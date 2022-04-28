GoodLifeStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) has benefited from higher seed prices as it continues to pass on costs to customers. Margins have expanded, higher prices have been revenue-accretive to ADM. While the company has capitalized on all of these recent catalysts, I believe the stock has run too far. My opinion is supported by my DCF valuation which shows the stock is ~19% overvalued. Primarily, there is a valuation issue with ADM shares at current levels, but additionally, management cited in Q1-22 that "we think consumer demand has been very resilient. But there's going to be a point in which disposable income will get tight and we will see some changes to that." While the consumer is in a strong position right now, inflation is evaporating the discretionary spending in consumers' pockets. Once this happens, ADM will once again have to lower prices, reduce margins, and fall to its fair value (which I've projected) as $76.29.

Rising Agriculture Prices Benefit ADM

Below you will find a chart of the average futures price for soybeans, corn, and wheat (per bushel) going back to 1975.

Agriculture Prices (Image Made By Author Using Futures Data From The USDA)

Given ADM produces an abundance of these agricultural products, the company has benefited from increased sales and been able to pass on higher energy costs to customers through its pricing power. This can be shown by the company's net profit margin expanding 2.93% Y/Y.

Data by YCharts

As the demand for agricultural products is relatively inelastic (as the world needs to continue to be fed), consumers are willing to pay higher prices for these products. This has been the case as ADM has delivered tremendous quarterly numbers and the stock price has taken off.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock is up 39.39% YTD vs. the S&P 500 down 11.88% YTD. I expect some reversion to the mean here, as margins are compressed over the coming years and the stock comes back to Earth. My anticipation that margins will compress is based on management's Q1-22 comments.

Management Guidance In Q1-22

In the company's Q1-22 earnings call, management stated that "at this point in time, we think consumer demand has been very resilient. But there's going to be a point in which disposable income will get tight and we will see some changes to that." I believe these changes are coming sooner rather than later as US Wages do their best to keep up with the pace of inflation.

Data by YCharts

While US Wages and salaries are up 9% Y/Y, this trajectory is unsustainable. Eventually, consumers will have to cut back on spending. I anticipate that ADM will feel the impacts of this and have to cut prices of its products. This would be negative to the company's revenues and profits, lowering its valuation. I will outline my forecasts below.

Valuation

My ADM valuation is based primarily on my top-line revenue assumptions which can be outlined below.

Revenue Outlook - ADM (Image Made By Author Using Own Calculations)

I expect ADM's revenues will grow at a 4.60% revenue CAGR on an already strong base. My optimism comes as higher prices are revenue-accretive, but a hit on margins will lower the EBITDA and Free cash flow the company will earn on these sales. You can find my estimates below in my DCF.

DCF Valuation - ADM (Image Made By Author Using Own Calculations)

Beyond my FCF and EBITDA forecasts (which be found above), I also assume a WACC of 5.64% and 12x exit multiple on year-5 EBITDA to reach a terminal value of $57.634B. After discounting all cash flows and my terminal value, subtracting net debt, and dividing by shares outstanding, I arrive at a fair share price of $76.29. This is ~19% below the current share price of $94.59.

Balance Sheet Analysis

In terms of ADM's balance sheet, some of the most important metrics can be found below.

ADM Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha Peer Tool)

ADM's balance sheet, on a short-term liquidity basis, is strong. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, showing that it is able to meet its near-term financial obligations optimally. The company does have net debt of $12.95B, with total debt of $14.09B and total cash of $1.15B. This shows in the company's quick ratio, which is remarkably lower than its current ratio. With such little cash, the company is relying on operations to generate free cash flow and pay its financial obligations. This increases the risk for shareholders of ADM.

Final Thoughts

Overall, ADM has benefited immensely from inflation as the company passes higher costs through to its customers. While "the music is playing" now, so to speak, my belief is margins will come under pressure as inflation continues to wreak havoc on consumers. The company also needs to shore up its balance sheet and reduce its total debt before I get more interested. Accordingly, and based on my DCF model, I believe shares are a "sell" at current levels. My fair share price is $76.29 for the stock, ~19% below current levels.