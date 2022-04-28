Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) released its first quarter earnings yesterday and ignited a rally the likes of which its shareholders hadn't seen in years. The release was a miss on revenue and a massive beat on EPS, which came in 21% ahead of estimates. Prior to the release, Bloomberg terminals erroneously reported that Meta had guided for $27-$29 billion in revenue for the second quarter. The report was quickly corrected, but nevertheless triggered a selloff that continued until the real release came out a few hours later.

Fake news or not, Meta's release impressed investors. Although earnings declined 18% year-over-year, the expectations were low enough that the real result ignited a rally.

A few days prior to FB's release, I sold my shares at a price of $201. Sensing that they would come down further, I decided to hold onto cash and buy the dip I thought would happen. I was partially vindicated. Although FB rallied after earnings, the stock came down dramatically prior to the release. I ultimately bought the shares back at around the same price I sold at.

Why did I buy back into Meta stock after selling it just days before?

Mainly because Meta is very cheap and its current headwinds are temporary. Apple's (AAPL) app-tracking transparency changes took a $10 billion bite out of revenues this year, but the company will begin to "lap" quarters where those changes were already in effect later this year. That should produce higher growth as the year-over-year comparisons become softer. For this reason, I consider FB stock a moderately good value at today's prices, though not one I would overweight or make a top holding.

Competitive Landscape

By far the biggest concern for Meta these days - much bigger than the revenue deceleration or declining earnings - is the competitive landscape. Social media and online advertising are both getting more competitive, and Meta is feeling the heat.

First, let's examine the trends in social media.

In the last few years, the social media space has seen a number of new entrants, notably ByteDance's TikTok. TikTok has gradually been accumulating users in the U.S. and elsewhere. Today it has 1 billion active users in the United States, just behind Instagram's 1.4 billion. There have been many reports in the media about TikTok moving ahead of Instagram in the app store. The implications of this can be exaggerated; Instagram has a large installed base to begin with, so many users don't need to download it except when they buy new phones. Still, TikTok is pretty close to Instagram's user count by now, and it appeals to a similar user base. The prospect of Meta losing ad revenue to ByteDance is very real.

The second "competitive" factor at play here is Apple's ATT changes. I have covered this topic extensively in past articles, so I won't beat it to death here. But, basically, Apple made changes that harmed Meta and helped Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). Users have to specifically declare that they want their data tracked on IOS now. Most are not allowing it. The lack of good targeting data sends advertisers away from Meta and toward Google Search, which doesn't require as much user data. Google Search ads are improved by data, to be sure, but they don't "depend" on it like Meta does; just knowing what a user is searching for allows intent-based ad targeting.

Quarterly Results

Now we can look into the big catalyst that sent Meta stock soaring today:

The first quarter results.

The first quarter was a significant beat, with $2.72 in EPS compared to $2.55 expected. Revenue missed, but the sheer magnitude of the EPS beat combined with decent user growth was enough to get Wall Street buying.

In the first quarter, Meta delivered:

$27.9 billion in revenue, up 7%.

$19.3 billion in operating costs, up 31%.

$8.5 billion in operating income, down 25%.

$7.4 billion in net income, down 21%.

$2.72 in diluted EPS, down 18%.

As you can see, all of the relevant profit metrics declined, but EPS did beat Wall Street's estimates by 6.6%.

To be perfectly honest, I didn't like this release as much as Wall Street did. The slow revenue growth basically confirmed the thesis that ATT is hindering FB's ad sales, and the Reality Labs loss was enormous. If you look at the segment-specific info for Reality Labs, it lost $2.96 billion on $695 million in sales. In the prior year quarter, it lost $1.8 billion on $534 million in sales. Segment revenue grew 30%, but the loss as a percentage of revenue ballooned to 425%!

meta platforms segment info (meta platforms)

So, Reality Labs remains a big concern for Meta.

However, there is still a lot to love about this stock. While it does have one losing segment, the business as a whole is ultra profitable, boasting the following profitability ratios:

Gross margin: 81%.

EBIT margin: 39.6%.

Net margin: 33%.

Return on equity: 31%.

These are all very good margins, suggesting that Meta is delivering significant value to shareholders. The company is also buying back ample amounts of stock, so it is increasing the percentage ownership of each share.

