fcafotodigital/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Delivery Hero (DHERO) has been one of the worst-performing equities on the European stock markets as the company has seen its share price dwindle from €130 to €28 in less than six months.

Delivery Hero is probably significantly undervalued at current share prices when valuing the company on a sum of the parts basis. But in the short to mid-term this undervaluation can persist as the company is facing significant liquidity risks and so dilution risks. With its major shareholder Prosus facing headwinds too, there seems no easy fix in sight.

Mistakes

Merging with Glovo and investing in Deliveroo has significantly worsened the liquidity position of the overall company. Let me elaborate, one year ago Delivery Hero decided to acquire a stake in Deliveroo significantly above current market prices costing the company probably somewhere around €300 million. When the investment was made the CEO said:

We considered all possible scenarios back in April when we start acquiring our stake. In no scenario would this be a bad investment long term ~Niklas Oestberg

Then at the end of 2021, Delivery Hero decided to merge with Glovo. DH already owned a big chunk of Glovo. Glovo has significant regulatory and competitive pressures ahead, especially in its main markets Spain and Italy which nearly make up a majority of the gross merchandise value. Add to this that Glovo has significant cash needs; Delivery Hero already placed a convertible to fund Glovo's growth. Spain by far the biggest market of Glovo according to the CEO is a bonus:

'We didn't buy this business for Spain. We bought it for the emerging markets, and Spain was a bonus. And we think Spain is fantastic for Glovo, but it's just a small part of it. '~Niklas Oestberg during Q4 2021 conference call

Rumors have it DoorDash was interested in acquiring Glovo too. Why did DH not sell their stake to DoorDash? This would have significantly improved DH's balance sheet and probably meant a stock price twice as high as today.

Clearly, these actions while your core countries still need significant cash investments led to market pessimism. Let's analyze DH's cash position next.

Cash

With €2.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents and €3 billion in long-term convertible debt (currently selling at a yield to maturity of 9%), a yearly cash burn exceeding €1 billion and liquid investment worth €550 million; it is not difficult to see that Delivery Hero is set to run into cash problems in the short-term if the company will not significantly decrease its cash burn. But most of DH's markets are highly competitive, lowly penetrated and so growing fast. Can DH actually decrease its cash burn without significantly affecting its leading positions?

Short glance at valuation and numbers

Still, DH is a wonderful company operating many highly valuable food delivery platforms with high growth rates. Contrary to popular opinion I believe food delivery platforms like DH will acquire high profitability in the mid-term. The cohort data shows how great this business model is.

Delivery Hero IR (Delivery Hero IR)

Delivery Hero continues to be the market leader in most of its markets. Its biggest market is South Korea where it leads with a huge share:

Twitter

Still there competitors have been accelerating growth:

Twitter Twitter

With Dmarts that deliver groceries in low delivery times, Delivery Hero has been at the forefront of innovation in the sector. Dmarts have been rolled out in most of its core markets. If Dmarts can be ran a lot more cash flow positively in the next years DH is significantly undervalued. But that's a big if.

Contribution margins have been on the rise:

Delivery Hero IR

Delivery Hero is quite a complex company with a lot of different food delivery platforms in different markets. Some markets are very mature others are very emerging. It requires a lot of analysis to go through all those markets.

Incredible growth

DH continues to grow at an incredible pace in Asia and the Middle East: YoY growth rates for Q1 were still 25-30%. Unfortunately, this also makes it necessary to invest heavily to remain a leader. Food delivery platforms like Just Eat Takeaway and Deliveroo have seen significant growth deacceleration due to inflation and the reopening.

Takeaway

Delivery Hero seems undervalued on a sum of parts basis but this is rational due to the liquidity problems and the consequential dilution risks. The yield to maturity on the convertibles reflects this problem. For now, I am on the sidelines watching this story unfold.