Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) reported quarterly earnings that fell short of expectations. The stock of the business development company ("BDC") fell nearly 9% on Tuesday, despite the fact that the results were not nearly as bad as the market reaction would suggest.

Ares Capital's portfolio continued to perform well in the last quarter, with book value increasing $0.07 per share QoQ. I'm taking advantage of the sell-off to aggressively accumulate ARCC.

Ares Capital's 1Q-22 Wasn't All That Bad

If you only look at the stock's reaction after Ares Capital reported 1Q-22 earnings, you'd think the BDC just cut guidance or reported a drop in net asset value, but neither of these things happened.

Ares Capital reported 1Q-22 (core) earnings of $0.42 per share, which fell short of the $0.46 per share estimate. Earnings were also released on a day when stock prices fell across the board as investors digested the threat of higher interest rates and the impact of hard-to-control inflation.

Having said that, the market most likely overreacted to Ares Capital's earnings report, which, in terms of key metrics, wasn't all that bad.

Let's take a look at what Ares Capital actually reported.

The 1Q-22 core earnings-per-share were $0.42, which was lower than the 4Q-21 core EPS of $0.58 and the 1Q-21 core EPS of $0.43. Net investment income, which is used to calculate actual pay-out ratios, was $0.41 per share, which was slightly lower than the $0.42 per share dividend pay-out. Ares Capital had a good 1Q-22 in terms of earnings.

The decrease in net investment income, as well as the fact that Ares Capital under-earned its dividend by $0.01 per share (based on net investment income), are not cause for concern. Here's why: the BDC's investment portfolio continued to perform admirably in 1Q-22.

The investment portfolio of Ares Capital was valued at $19.5 billion (at fair value). About half of the BDC's portfolio, 45%, was invested in First Lien Senior Secured Loans, while 21% was invested in Second Lien Senior Secured Loans, a 2-percentage point change from Ares Capital's 4Q-21 portfolio composition. Ares Capital's remaining investments include Senior Subordinated Loans, the Senior Direct Lending Program, and equity positions.

Non-accruals increased slightly at the business development firm. Non-accruals measure how many loans are potentially delinquent, making the non-accrual performance an important trend for every BDC to monitor each quarter. Non-accruals are accounted for as follows in Ares Capital's 10-Q report:

Loans are typically placed on non-accrual status when principal or interest payments are 30 days or more past due, or when there is reasonable doubt that principal or interest will be collected in full. Non-accrual loans are reinstated to accrual status when past-due principal and interest are paid in full or there is no longer any reasonable doubt that such principal or interest will be collected in full and, in the Company's opinion, are likely to remain current.

Nonaccrual loans accounted for 1.2% (based on cost) and 0.6% (based on fair value) of Ares Capital's investment portfolio as of March 31, 2022. Overall, Ares Capital's credit portfolio performed well in 1Q-22, and the BDC has a strong long-term track record of managing credit risk in its portfolio. While non-cash accruals increased QoQ, it was only marginally and not to the extent that would justify a 9% decrease in Ares Capital's valuation.

Dividend Raises

Some investors may be concerned about the decline in net investment income or the increase in non-accruals, but I don't believe this is a cause for concern just yet. Ares Capital increased its quarterly dividend to $0.42 per share in 1Q-22, up from $0.41, and paid a $0.03 per share special dividend on top of that.

Given that Ares Capital recently increased its base payout and paid a special dividend, I believe it is highly unlikely that the company anticipates a decrease in net investment income in the future.

Book Value And Multiple

Ares Capital's book value increased from $18.96 per share in 4Q-21 to $19.03 per share in 1Q-21, a $0.07 per share increase from the previous quarter. Even if Ares Capital's book value increased by only a few cents, an increase is still an increase.

Because the market overreacted to Ares Capital's 1Q-22 earnings, investors now pay only a 4% premium to Ares Capital's book value, rather than the 13% premium that was required prior to the earnings report.

Why Ares Capital Could See A Lower Stock Price

I base my decisions on Ares Capital's current financial situation. If an event occurred (such as a recession) that resulted in lower net investment income, a falling book value, or a deteriorating credit situation, a dividend cut would become more likely. This is not the case right now, but if Ares Capital's credit situation changes, I would probably change my investment recommendation for ARCC.

My Conclusion

Ares Capital's earnings report elicited a completely irrational market reaction. The business development firm is doing well in terms of its key metrics.

Despite a minor increase, book value increased and non-accruals remained extremely low. I believe Tuesday's 9% drop was exaggerated, and I would advise investors looking to buy a well-managed BDC to consider ARCC stock on the drop.