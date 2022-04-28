akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR), a CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) stock is down nearly 70% from $18.8 in February last year to currently $5.87. However, this presents a strong buying opportunity for long-term investors. We are still in the early stage of CPaaS adoption, and Gartner predicts that 95% of companies will use a CPaaS platform by 2025. Kaleyra also closed its transformational acquisition of mGage and Bandyer which have substantially improved its prospects. The tailwind from the industry, synergies from its two acquisitions, and its attractive valuation provide a bullish outlook for the KLR stock.

Company Background

Kaleyra is an Italy-based CPaaS company founded by current CEO Dario Calogero. It provides integrated omnichannel communication services for businesses through different channels such as messaging, RCS, programmable voice services, virtual numbers, push notifications, emails, instant messaging (WhatsApp for Business), video, and chatbots. Businesses are then able to use Kaleyra's platform and its APIs to better communicate and engage with their customers. The company mainly focuses on serving enterprise clients in industries such as banking, travel, retail, and e-commerce. Current customers include Uber (UBER), Flipkart, WeChat, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and more.

CpaaS is currently one of the fastest-growing industries. Thanks to the tailwind from the pandemic and the ongoing process of digital transformation, companies are now spending more on digital channels to interact with their customers. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 95% of companies will leverage CPaaS platforms to improve operational efficiency and customer experience digitally. According to Juniper Research, CPaaS sales will exceed $10 billion this year and are forecasted to increase to $34 billion by 2026. This presents a huge market for Kaleyra to grow into. Kaleyra's CEO Dario Calogero said in a press release that he expects the market for Kaleyra to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 25+%. Its growth rate is able to outpace the industry because Kaleyra is focusing more on less digitised countries such as India and Italy which provides more room for growth.

Dario Calogero, CEO, had this to say on the market for CPaaS during the fourth quarter's earnings call

we anticipate that the CPaaS industry will continue to generate its traditional 25-30% annualised growth rates, positioning Kaleyra to grow in line with or above the industry pace.

Acquisition and Synergies

2021 was a transformational year for Kaleyra. It acquired mGage, an enterprise messaging provider, and Bandyer, a cloud-based audio/video communications service provider. mGage is a blockbuster acquisition for Kaleyra that provides multiple huge synergies going forward. Historically, Kaleyra focuses mainly on Europe and the APAC region. After the acquisition, it is able to expand into the North American market and is forecasted to generate around 30% of its revenue from the region. Besides, it is able to dramatically increase its profitability. EBITDA margin increased by over 200% from 2.2% to 7% in FY21. Margins are expected to further increase as more synergies such as cross-selling are being realised. mGage also allows Kaleyra to gain access to tier-1 telecom carriers such as AT&T (T) or Verizon (VZ) which can increase their pricing power and reduces their operating cost at the same time.

Here's what Dario Calogero said on Kaleyra's acquisition of mGage.

This acquisition redefines Kaleyra by uniting two world-class enterprise cloud communications companies, creating a top-5 global CPaaS platform with a global footprint of diversified and balanced products.

The acquisition of Bandyer is highly strategic and is often overlooked. Bandyer offers Audio/Video APIs and SDKs for a variety of use cases such as voice messages, group video calls, and webinars. Customers do not need to download any software and the whole user experience can be branded and customized to a user's specifications. This is highly complementary to Kaleyra's existing offerings as Kaleyra is now able to offer a full suite of tools for its omnichannel customer engagement solutions. Video and Audio products also have a much higher margin compared to existing products such as SMS or Email which allows Kaleyra to further expand its margins.

Here are Dario's thoughts on the Bandyer acquisition.

Our product portfolio already includes messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. With the addition of Bandyer's video offering, Kaleyra's offerings become a complete suite of tools for omnichannel customer engagement designed for exceptional cross-channel customer experiences.

Market Position and Growth Runway

After the closing of the acquisition of mGage and Bandyer, Kaleyra is now one of the top 5 global CPaaS companies with a presence all over the world. According to the MarketScape by IDC, Kaleyra's size is now on par with leaders such as Vonage (VG) and Bandwidth (BAND) and is only behind the three CPaaS giants Twilio (TWLO), Sinch, and Infobip.

Kaleyra is continuing to attract new customers and expand partnerships by launching new products to strengthen its market presence. It launched K-Lab, an innovation centre dedicated to developing new solutions that enhance mobile customer experience for financial services enterprises. Upon its launch, it successfully landed blue-chip customers like Visa and Mastercard to use their communication solutions in the Latin American and Caribbean regions. Besides, it is now starting to expand further into North America which is a largely untapped market for Kaleyra. It launched an app on Shopify (SHOP) which connects the Company's CPaaS channels to a potential addressable market of over one million users. The integration allows Shopify vendors to schedule SMS campaigns and notify customers by SMS in multiple languages with every order, order update, or registration. These new product offerings and its robust APIs for its all-in-one platform will continue to fuel growth and expand its market share going forward. Their latest customer wins include Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services with more than 390,000 associates worldwide.

Financials and Valuation

Kaleyra's FY21 earnings are impeccable. Full-year revenue increased 82% from $147.4 million to $267.7 million and gross profit increased 135% from $24.4 million to $57.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 479% from $3.2 million to $18.6 million. FY21 EBITDA margin is 7% compared to 2.2% a year ago. It is very impressive to see Kaleyra growing profit quicker than revenue as it means that they are significantly improving their profitability. Full-year Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is 130% which reflects a strong growth within Kaleyra's existing customer base. It also guided FY22 revenue to be between $400 - $405 million which represents a 50% organic growth.

