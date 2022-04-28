Should You Bet Defiantly Against BLOK?

Bitcoin network concept da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

First off, as a point of disclosure, our firm EQM Indexes, along with Emerita Capital Indices, was one of the firms behind the launching of the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) along with Amplify ETFs and Toroso Asset Management. Admittedly, seeing Defiance ETFs’ filing last week is akin to having someone call your baby ugly, especially given all the thought leadership and great research that went into the launch of the first “blockchain” ETF back in January of 2018. The ETF was ahead of its time and there were many naysayers that complained that blockchain was not a viable thematic concept. In fact, regulators would not even let BLOK use blockchain in its name.

Flash forward to today, the naysayers were obviously wrong and BLOK, an actively managed ETF that references, but does not track the EQM-Emerita Blockchain BLOK 50 Global Index, now has almost $900 million in assets, with over $1 billion at its peak and there are many “me too” products out there further vindicating its success.

BLOK is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies. BLOK provides access to companies involved in blockchain technology and invests directly in cryptocurrency via approved listed Bitcoin ETFs outside the U.S. Historically it has provided transparent and diversified exposure to these important themes and asset classes.

So Why Would Anyone Want to Short BLOK?

Here are a few reasons why Defiance ETFs might be betting against BLOK:

1. The Success of SARK - The idea of launching a fund with the explicit purpose of shorting a popular product is not new. Back on November 9, 2021, Tuttle Capital Management launched the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK) which was an ETF vehicle to short ARK’s actively managed flagship fund, the ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK). The strategy has achieved a 54% return since inception through quarter end, and has raised over $400 million in assets. So perhaps Defiance is trying to replicate SARK’s success? But BLOK is a diversified, not high conviction strategy like ARKK. It currently holds 47 names and is broadly diversified. BLOK is not ARKK.

2. Short Bitcoin Futures ETF Filings – Over the last few months, three firms: ProShares, Direxion, and AXS Investments (who now has partnered with Tuttle), have all filed for Short Bitcoin Futures ETFs. While there is still no spot Bitcoin ETF, there are several approved futures-based products.

Bloomberg, ETF Heresay

Here is the history of filings of these products, courtesy of Bloomberg and ETF Hearsay, with Direxion resurrecting an old filing to try and beat out AXS and ProShares. Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF is expected to be effective Jun 6 vs AXS and ProShares Short BTC ETFs' effective date of Jun 20. So perhaps Defiance’s filing is a path to short Bitcoin as well, just in a different form?

3. But BLOK is Not Bitcoin – As mentioned previously, 80% of BLOK is invested in blockchain companies as depicted in the portfolio management process diagram below.

BLOK Portfolio Management Process (Amplify ETFs)

And while there is a positive correlation between BLOK and Bitcoin of .623 (based on daily returns in Bloomberg), it is also actively managed, dialing-up and dialing-down crypto exposure as market conditions warrant. As we often tell folks, Bitcoin needs the blockchain, but the blockchain does not need Bitcoin. The blockchain is a gigantic platform with many applications and use-cases, of which Bitcoin is just one. So if Defiance ETFs views BLOK as a Bitcoin shorting mechanism, a short BLOK trade falls short.

4. Why Short BLOK at All? Looking at BLOK’s top holdings as of 3/31/22, it owns crypto banks, chip makers, crypto exchanges, investors in the space, and crypto miners. These are all examples of Core holdings that derive significant revenue from blockchain-related business.

BLOK Top 10 Holdings (Amplify ETFs)

Interestingly, among the top 10 is a company called MicroStrategy (MSTR), which founder and CEO Michael Saylor and Bitcoin evangelist says is the best proxy for owning Bitcoin. MicroStrategy has aggressively been buying bitcoin ever since, making its shares a proxy for the cryptocurrency. As of the end of 2021, MicroStrategy held 124,391 bitcoins, acquired for roughly $3.75 billion at an average price of about $30,159 per bitcoin.

Many agree that Bitcoin, crypto, and the blockchain technology that enables it is here to stay. Indeed, Ukraine is funding its defense against Russia using cryptocurrency donations. Blockchain and cryptocurrency are becoming mainstream technologies, so why bet against them in any form? And what better way to hold volatile assets, than in a diversified vehicle like an ETF that is actively managing risk? And while, BLOK has not delivered Bitcoin returns, it has provided a much smoother ride along with exceptional returns. But in fairness, BLOK, along with other blockchain ETFs and crypto assets has been very volatile this year, and is down more than 30% YTD. There likely is demand from investors to hedge or offset that downside risk.

