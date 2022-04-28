Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will most likely benefit from economies of scale and reduction in capital expenditures in the coming years. As a result, lower cost per gram of cannabis could decline leading to a more free cash flow. I somewhat agree with the expectations of other analysts. Yes, HEXO does look undervalued at the current share price. However, if management continues issuing new shares, or convertible debt holders convert their stakes, the share count may eventually increase.

Founded in 2013, HEXO Corp. runs a consumer packaged goods cannabis business model with a leader position in the Canadian market and a production capacity of 150,000 kgs.

There are two very good reasons to review HEXO right now. First, in the most recent quarterly report, management made special mention of its opportunities in Israel, South Africa, United States, and Australia. HEXO has already signed supply agreements with partners overseas, so I would be expecting an increase in international sales growth in the coming years.

In Q1 2022, HEXO reported a new strategic plan to solidify the company's financial position. Management promised to strengthen the balance sheet, drive accelerated growth, and execute best practices to increase gross profit margin. In my view, if HEXO really delivers what it has promised, the new initiatives will likely have a beneficial effect on HEXO's stock price:

If the new strategic path helps the company deliver free cash flow growth soon, demand for the stock will likely increase. With this in mind, in this article, I assessed extensively when the financial community expects that HEXO will deliver positive free cash flow.

Financials Analysts Expect Positive EBITDA In 2024

In my view, checking the company's business model right now could be a beneficial idea. Keep in mind that most analysts are expecting positive net income in 2024, with positive operating margin. After investing a significant amount of dollars in capital expenditures for many years, HEXO is set to finally report positive EBITDA:

HEXO Could Be Worth CAD1.10

In my view, economies of scale, more efficient automated technology, and the integration of new acquisitions will likely lead to lower cost per gram. With these processes in mind, I will be expecting better free cash flow margins in the coming decade:

Investor Relations

Besides, under this case scenario, I expect more products, increase in the intellectual property, and higher quality extracts. If management successfully raises awareness about HEXO's innovation, customers will likely buy more products, and revenue will likely trend north.

Investor Relations

Finally, in this case, I also expect an eventual increase in the number of acquisitions and potential synergies obtained from them. Note that delivering synergies from M&A operations is among the strategic goals exhibited by management in the most recent earnings presentation:

Continue to deliver on synergies as a result of our acquisitions and plan to exceed $50 million in synergies, more than $15 million than initial projections. Source: Investors Relations

Under the best conditions, I believe that HEXO could report sales growth of 15% from 2024 to 2029, and 10% y/y from 2030 to 2032. We would be talking about 2032 revenue of almost CAD855 million. If we also assume an EBITDA margin of 15% and operating margin of 8.5%, the free cash flow will likely increase from CAD50 million in 2027 to around CAD105 million in 2032.

Author's Compilations

If we assume cost of equity of 9% and cost of debt of 7%, and use the median EV/EBITDA multiple in the industry, the enterprise value would stand at CAD841 million. Finally, the implied stock price would stand at close to CAD1.10:

Author's Compilations

The Worst-Case Scenario Would Include More Stock Dilution, Which Could Push The Stock Price Down To CAD0.38

The valuation of the biological assets executed by HEXO may not be as accurate as expected. As a result, management may have to impair its inventory, which may lead to fewer free cash flow expectations. In the worst-case scenario, HEXO may suffer a decline in the share price:

The valuation of biological assets is based on an income approach in which the fair value at the point of harvesting is estimated based on selling prices less the costs to sell. For in-process biological assets (growing plants), the fair value at the point of harvest is adjusted based on the stage of growth at period-end. Harvested cannabis is transferred from biological assets at their fair value at harvest. Source: 10-K

HEXO could suffer from client concentration risk as it was clearly established in one of the company's annual reports. If one or a few large clients decide to stop working with HEXO, the decline in sales could be quite dramatic. As a result, the stock price will likely decline.

Economic dependence risk is the risk of reliance upon a select number of customers, which significantly impacts the financial performance of the Company. For the year ended July 31, 2020, the Company's recorded sales to the crown corporation; Société québécoise du cannabis represents 70% of total applicable periods gross cannabis sales (July 31, 2019 - three crown corporations representing 81%). Source: 10-K

Under this scenario, I assumed sales growth of approximately 14% from 2024 to 2027, and then a decline in revenue growth from 11% to 3%. The operating margin would stay close to 8.3%, and capital expenditures would decline like in the previous case scenario.

The results include conservative depreciation and amortization, free cash flow from CAD4 million in 2023 to CAD82 million in 2032, and free cash flow margin of 8.1%-12%.

Author's Compilations

Under this case scenario, the cost of equity would be a bit more significant than that in the previous case scenario, equal to 11%. I also included an exit multiple of 13x, which is close to the median EV/EBITDA multiple reported by the industry.

Author's Compilations

HEXO has a significant number of convertible securities, which may be converted in the coming years. Even if the company does not issue new shares, warrant stockholders, for instance, may increase the share count:

10-K

HEXO signed, in the past, unsecured convertible debentures with an interest rate of 8%. The debt is convertible into stock, which may increase the risk of dilution:

The Company issued a total of $70,000 principal amount of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures maturing on December 5, 2022 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures are convertible at the option of the holder at any time after December 7, 2020 and prior to maturity at a conversion price of $3.16 per share (the "Conversion Price"), subject to adjustment in certain events. The Company may force the conversion of all of the then outstanding Debentures at the Conversion Price at any time after December 7, 2020 and prior to maturity on 30 days' notice if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company is greater than $7.50 for any 15 consecutive trading days. Source: 10-K

If convertible debt owners convert their positions, the share count will likely increase. As a result, the intrinsic valuation of each share will most likely decline. If journalists and equity researchers do note the increase in the share count, the stock price may decline. Under a case scenario in which the share count increases to up to 600 million, the implied price would reach $0.38, but it could go even lower.

Author's Compilations

HEXO's Balance Sheet

With CAD37 million in cash and an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x, I am not worried about any liquidity or solvency crisis. HEXO also reports CAD397 million in property and equipment, which management could use to receive more financial debt if necessary.

10-K

The debt includes CAD267 million in senior secured convertible debt, senior notes worth CAD50 million, and CAD5 million in warrant liabilities. Given the future free cash flow expected in the next decade, I believe that some debt may be converted into stock. As a result, shareholders may suffer certain stock dilution.

10-K

Conclusion

In my view, economies of scale, new products, and international expansion will likely help management report growing revenue and free cash flow. With most investors expecting HEXO to deliver positive EBITDA in 2024, HEXO may find growing stock demand in the coming years. I also saw some risks coming mainly from a potential increase in the share count. With this in mind, smart shareholders will likely monitor the amount of conversion executed by debt holders. Yes, the company is not expensive at its current valuation, but there are downside risks that must be monitored carefully.