The company ended the fiscal year with $97.9 million of cash in hand, compared to $37.8 million a year ago. It currently has a debt of $229 million, up from $125 billion last year. This is largely due to the acquisition of mGage and Bandyer throughout the year which combined account for $208.6 million. The debt used to finance these acquisitions are long-term payable notes that are due not until 2026. The company's operating cash flow remains flat at around negative $12million despite posting an increase in a net loss, which is mainly caused by the two acquisitions mentioned above.

Despite the strong results in 2021 and their impressive progress in scaling the business, its stock price dropped nearly 70% from $18.8 in February last year to currently $5.87. This is mostly due to the broad sell-off in tech amid the fear of rising rates and the possibility of a recession happening in the coming months. ARK Invest (ARKK) for example, is also down almost 70% from its historical high. However, I believe this provides a great opportunity for long-term investors to buy Kaleyra stock at a bargain price as communication platforms are essential to most businesses even during an economic downturn.

The company currently trades at an FWD 22 EV/sales ratio of 1.5 which makes it one of the cheapest tech stocks in the market. The EV/sales ratio is the most suitable valuation indicator at the moment as the company is still at a hyper-growth rate posting a net loss. It also takes the company's net cash /net debt amount into account. I like to use the relative valuation model to value stocks with negative cash flow as the DCF (discounted cash flow) model can't be applied. I compare the current EV/sales of Kaleyra to the industry's EV/sales and determine whether the stock is undervalued. The most important factor with this method is the outlook for the industry as deterioration of the industry will compress its valuation. The average EV/sales ratio for the industry is around 3.65 (I used the valuation of Twilio, Vonage, Bandwith, and 8x8 as a benchmark as they are all major players in the industry). This valuation/benchmark should be sustainable in the coming 5 years as I believe the CPaaS sector has a strong growth runway as digital transformation is still accelerating. We are shifting our communication method to message, video and voice. For example, E-commerce companies and ridesharing companies rely solely on digital communication. Therefore an industry 5-year CAGR of 17% estimated by Juniper Research is justified.

The graph below showed the EV/sales of different companies respectively. You can see that the company is also trading significantly cheaper compared to most CPaaS stocks. Kaleyra is trading at an EV/sales of 1.5 compared to the benchmark of 3.6. However, Kaleyra's growth rate is much higher as shown below. Vonage, 8x8, and Bandwidth are all growing revenue in the low to mid-teens while Kaleyra is growing in triple-digits.

This is partly due to its competitors having a higher gross profit margin. For example, Twilio have a gross profit margin of 48.9% and Bandwidth have a gross profit margin of 44.6%. However, it is shown in the FY21 earnings that Kaleyra is improving its margin quickly. Non-GAAP gross profit margin grew from 18.1% to 25.3%, representing a 39.8% YoY growth. Margins should be able to continue growing at current rates to levels closer to its competitor as it shifts its product mix to focus more on video/audio and starts to scale into the US market, which has a much higher gross profit margin compared to Europe and the APAC region. Kaleyra also guided a 50% growth next year and a CAGR of at least 25% according to management, which is outpacing the industry's growth. This should put Kaleyra's EV/sales back to the Industry's average of 3.65 which represents a price target of $14.2.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with the company. The biggest risk is whether COVID infection rate will resurge in Europe and India (given the current resurgence in China and Hong Kong). As the company focuses a lot on these two regions, the resurgence will significantly affect the company's operation. This is what happened with the company in late 2020 and early 2021 which caused an underwhelming performance in revenue growth. Revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020 is only 8% compared to 103% last quarter. Besides, the company has a significant presence in Europe, where it is based. If its competitor is able to sneak into the market, this will hurt Kaleyra's expansion in the region. Another risk is the company failing to grow gross profit margins. Its valuation expansion depends heavily on whether it can grow margins to a level closer to its competitors. Lastly, the current macro headwind such as high inflation and supply chain blockage may cause the economy to slow down significantly. This may worsen if China's COVID situation continues as the country's ports are crucial to the global supply chain. If the supply shortage remains inflation will increase even further.

Conclusion

I believe Kaleyra has a strong growth runway going forward. The CPaaS market is growing quickly at a CAGR of 30% and Kaleyra is poised to benefit from the tailwind by being one of the leaders in the industry. They only recently started to expand into the North America market which is a huge market for them to grow into. Synergies from the acquisitions are still being realized. This includes more opportunities for cross-selling and the scaling of its video/audio offerings. The further expansion into North America and the video/audio space will continue to drive margin growth. Their innovative and new products such as K-Lab can also help them land more new customers. As they scale bigger they are also able to better control costs and have better pricing power which will lead to improved profitability.

High inflation and supply chain issues may post uncertainty to the economy but the CPaaS industry is relatively resilient as communications with customers are essential to every business even during weaker economic environments. Its current valuation is significantly discounted from its competitor as it is growing much quicker and is improving profitability at the same time. Recently, Vonage, a competitor of Kaleyra is being bought out by Ericsson at an EV/sales ratio of 3.9. I believe this also puts a floor on the valuation of CPaaS companies. Kaylera deserves a higher multiple given its strong prospect and growth runway ahead. Using Vonage's buyout EV/sales ratio of 3.9 will put Kaleyra's stock price at $15.26 which represents an upside of 2.6 times, this is similar to the price target of $14.2 using the relative valuation model. It is also worth noting that Vonage's revenue growth is only 13.3% last quarter. Therefore, I believe the stock will generate an outsized return from current levels as the company continues to grow and execute.

Thank you for reading.