Likewise, Meta's performance on cash flows is solid. In the first quarter, it delivered $14 billion in operating cash flow, up 14.9%. Free cash flow came in at $8.5 billion, up 8.9%. It was a strong showing, and much better than what the company delivered on GAAP earnings.

Valuation

Having looked at Meta's financials, we can now turn to its valuation. Meta is notably cheap by the standards of big tech companies, boasting the following rock-bottom multiples:

P/E: 13.2.

EV/EBITDA: 8.9.

Price/book: 3.95.

PEG TTM: 0.35.

Price/operating cash flow: 8.2.

The earnings and cash flow multiples are just jaw-droppingly low, evincing a valuation rarely seen in tech stocks that aren't named Alibaba (BABA). The price/book ratio is high by the standards of old-school Ben Graham valuation methods, but is low compared to the rest of the U.S. tech landscape.

The TTM PEG ratio is also very low at 0.35. However, I point out that this is a TTM metric for a reason: it will likely increase a lot over the coming year. The last 12 months include some very strong quarters, such as the second quarter of 2021. Earnings are forecast to decline from those levels, which will cause the PEG ratio to increase significantly. If Meta can return to its previous growth track record, it should be able to rise significantly from its current levels, but 2022's growth is likely to be poor.

Risks and Challenges

As I've shown so far, Meta Platforms is a very cheap stock with pretty strong growth in cash flows. Its earnings growth is not so hot, but it could improve if the company's management figures out a way to target ads effectively on iPhones. When you factor in both valuation and future prospects, the stock looks like a moderately good value. However, there are several risks and challenges for FB investors to keep an eye on, three of which I will explore in detail below.

The Metaverse

Meta Platforms is currently sinking substantial sums of money on the Metaverse, a virtual ecosystem centered around VR headsets, AI glasses, and the like.

Mark Zuckerberg believes that VR is the future of how people connect, and he may be correct. However, his company is currently spending absolutely enormous sums of money on this project, and not getting much of a return back. At the start of the year, the plan was to spend $10 billion a year on Reality Labs, FB's metaverse segment. On the Q1 conference call, Zuckerberg said that he would slow the pace of VR investments, but the dramatic increase in FB's headcount suggests that he will be investing a lot of money in VR for the foreseeable future.

In the first quarter, Reality Labs' loss as a percentage of revenue increased significantly. That isn't a great sign. If Zuckerberg can rein in the Metaverse spending, then his company could return to positive earnings growth pretty easily. But it remains to be seen whether the slowing of investments will restore Meta's growth track record in the near future.

ATT

Apple's app-tracking changes are the second biggest challenge hitting Meta this year. They are forecast to cost Meta $10 billion in 2022, which is $1.6 billion less than what Q1's Reality labs loss would work out to on an annualized basis. Meta's first quarter earnings suggest that David Wehner's forecast of $10 billion in lost revenue was accurate. 7% revenue growth is the slowest in Meta's entire history. That deceleration would have to be due to ATT, as the Metaverse spend is only hitting margins, not revenue. ATT is taking a smaller bite out of profits than the metaverse is, but, unlike the metaverse, FB's management can't simply turn ATT off and on like a faucet. It's Apple's policy, and any response by FB will involve clever workarounds that will take time to develop.

Legal Risk

In addition to the revenue headwinds already impacting it, Meta faces some legal risk. It is currently being sued by the FTC on anti-trust grounds, and has faced other, similar lawsuits in the past. In the first round, the judge presiding over the case threw the FTC's case out of court, citing a lack of basis. Meta won that round, but the FTC re-filed the suit.

With all this competition from TikTok and declining earnings, it doesn't appear likely that the FTC will get anywhere with its lawsuit. Factually speaking, Meta is not a social media monopoly in any sense of the word. But that won't stop the FTC from flailing about with a never-ending series of new lawsuits, and imposing significant litigation costs on Meta in the process.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Meta Platforms is this:

It is a truly dirt-cheap tech stock, with multiples the likes of which are rarely seen outside of China. It does face real risks due to Apple's ATT policy and increasing competition, but it's priced like it's going out of business. This stock is risky enough that you might not want to overweight it. Indeed, it is underweighted in my own portfolio. But in a best-case scenario, it could really run.