quite different to that of the Instagram platform. Facebook needs to bring in more younger users to replace the current users that are aging, though teens and young adults do not want to spend a lot of time on the same platform as their grandparents. This is a headwind that will continually hamper Facebook's ability to maintain/grow its user base engagement.

However, the Facebook Papers – redacted from the documents leaked by whistleblower Francis Haugen last year – indicate that engineers and marketing teams are thinking hard about how to reengage with teens and young adults. The objective appears to be increasing engagement via meaningful content that aligns with life interests and even personal development. It could be a differentiating aspect versus Gen Z-favourite alternatives like TikTok and Snapchat, so I guess time will tell whether this endeavour will be successful or not.

Since the pandemic, Instagram user engagement appears to have been steady but certainly outcompeted by the rise of TikTok. However, the release of Reels in August 2020, which is a direct response to TikTok, looks to be stemming the user migration away from Instagram. In 2019, the daily average time spent on Instagram was 27 minutes, and as is shown below this has increased a little but is still considerably less than time spent on TikTok.

Figure 1 - Average Time Spent on Social Media

eMarketer

There are many similarities between Reels and TikTok but we would say some key advantages are 1) its currently got a more mature ecommerce integration, 2) it generates a higher ROI for marketers, and 3) it has potential integration with the metaverse (we don't know what this will look like yet but I'm sure it's on Zuckerberg's roadmap). Advantages one and two are attributed to Instagram's slightly older demographics whereas TitTok appeals more to Gen Z. However, given the changes since 2020 and Meta's ability to swiftly adapt, going forward we expect Instagram to compete better against TikTok for both Millennials and Gen Zers.

Figure 2 - Gen Z Users: Instagram vs Snapchat vs TikTok

eMarketer

Interestingly, according to research by GWI, despite the less time spent on Instagram by young people, it is considered by many to be their favourite social app – much more so than TikTok.

Figure 3 - Favourite Social Media App

Hoosuite

The same GWI research found that people mainly use TikTok to find funny and entertaining content, whilst people mainly use Instagram for posting/sharing content. This might explain why people are spending more time on TikTok but like Instagram the most.

To summarize, we're optimistic regarding Instagram's prospects but less optimistic about the Facebook platform mainly because of its struggles in reengaging with teens and young adults. However, Meta's focus to reengage young people with meaningful, personal development type of content could work – LinkedIn is an example of that.

Metaverse Competition

To us it appears that the common perception is that MSFT has the strongest position to capitalize on Metaverse ecosystem opportunities. And even AAPL or GOOGL would be regarded as having a stronger position than Meta.

We think this will be the wrong understanding. Firstly, during the 2012-2017, VR had a hype and bust phase whereby startups and big tech players either discontinued, stalled, or vastly slowed down their VR endeavours. Meta, on the other hand, continued with the same aggressive pace, investing huge amounts into VR R&D and product development. And now this relentless commitment is paying great dividends – a total of 10+ million Oculus headsets sold and similar sales trajectory to the iPhone in 2007/08. Furthermore, the number of Oculus app downloads is on a steep ascent and appears to be reaching that critical mainstream inflection point.

Figure 4 - Oculus App Downloads

VR is super hard to do, which is why the potential of VR appears to have been just around the corner for many years. So, Meta's commitment through the VR bust period now gives them a multi-year advantage versus big tech names like MSFT and AAPL. Furthermore, for other big tech it looks like the Metaverse is merely a new market opportunity whilst Zuckerberg is viewing Metaverse as literally an extension of the company's long-standing mission of ‘bringing the world closer'. And it's quite clear that VR/Metaverse being relatively more strategic to Meta, is why lots of talent in VR engineering has moved from MSFT and AAPL over to Meta, according to reports from Bloomberg and elsewhere.

