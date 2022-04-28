BONDART/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation Hurting Margins, Not Demand

After a couple years of margin improvement, inflation is now cutting into margins at nut distributor John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS). Unlike last quarter, raw nut costs are now impacting margins as well as labor, freight, and manufacturing supplies. The price increases that were discussed last quarter to help offset these impacts are now in place, but the full impact will not be realized until the current quarter. As noted by CEO Jeffrey Sanfilippo in the earnings release,

As discussed last quarter, our pricing actions to help offset the inflationary input costs were fully implemented during the third quarter, but we will not see a full quarter impact of these actions until the fourth quarter. However, we continue to observe a difficult cost environment and we continue to see additional inflationary cost pressures on pecans, fuel, aluminum-based lidding stock and certain ingredients, including roasting oil.

We now see a noticeable decline in gross margin for this fiscal year compared to 2021, although it is still above pre-2020 levels.

Author Created (Data Source: JBSS Earnings Releases)

The results for 3Q compared to fiscal YTD show that gross margin is still shrinking:

3Q 2022 3Q 2021 Growth 9M 2022 9M 2021 Growth Sales 218,584 207,892 5.1% 698,120 651,740 7.1% COGS 179,175 161,846 10.7% 554,678 513,567 8.0% Gross Profit 39,409 46,046 -14.4% 143,442 138,173 3.8% Gross Margin 18.0% 22.1% 20.5% 21.2%

The good news is that price increases resulted in an increase in sales as measured in dollars. In volume terms (total pounds of nuts sold), the headline numbers look negative this quarter, but the shortfall can be explained by two items. First, JBSS discontinued their in-shell peanut products. Second, the company upgraded their peanut butter manufacturing line in the quarter, resulting in down time. With this project completed, it will improve peanut butter quality and manufacturing efficiency.

JBSS Fiscal 3Q 2022 Earnings Release

The largest growth again came in the non-consumer channels, which continued to benefit from higher traffic at restaurants and convenience stores. Sales volume increased 11.2% in the commercial ingredients distribution channel and 3.1% in the contract packaging distribution channel. These channels now make up 20.6% of total company sales by dollars and 24.7% by pounds. The majority of sales are still in the consumer distribution channel. Because of the in-shell peanut and peanut butter issues noted above, sales volumes in this channel were down 5.8%.

The company's own brands continue to have mixed performance. Last quarter, Fisher recipe nuts performance turned positive, but was lower again this quarter. The later date for Easter this year pushed some demand into fiscal 4Q, so we should expect to see a rebound. Southern Style Nuts was disappointing as its volumes declined in contrast to growth in the overall market for trail and snack mixes.

JBSS Fiscal 3Q 2022 Earnings Release

Holding The Line On Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were lower in the quarter due to lower incentive compensation, offsetting increases in freight, marketing, and advertising expenses. While the operating margin of 8.0% is down from last year, it is a sequential improvement from the 7.2% seen in fiscal 2Q. The 8% number is also an improvement over pre-2020 levels.

3Q 2022 3Q 2021 Growth 9M 2022 9M 2021 Growth Gross Profit 39,409 46,046 -14.4% 143,442 138,173 3.8% Operating Exp. 21,985 24,949 -11.9% 80,418 70,407 14.2% Operating Inc. 17,424 21,097 -17.4% 63,024 67,766 -7.0% Operating Margin 8.0% 10.1% 9.0% 10.4%

Looking forward, the full quarter of higher sales prices should help improve gross and operating margins in fiscal 4Q 2022. Additionally, the restarting of the revamped peanut butter line and the absence of the January Omicron Covid wave should help volume growth return.

Cash Management

As we can see from the summary cash flow statement, the higher raw material and manufacturing costs flowed through to inventory build. This working capital build was even more pronounced in 3Q than 2Q. Inventories (in dollars) are 42.7% higher at the end of 3Q than they were at the start of the fiscal year. This resulted in negative operating cash flow and required the company to add $57.2 million of short-term debt in its revolving credit facility so far this year. The revolver now has $65.9 million outstanding, compared to the limit of $117.5 million. Given this cash crunch, it is not surprising that the company has not paid a special dividend since the $2.30 paid along with the $0.70 regular dividend in August 2021.

Author spreadsheet (Data Source: JBSS Fiscal 3Q 2022 Form 10-Q)

Debt is now back to levels not seen since 2015. However, as current inventories are sold at higher prices, I expect operating cash flow to improve and the revolver balance to come down. It would be unusual to not have a special dividend on top of the expected $0.75 regular annual dividend in August, however this would delay debt paydown.

Author Created (JBSS Earnings Releases)

Valuation

After seeing the big hit to gross margins in 3Q, I am now conservatively estimating JBSS 4Q earnings in line with 3Q. The price increases now in place would just offset cost increases without driving down demand. That puts my EPS forecast for FY 2022 at $4.88. At the time of writing, JBSS share price was $79.71 for a 16.3 P/E. This is higher than last quarter, as price is up about $1, but my earnings estimate is about 13% lower. However, it is still cheap compared to the Consumer Staples sector multiple of 21.9 as calculated by Yardeni Research.

Since FY 2017, JBSS has maintained a dividend payout ratio of around 100% of net income on average. Given the cash situation, it looks like the $3.00 paid last August will be the only dividends paid during FY 2022, resulting in a 61.5% payout ratio. That would put the yield at 3.76%, which would unfortunately be the lowest since the company reinstituted a dividend in 2012. I would not want to make a forecast at this time, but I believe anything less than $3.00 in August at the start of FY 2023 would have negative implications for the share price.

Conclusion

In my last article, JBSS was trading only slightly lower than it is now, and I called it a buy. The stock also traded at these levels in August 2019, also just after paying out a total of $3.00 in dividends. Sales levels are now about 5% above 2019. Gross margin is about the same level, but operating margin is higher, even with inflation, so EPS for 2022 should be considerably above 2019 levels. I am estimating $4.88 in 2022 vs. $3.45 in 2019.

Investors who like a predictable dividend are probably disappointed with the lack of a special since August 2021. Inflation has caused a drain on cash flow to maintain inventory levels. This now puts the size of the next dividend in question, but product demand is still healthy and the higher sales prices now in place should stabilize cash flow. Investors who don't require predictable income can use worries about the dividend as a buying opportunity.