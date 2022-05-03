ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I recently did an article on the Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) where, despite the name, doesn't appear to have shorted any assets for years. There are Target Term funds that own assets that mature years beyond their termination date, making them more of a Term fund instead.

This was supposed to be the second in a set of articles reviewing funds who want to provide investors with returns above the long-term effects of inflation, “real returns”. The first covered the SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY), whichever executes their strategy by owning other ETFs to provide exposure to assets they believe will beat inflation. The Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) name tripped me up. Real Asset funds and Real Return funds might not have to ultimate goal of providing returns above inflation, even if their asset mixes are close.

The Index used by VRAI holds real assets with a dividend growth strategy. As you will see, the three asset classes they use have some industry exposure, with real assets companies that aren't what most investors would look to beat inflation, such as utility stocks.

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF is managed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits), financials, diversified financials, real estate sectors. The investment seeks investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the price and yield performance of the Indxx Real Asset Income Index. VRAI started in early 2019.

Source: seekingalpha.com VRAI

VRAI has $145m in assets and has a Forward yield of 3.5%. The ETF charges 55bps in fees. The managers provide two sets of useful information:

KEY FEATURES

Targeted Exposure — Provides passive exposure to real asset equity securities that have a history of producing income.

Powerful Diversifier — Offers an alternative to traditional equity income and fixed income investments.

Focus on Dividend Growth — Emphasizes companies which have demonstrated dividend growth over the last three years.

INVESTMENT PROCESS

Investment universe of dividend-paying, U.S.-listed equity securities across three real asset categories: infrastructure, real estate, and natural resources.

Each real asset category consists of the top 30 dividend growers systematically selected from the 60 highest dividend-paying securities in the category.

Portfolio of 90 holdings, weighted equally and rebalanced quarterly.

Source: virtus.com VRAI Factsheet

Indxx Real Asset Income Index review

The Index provider describes their index as:

The Indxx Real Asset Income Index tracks the performance of US-listed securities in the Real Asset space (Real Estate, Natural Resources and Infrastructure), as identified by Indxx, which have a history of dividend growth. The index has been back-tested to December 31, 2013 and has a live calculation date of January 31, 2019.

Source: indxx.com

They provide a chart since the start of the back-testing.

Indxx

My calculation is the IVRAI has returned 6.65% since inception. The 71% increase is about 4X the CPI change since the index started back-testing, which I estimated at 1.7% annually.

The Index has 86 components and has a 5.1% yield, based on trailing 12-month data. Key statistics were provided:

Indxx

While the recent Beta is way below 1, the past year it was over and since inception almost matches the S&P 500 Index movements. Compared to SPY, since inception, INDXX is higher: 17.86% versus SPY's 13.8% estimate. The Index provider has a Methodology PDF which goes into detail on the index rules. The key part was which industries will be considered and the fact each component is equal-weighted, with MLPs capped at 20%. The index is reconstituted in December and rebalanced each quarter.

Indxx Index Methodology PDF

VRAI Holdings review

VRAI currently owns 89 assets, broken into the following asset types:

virtus.com; compiled by Author

Besides the ADRs being non-US assets, a total of 36% of the holdings are foreign, with Canada being the largest exposure outside the US. Under 10% of the exposure is outside the Western Hemisphere. The best Industry exposure I found was from Fidelity, but it was not dated and could be from 12/31/21.

Fidelity.com

Top Holdings

virtus.com; compiled by Author

The Top 10 are 13.25% and the Top 20 are 15.5% of the portfolio. The rebalancing weight for each asset would be 1.1%, so these are the assets that have performed the best since the March rebalancing occurred.

One Person’s view on VRAI’s holdings

The next table represents the Top 10 Holdings and contains data sourced from Seeking Alpha using their Portfolio creation feature. Except for PHI and FCPT, dividend growth all rate above “C”, which is critical considering this is an index selection criteria.

Seeking Alpha Portfolio feature; compiled by Author

Personal observations include:

Of the industries listed, I would question Food Products and RE Mgmt/Dev as qualifying as Real Assets companies compared to the others listed.

About 35% of the portfolio is in stocks targeted by the ESG, climate activists, and Progressives in Congress. These pressure groups could affect their future.

Utilities face some of the same pressures as the Energy stocks. Most utilities without a large unregulated segment will be limited in their ability to growth their dividends.

While the REITs are spread across economic sectors, most have inflation clauses in their agreements, increasing the odds they should be able to increase their payouts.

Recent Netflix results brings into question the growth strategies many Telecommunication Services companies are depending on. With US population growth slowing, new customers will become more expensive to get.

VRAI Distribution review

Seeking Alpha VRAI DVDs

The yield hovered around 4% until VRAI's price started climbing in 2022. This is much less than what the Index document stated but then the calculations are potentially different.

Portfolio Strategy

From what I have found in reviewing real asset funds and other funds that "fight" inflation, is they do not always perform well when inflation is low. I-bonds have gotten a lot of coverage recently with the expected new rate close to 9% for the next six months. Unfortunately, that rate for I-bonds purchased now comes with no fixed component, meaning investors should only match inflation as measured by the CPI index used for these bonds.

Real asset funds seem best for buy and trade versus buy and hold. Assuming VRAI matched their back-tested index from 2013, investors would have earned 6.65%, better than inflation, but with inflation average sub-2%, that was easy to do. Look at what a simple Balanced fund did, in this case the Fidelity Balanced Fund No Load (FBALX) since 2013.

Data by YCharts

That works out to a 10.45% CAGR versus the 6.65% VRAI's underlying index supposedly would have done. That said, the fund performances have reversed in 2022 as inflation, especially in fossil fuels, has soared. Like Real Return funds, Real Asset funds might be for traders, not buy/Hold investors.

VRAI against single-sector ETFs

Personally, I like funds that are more focused than VRAI, so I compared four against what the VRAI Index has done since. They are ahead of three of the four picked since 2014, when this comparison started.

For REITS: Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

(VNQ) For Infrastructure: ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ)

(TOLZ) For Natural Resources: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

(GNR) For MLPs: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Portfolio Visualizer

If you assume MLPs are covered by enough by GNR (VRAI holds very little), with quarterly rebalancing, an equal-weighted portfolio of the first three had a CAGR of 7.6%, almost 100bps ahead of the VRAI index since 2013. The gap was about 30bps smaller if a buy/hold strategy was used. This says to me that VRAI's dividend-growth criteria is not adding Alpha for their investors versus ones using a combination of these ETFs. I admit the comparison isn't perfect.

VRAI provides an interesting collection of assets, across three major allocations. While I like focused funds, they are executing their strategy okay for Buy/Hold investors. Active traders should look elsewhere.