The Q1 report could not have come at a better time for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The stock lost over 20% of its value in recent weeks, putting it in danger of falling below support that has held strong for over a year. But while the April 26 report contained a lot of positives, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to keep the stock afloat. Why will be covered next.

There was a lot to like in the Q1 FY2022 report

ENTG beat estimates for the top and the bottom line. Q1 revenue increased by 26.7% YoY to $649.6M. SCEM, MC and AMH all grew by double digits YoY. Some of the standouts include products for purification, fluid handling and gas filtration, which grew by over 50%. Liquid filtration, advanced deposition materials and surface preparation solutions also showed strong growth.

Gross margins and operating margins both improved YoY. As a result, GAAP EPS increased by 48.4% YoY to $0.92 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 51.4% YoY to $1.06. Adjusted EBITDA was $206.2M in Q1 FY2022, up from $199.6M in Q4 FY2021 and $150.1M in Q1 FY2021. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Sales $649.646M $635.204M $512.844M 2.27% 26.68% Gross margin 47.7% 46.5% 45.8% 120bps 190bps Operating margin 25.1% 25.1% 22.2% - 290bps Operating income $163.346M $159.544M $113.978M 2.38% 43.31% Net income $125.705M $118.219M $84.676M 6.33% 48.45% EPS $0.92 $0.87 $0.62 5.75% 48.39% (Non-GAAP) Sales $649.646M $635.204M $512.844M 2.27% 26.68% Gross margin 47.7% 46.5% 45.8% 120bps 190bps Operating margin 28.1% 27.8% 25.0% 30bps 310bps Operating income $182.251M $176.770M $128.036M 3.10% 42.34% Net income $145.133M $131.783M $95.513M 10.13% 51.95% EPS $1.06 $0.96 $0.70 10.42% 51.43%

It's worth mentioning that first quarter earnings benefited from a tax rate that tends to be lower than the rest of the year. The tax rate was 14% in Q1, but it's expected to end up at 17% for all of FY2022. Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $660-680M, an increase of 17.3% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects GAAP EPS of $0.67-0.72, an increase of 6.9% YoY at the midpoint and non-GAAP EPS of $1.02-1.07, an increase of 23% YoY at the midpoint.

Note that guidance does not take into account the pending acquisition of CMC Materials (CCMP), which is expected to close in the second half of the year. Still, GAAP operating expenses are expected to rise to $163-165M in Q2 due to integration and other costs associated with the deal, up from $146M in Q1. The increase in operating expenses is expected to be much less in terms of non-GAAP, which is why non-GAAP earnings are expected to take less of a hit.

Speaking of CMC, ENTG has started preparing the finances needed to complete the deal valued at $6.5B. ENTG intends to finance the transaction through a combination of equity, new debt and cash on hand. As a consequence, ENTG syndicated a $2.5B term loan in March and it completed an offering of $1.5B of senior secured bonds in early April.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2022 (guidance) Q2 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Sales $660-680M $571.4M 17.26% Net income $92-99M $88.8M 7.55% EPS $0.67-0.72 $0.65 6.92% (Non-GAAP) Sales $660-680M $571.4M 17.26% Net income $140-147M $116.7M 22.96% EPS $1.02-1.07 $0.85 22.94%

ENTG had more good news to share. ENTG is raising its outlook for FY2022. The old guidance at the start of the year suggested FY2022 revenue could grow by 15-17%, but the new one suggests 18-20% is more like it. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to surpass $4.25 in FY2022. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Now transitioning to our outlook for the full year, we are increasing our 2022 guidance. And we now expect revenue to grow 18% to 20%, which reflects the combination of stronger market growth and greater market outperformance for Entegris. We also expect EBITDA flow through to be in line with our target model, and expect full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS to exceed $4.25 per share. Embedded in this guidance is the expectation that the industry will continue to face supply chain challenges for the balance of the year."

The market's reaction was muted

The Q1 report was released on Tuesday, April 26, which coincided with a market sell-off. ENTG dropped after the report's release, bringing YTD losses to about 20%, which is about the same as the Invesco QQQ trust (QQQ). The chart below shows how the stock has struggled, especially in recent weeks.

However, it's worth noting that the stock closed right around $110. This is interesting because $107.50-112.50 is an area where the stock has been able to find support in the past. There have been numerous attempts in the last twelve months to breach support at $107.50-112.50, only for the stock to bounce after failing to do so. The stock could still break through on another attempt, but for support to hold is an encouraging sign. If past history is any guide, then the odds favor a bounce with support standing its ground once again.

