Kwangmoozaa/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) revealed its strategy for the next phase of growth last year, following the implementation of the previous growth strategy "Path to Brilliance" from FY19 to FY21. The current plan, "Inspiring Brilliance", focuses on expanding the leading banners namely - Kay, Zales, and Jared along with improving digital infrastructure, accelerating service business, and strengthening its presence in the mid-market segment by offering a different value proposition to different tiers of the segment.

However, the looming headwinds from inflation and rising interest rates, as well as the availability of other avenues for discretionary spending (particularly travel) as the economy reopens should prove to be a deterrent to the company's future financials. Last year, the company met its growth targets, owing primarily to a higher demand environment and a boost from stimulus checks. However, unlike last year's tailwinds, the company faces significant headwinds this year and in near future. This makes me sceptical about the company's ability to achieve its targets. Although the stock is trading at a forward P/E of ~6.5x, I believe its EPS can continue to decline in the coming years, and unless I have some conviction that the bottom is in place for earnings, I prefer to be on the sidelines. Hence, I have a neutral rating on the stock.

SIG Q4 Earnings

Signet Jewelers posted the Q4 22 results with revenue of ~$2.81 billion beating the consensus estimate of ~$2.77 billion and growing ~28.6% y/y. There was a ~23.8% growth in same-store sales and a ~20.7% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share to $5.01 which was in line with the consensus estimate of $5.01. The gross profit margin increased 120 basis points to ~41% primarily due to fixed cost leverage driven by fleet optimization and efficiency in distribution-related costs. Operating income increased to ~$411 million compared to ~$293.8 million in Q4 2021 while adjusted net income for the fourth quarter increased ~25.25% y/y to ~$320.64 million from ~$256 million last year.

Strategic Initiatives

Prior to Covid, lower revenues combined with deteriorating margins due to deleveraging store occupancy costs have resulted in declining profit and margins for several years. Signet launched the "Path to Brilliance" strategy in fiscal 2019 to counter the declining trend in revenue and margins. The strategy's primary goal was to strengthen the e-commerce business while also optimizing real estate footprints for greater efficiency. Strategic sourcing and distribution as well as a focus on data analytics were among the company's other initiatives to drive cost savings and operational efficiency. The strategy partially paid off in FY2020 when the company saw a slight improvement in gross margins and positive comp sales. The operating margin also improved from 4.4% in fiscal 2019 to 5.19% in fiscal 2020 despite a decline in revenue during the same period.

Signet Jewelers' Sales (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Signet Jewelers Operating Income (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Signet Jewelers Margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

However, the business was hit by Covid in FY2021. In fiscal 2021, the company transitioned into the next phase of its "Path to Brilliance" strategy called "Inspiring Brilliance" and the company has shown good growth. The company believes that it is well-positioned to lead further growth by focusing on the following initiatives:

Win in big businesses

SIG is continuing to invest in and maintain the leadership of its largest banners by driving innovation and aligning Signet banners with customers. As a result, revenue increased across all of the company's leading banners. This also enabled the company to increase its market share by 270 basis points, from 6.6% in fiscal 2020 to 9.3% in fiscal 2022.

Signet's Sales By Leading Brands (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Lead digital commerce

Building on its "Path to Brilliance" strategy, the company implemented both customer-facing digital capabilities and operational technologies to strengthen its competitive advantages. The company sees it as an important component of its enduring growth. It is also utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve operational efficiencies in inventory distribution and labour planning.

Accelerate service

The company anticipates expanding its service business and generating $1 billion in revenue as a result. SIG provides repair services regardless of where a piece of jewellery was purchased, bringing in new potential customers who may not have previously shopped at Signet. This presents an opportunity if the company can retain the additional footfalls and convert them into its own customers. Apart from accretive margin benefits, this should help the company expand its customer base. Moreover, SIG's higher repair customer satisfaction rating, reduced repair time, and new services such as needle piercing and jewellery rental should aid in growing its service business to its full potential.

Expand accessible luxury and value

Across the mid-market segment, the company will target the upper tier by focusing on accessible luxury and the lower tier by focusing on value. To support its growth in the top tier of the segment, the company recently acquired Diamonds Direct, an accessible luxury banner. SIG's goal at the lower mid-tier is to expand its "Banter by Piercing Pagoda" banner to offer a suite of value-for-money pieces and attract customers from the lower end of the segment.

Macro Headwinds

While the company's strategies seem ok, the macroeconomic tailwinds supported the company's performance last fiscal year and played a major role in helping it achieve performance targets. This year, however, the conditions have reversed and the company faces macroeconomic headwinds like inflation and interest rate hikes which are adversely affecting consumer sentiments owing to inflationary pressure. Furthermore, as the pandemic recedes, the additional avenues for discretionary spending should be a cause of worry from the company's perspective. Management has given flat to low single-digit revenue growth guidance, but I believe the situation could turn much worse in the current year as well as the next few years.

In addition, the company intends to invest $250 million in line with its strategy to further enhance the advantages of its stores, digital platform, and data analytics. These expenses should raise SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales. It is unclear whether the operational benefits of these strategies will be able to offset the cost Signet is incurring as well as inflationary pressures. Furthermore, 40.9% of sales in North America are made through credit, lease purchase option, or Affirm (instalment loan and split payment option provider). I believe the interest rate hikes to combat the rising inflation could pose a risk to sales from such financing options. Hence, I believe we can see poor sales as well as operating performance of the company over the next few years.

Valuation and Conclusion

The stock is trading at ~6.5x current year consensus EPS estimates which is a significant discount to its historical average. However, I am doubtful if the company will be able to meet consensus numbers which are building in revenue growth over the next few years. The macro-headwinds pose a significant risk to the company, and I believe its revenue and margins will likely decline over the next few years thanks to inflation, rising interest rates and more avenues to spend as the economy reopens. Hence, I prefer to remain on the sidelines and have a neutral rating despite the low valuation.