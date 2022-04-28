PayPal's shares may have bottomed, but management still has to execute on plans to further engage consumers and gain more of their transactions. JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a name that we have liked over the years, and had success owning from time to time. It is also the same company which dealt us a pretty decent blow last year after writing a put option just before the stock made a long and strong move lower. That one trade wiped out all of the PYPL gains we had for the year; from capital gains on stock price increases, gains from option premiums, and from capital gains on options.

Not hedging that trade due to expenses was a mistake, especially when we were already somewhat hesitant about the valuation. We booked the losses from that trade in Q4 of 2021 and stayed away from the shares until yesterday, just before the close.

What Changed?

First, we think that from a valuation perspective, the stock has now reached a level where it is an attractive buy. Not a screaming buy, because the company still has some issues that it must work through, but a long-term buy nevertheless. It was our belief that the market had overreacted a bit to the CFO departure, and while some investors might think that the loss reflects poorly on PayPal, we think it just highlights the reality of the situation; being CFO at Walmart (WMT) is better than being CFO at PayPal and opens far more opportunities for the advancement of one's career. If anyone was in John Rainey's position, 9 out of 10 times they would do exactly what he did.

We also thought that there would be a good chance that PayPal would look to use this as their "throwaway" quarter and lower the bar moving forward. The company was already going to be reporting lower EPS, had analysts lowering expectations for months, was going to have headwinds from suspending operations in Russia, and just experienced a loss in the management ranks. While they did lower the bar moving forward, it was not to the extent that we had expected, so the business might be in a better position than we thought.

However, the biggest thing that changed and brought us back to this name was how cheap it had become. Sure, the shares fell from $300+ per share to the low $80s as of yesterday, but the business was holding up and PayPal looked cheap on some basic metrics (various forms of P/E and cash flow metrics) while still growing revenues YOY at greater than 10% (and projected to get back into the mid-teens for the next year). The EPS hiccup this year is a bump in the road that can be absorbed by investors, especially if 2023 projections for record profits hold up.

When we looked at others in the business, such as Block (SQ), Fiserv (FISV), etc., there appeared to be relative value in PayPal shares and the opportunity for outperformance. When we saw investors pushing shares of both Visa (V) and Fiserv higher after their earnings, we figured that there might not be much more downside for the stock.

Data by YCharts

Moving Forward

PayPal pulling their medium-term outlook/guidance does not look good, but was the classic "throw everything into kitchen sink" type of move. Management was very clear that they have work to do and that the business does face some headwinds, but also pointed out that they do have some low hanging fruit that should be easy to take advantage of.

For instance, ARPA (average revenue per account) was up. As the company looks to continue to drive engagement higher and allow less engaged users to leave the platform (by not trying to retain them), we should see ARPA continue to increase and, hopefully, help the company expand its margins. We are not too worried about churn turning higher if it means that PayPal can focus less on unprofitable accounts and more on users who are really engaged. Management pointed out in the Q&A that, "30% of their customers generate 80% of the volume" on their platform.

We also eventually expect to see international markets returning to help PayPal's results. This quarter, ex-eBay (EBAY), TPV (total payment volume) was up in the US by 21%, but only up 5% in international markets. Headwinds persist internationally, with the company backing out of Russia, the Russia-Ukraine War dragging on and impacting Europe more and more, and Asia continuing to be difficult due to China.

In short, focusing on the most engaged accounts and figuring out how to grab a larger share of their online and real-world spending transactions will drive results in the long-term. With roughly 25% of transactions their customers currently engage in, PayPal potentially has a long runway of growth by steadily gaining a larger share of those customers' transactions.

How We Trade It

Before the close yesterday, and ahead of the earnings report, we sold one PYPL Put with a strike price of $80 and an exercise date of April 29, 2022. We wrote it out of the money a bit as we thought the shares might go lower in the short-term if management really wanted to lower the bar moving forward in a dramatic fashion. They did not, so, as of this morning, it appears we will get to keep the majority of the $3.60/share premium for the contract ($360 total). We will restructure our trade to go long while also generating some options premiums.

First we repurchased the Puts we sold on Wednesday. This cost us $0.19/share, or $19 per contract. We have now freed up that $8,000 per contract from the previous trade and will use it to write a new put for each block of shares we intend to go long. We want to do a 1:1 ratio here, since the stock began to take off as we were putting these trades together and trying to get execution. For each unit of shares we purchase, we will write a call to sell in order to generate further premiums to lower our basis.

We were able to get the PYPL Puts with a strike price of $90 and an exercise date of May 13 to work for us (fitting within our desired purchase range and to get execution). We were able to get a premium of $4.30/share, or $430 per contract, so if this is exercised against us, our cost basis will be around $85.70/share on this portion of the trade.

Since we also want true long exposure to this name, we are going to suck it up and purchase shares outright still. However, in order to lower our cost basis, we are going to sell calls against each block of stock we purchase in a 1:1 ratio. We were able to buy shares at $92/share, and, for each block, we turned around and sold a call option. Since this trade has enough bad mojo already (we joke, but the fact remains that we did have to chase to get everything done, which was coupled with an expiration date on the puts of Friday the 13th), we decided to sell the PYPL May 20, 2022, Calls with a strike price of $100. This generated a premium of $2.42/share, or $242 per contract. It effectively lowers our cost of this purchase down to roughly $89.58/share.

So while we are bullish about this name, we had to structure this to manage the capital we were putting at risk and stay within our desired buy ranges. In order to do that, we did have to cap our upside at a little over 10% on the stock purchased (and roughly 15% for the entire trade if the stock finishes above $100 on May 20th and does not close below $90 on May 13th). However, it is important to remember that a double-digit return in 22 days is still pretty solid, and, more importantly, it allowed us to lower our overall cost basis to about $87.64/share if the stock heads lower and we have the put contracts exercised against us.