What could be bothering ENTG

ENTG is primarily a supplier of semiconductor materials. While ENTG is also a supplier at the trailing edge, wafer production at the leading edge is what is most important to ENTG. Not all applications need leading-edge processes. Some are perfectly fine at the trailing edge. It is things like smartphones and PCs that benefit and therefore need the latest in leading edge.

Unfortunately for ENTG, there are worrying signs on this front. Demand for smartphones and PCs seems to be weakening. For instance, the chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) ("TSMC"), which is by far the leading manufacturer of wafers at the leading edge, remarked in late March how:

"the slowdown is emerging in areas such as smartphones, PCs, and TVs, especially in China, the biggest consumer market."

Various analysts have jumped on the bandwagon by downgrading the stocks of relevant companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). ENTG too has not been the same since late March.

ENTG cannot really afford a slowdown with valuations where they are

ENTG is doing fine at the moment, and management is confident that demand will remain robust throughout the year, but there still seem to be doubts out there. It's possible ENTG could see demand go down if there's less need for leading-edge nodes due to a slowdown in sales of PCs, smartphones and so on.

ENTG is not what you would call a cheap stock. For instance, the stock is valued at 8 times book value, which is on the high side for semis. The stock also trades at 28 times forward earnings, with a trailing P/E of 33. These multiples could quickly go up if growth heads in the other direction, which means ENTG does not have lots of room for error, unlike other semis that trade at lower multiples. If the numbers at ENTG deteriorate due to less chip demand, the stock could get hit hard.

ENTG Market cap $15.54B Enterprise value $16.19B Revenue ("ttm") $2,435.7M EBITDA $742.1M Trailing P/E 33.27 Forward P/E 28.08 PEG ratio 0.80 P/S 6.11 P/B 8.18 EV/sales 6.65 Trailing EV/EBITDA 21.82 Forward EV/EBITDA 19.41

Investor takeaways

At the moment, ENTG appears to be in good shape. Sales and profits are growing by double digits. In Q1, sales grew by 26.7% and non-GAAP EPS grew by 51.4% YoY. ENTG even raised its guidance for FY2022. The latest guidance predicts FY2022 revenue will grow by 18-20% and non-GAAP EPS will be at least $4.25. The CMC acquisition is proceeding smoothly with CMC shareholders recently giving their approval.

However, any sign of weakening demand for semiconductor chips deserves close attention, especially at the leading edge where ENTG is most exposed to. Foundries like TSMC and suppliers like ENTG have yet to report any impact on their quarterly growth, and the latter is confident about the outlook for FY2022, but there tends to be a lag before weakening consumer demand starts hitting chip production.

If sales of consumer items like smartphones and PCs go down, then it's only a matter of time before it sets off a chain reaction. The retailers start placing fewer orders at OEMs as they are stuck with existing stocks. In turn, the OEMs start cutting back on component orders, including semiconductor chips. Suppliers like AMD need fewer chips, which in turn means they need less wafers from foundries like TSMC, which in turn needs fewer materials from suppliers like ENTG. In other words, just because there is no noticeable impact does not mean there is not one coming.

I am neutral on ENTG. In the long run, the fundamentals are as sound as ever for ENTG. Demand for leading-edge nodes is certain to grow in the long run, which in turn requires greater need for things like, for instance, contamination control from a supplier like ENTG. Betting on ENTG is sound from this viewpoint.

But ENTG may be on more shaky ground in the short run. The market has taken notice of reports of weakening demand for certain types of semiconductors, especially those that ENTG is counting on to drive growth forward. The decline in the stock of ENTG makes this clear. The fact that multiples for ENTG are on the high side adds to the jitters.

The stock is currently at support, which has shown to be formidable, having fought off numerous attempts to breach it. If someone really needs to get in on ENTG, then now is a good time to do it. It's possible the recent slowdown in demand for smartphones and PCs will reverse, which means ENTG may not see any slowdown at all.

If that happens, taking a chance with the stock close to support could turn out to be a winning move. On the other hand, while the odds favor support holding, there is no guarantee support cannot be breached. Add on the uncertainty of semiconductor demand remaining robust, and the stock trading at extended valuations, and staying on the sidelines may in the end be the safer bet for now.