BLOK vs Bitcoin Performance (YCharts)

5. Looking for the Next Big Thing? In an ETF industry that reward innovation and new ideas, Defiance ETFs has had success with The First 5G ETF (FIVG), which stands in the elite $1billion + club. It also launched the First SPAC ETF (SPAK) and the First Hydrogen ETF (HDRO) which have been moderately successful as well, along with other thematic ETF concepts. Shorting another ETF is a first for Defiance, but quite likely they are trying to be “defiant” and differentiate themselves further as an ETF sponsor, riding the coattails of BLOK’s success. But wait! The good news for BLOK shareholders is that in order to short BLOK, Defiance must purchase BLOK as well.

6. Shorting A Rare Skill – If approved, this is Defiance’s First Short ETF. The new ETF Rule now makes it easier to launch such strategies, but as a recent Financial Times article points out, “Successful short selling – an effective but rare skill”. In the case of SARK, the timing was bang-on and it was a great trade. But will history repeat itself with BLOK? BLOK is the easy target given its status as the largest and most successful blockchain ETF and one of the few actively managed offerings, but that does not make it a good ETF to short. In fact, relative to its peers, its performance YTD is middle of the pack, it just happens to be the most successful ETF of the bunch in terms of assets under management. Like crypto assets, these ETFs are volatile. BLOK was one of the most volatile unleveraged ETFs in Morningstar’s database last year, so leveraged versions of the fund are effectively “trader bait,” according to Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s director of global ETF research. This does support the potential for products that hedge this volatility or downside risk.

7. Crypto Stocks Have Underperformed Crypto YTD - The Wall Street Journal recently held a podcast highlighting the fact that Crypto stocks are performing worse than Cryptocurrencies YTD. At the time of the podcast on April 21st, Bitcoin was down about 10% for the year, but stocks of crypto-focused companies were doing much worse, falling as much as 60%, according to FactSet.

As WSJ Your Money Briefing host J.R. Whalen explains, “Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are famously volatile. So investors who are looking for a steadier way of dipping their toe into the crypto sector might instead turn to buying stocks of the companies that provide the backbone of the industry. Like crypto exchanges, they're companies that process transactions. But that hasn't proven to be such a safe bet lately. The combined market value of publicly traded crypto companies stood at $100 billion back in November, and has since fallen by 40% to just $60 billion.”

This large divergence between crypto and crypto-related stocks is something of a surprise, according to WSJ cryptocurrency reporter Paul Vigna. He explains that the divergence is aligned with the sell-off in technology stocks as opposed to the trend of cryptocurrency. More investors are betting on crypto explicitly, but historically it is a much riskier and volatile bet than owning a basket of blockchain and crypto companies. This is a trend that could reverse if cryptocurrency volatility increased. That would make BLOK, and its ETF peers, a dangerous short for most investors. But again, given the volatility of crypto and blockchain-related plays YTD, there is likely still demand for such a product.

Conclusion

I am not privy to the reasoning behind filing for a Short BLOK ETF, nor do I know if it will even be approved, but I do know there are many reasons, including the skilled portfolio management and research teams involved, not to short it. I just heard Cathie Wood make the same comment about shorting her ARKK product at the recent ETF Exchange Conference in Miami. She said a short against ARKK is not a short against her personally, but her team of researchers and analysts. While many of these trades may work in the short-term, betting against technology, and in this case, blockchain technology, is not likely to be a good bet over the long-term horizon that most investors should be focused on. For the record, I am long BLOK and will remain so, but there likely will be those willing to short it either as hedge or excplict trade.

Disclosure

EQM Indexes, along with Emerita Capital Indices, is one of the research partners in the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) and the co-developer of the EQM-Emerita Blockchain BLOK 50 Global Index (BLOK-50). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index is available through investable instruments based on that index. EQM Indexes does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment fund or other investment vehicle that is offered by third parties and that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. EQM Indexes makes no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. EQM Indexes is not an investment advisor, and makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle. A decision to invest in any such investment fund or other investment vehicle should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth on this website. Prospective investors are advised to make an investment in any such fund or other vehicle only after carefully considering the risks associated with investing in such funds, as detailed in an offering memorandum or similar document that is prepared by or on behalf of the issuer of the investment fund or other vehicle. Inclusion of a security within an index is not a recommendation by EQM Indexes to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it considered to be investment advice. The author owns shares in BLOK.