We've seen some analysis suggesting that MSFT's gaming ecosystem will enable them to dominate the Metaverse. Well, MSFT has been toying around with Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) for many years now to no avail. In 2017, MSFT made deals with seven OEMs to make VR headsets for WMR, though now only HP remains, which highlights 1) the lack of quality of WMR, and 2) the difficulties of doing the software and hardware integration if you don't control both in-house. So, WMR is definitely not MSFT's way in to carve out a robust Metaverse ecosystem.

One would think that MSFT would attempt to capitalize on the Metaverse with their Xbox ecosystem, however, Xbox is not compatible with VR headsets (well, it does actually connect to some headsets but doesn't provide the immersive experience). And even if MSFT did make Xbox compatible, most of the incremental value would be captured by the VR headset vendors – simply because gaming already has the high-resolution 3D graphics, so to turn that into an immersive Metaverse experience you need the headset.

MSFT's stronger way into the Metaverse is actually the enterprise route, as they have a pretty impressive mixed reality headset called HoloLens 2. The problem, however, is that it is an unpolished product absent of a robust developer ecosystem. As a result, so far, the customer implementations of HoloLens 2 appear to be the outcome of a bespoke project between MSFT and the customer. This presents a chicken and egg problem, as HoloLens 2 needs more developers to create applications to give it more of an out-the-box quality which to then increase its scale economies, but in being an unpolished product with little velocity it is not attracting many developers.

Quest 2 is very affordable – compared to the starting price of $3,500 for HoloLens 2 – and already has 850 apps available (c. 340 apps of higher-quality vetted for the Quest 2 Store). Companies of size would be willing to buy a bunch of Quest 2 headsets just to experiment with and discover the best use cases, whereas with HoloLens enterprises would need to have a solid predetermined use case in mind before spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

So, whilst MSFT will gain adoption within industrial sector enterprises needing HoloLens 2 for digital twin use cases (something like factory floors and 3D car models), we see Meta gaining faster and broader adoption across the corporate world, especially for general office-based requirements.

To summarize,

We think Meta 's intent and vision is a more powerful reason for targeting the metaverse, The relentless commitment through the VR slowdown period now gives them a notable competitive lead, Meta has already developed tight hardware and software integration and has a flourishing developer ecosystem, VR talent moving away from AAPL and MSFT to Meta highlights the differences in strategic ambition, And the affordability of the Oculus Quest 2 headset combined with Meta making Metaverse access increasingly easier is building out a strong moat.

Below is a brief summary of other potential Metaverse contenders.

Figure 5 - Meta's Potential Competition

Convequity

Sentiment

It might be the case that Meta always trades at a discount relative to big tech peers. They are in an unprecedented position of being a facilitator of free speech whilst also assuming the role of preventing misinformation and preventing bad deeds from occurring on their platforms, and as a consequence they are under immense media scrutiny and appear to always be surrounded by controversy.

However, most of the troubles have occurred since Donald Trump rose to the presidency in 2016, which created a load of polarization and put Meta under even closer scrutiny. And in the grand scheme of things, this isn't many years' worth of experience in handling all these issues, so with time it's plausible to expect that Meta will get better at operating within this role.

Conclusion

Right now, if you were to buy Meta's stock, in effect, you're getting the Family of Apps division at a huge discount and getting Reality Labs (Oculus division) for free. 1Q22 was a tough quarter given the growth in users and revenue in 1Q21. And considering the current headwinds, the business appears to be navigating things very well. In the near term, investors should expect better monetization from Reels, further progress with server-side tracking and generating better ROI for advertisers (the major caveat being possible macro headwinds, however), and integrating Meta's social media platforms with Metaverse experiences.

In the longer-term, Apple's privacy moves could be a blessing in disguise for Meta – leading to much tighter integration with advertisers, including them opting to setup payments on Facebook Shop, which would be a massive win-win for Meta and advertisers.

Finally, we recently researched Adobe and discovered its highly impressive financials and business strategy; however, according to our valuation analysis, the stock is trading within a fair value range. This reminded us that ordinarily big tech names are so well covered that little alpha is up for grabs, unless of course, there have been extraordinary events that have impacted the business. This is why we view Meta as being one of the best long-term opportunities in a very long time.