Introduction

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) released Q1 2022 results this morning (Thursday, April 28). Shares are currently up 0.5% (as of 8:30 pm EST).

We upgraded our rating on Altria to Buy in February 2020. Since then, shares have gained 30% (after dividends), including 45% since 2021:

Librarian Capital Altria Rating vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year)

Altria reported solid growth in Q1 2022 and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. The key to this is a relatively stable decline in cigarette volumes, despite a worsening of the macro environment. This more than offset Altria's continuing problems in Oral Tobacco and other new products. Our forecasts show a total return of 53% (14.1% annualized), and the Dividend Yield is 6.6%. Buy

Altria Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Altria is based on the continuing ability of its cigarette business to deliver on its traditional earnings algorithm, which includes:

A low-to-mid single-digit annual decline in cigarette volumes;

A mid-to-high single-digit annual rise in average cigarette prices;

Together, these give a low-single-digit annual growth in revenues;

Revenues After Excise tend to grow even faster as excise growth lags;

EBIT margin expands with higher unit price and operational savings;

Including buybacks, EPS tends to grow at mid-to-high single-digits.

Altria's cigarette volume decline accelerated during 2016-19, partly attributed to an explosive growth in U.S. Vapor. However, Altria still guided to an EPS growth of 4-7% in both 2019 and 2020 (achieving 5.8% in 2019).

FDA actions against Vapor in late 2019 pushed Vapor volume downwards until Q1 2020, after which it resumed growing but at a modest pace.

COVID-19 boosted U.S. cigarette consumption, as pandemic restrictions meant more occasions to smoke and government stimulus programs added to smokers' disposable incomes. Altria's Smokeable volume decline was just 2% in 2020, and remained below 5% during H1 2021 (but rising in H2).

Altria Smokeable Volume Declines (Adjusted) (2013-21) Source: Altria company filings. NB. Figures adjusted for inventory movements.

We believe declines in U.S. cigarette volume declines will remain stable, with Vapor growth staying modest, and nicotine pouches and Heat Not Burn both being too small to have a meaningful impact.

Altria's Q1 2022 results and full-year outlook support our views.

Altria's EPS Growing At Mid-Single-Digits

Altria's Adjusted EPS grew 4.7% year-on-year in Q1 2022, driven by Adjusted Operating Companies Income ("OCI") growing 3.7% and buybacks reducing the share count by 2.1%. Revenues were lower year-on-year, primarily due to the disposal of the low-margin Wine segment in H2 2021:

Altria Group P&L (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results release (Q1 2022).

Group OCI growth was driven by the Smokeable segment, which was more than 85% of group OCI; Oral Tobacco OCI fell 5.1% year-on-year:

Altria OCI by Segment (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results release (Q1 2022).

Altria reiterated its full-year outlook, with Adjusted EPS expected to be $4.79-4.93, implying a growth rate of 4-7% from 2021 (when it was $4.61). 2022 EPS growth is expected to be weighted towards H2.

Altria's performance is underpinned by its Smokeable segment, where cigarette trends are stable. While it struggles with other new products and in Oral Tobacco, these are too small to have an impact at present.

Smokeables Still Stable Despite Macro

In Smokeables, cigarettes volume fell 6.3% year-on-year, but Net Revenues After Excise rose 2.2% thanks to price realization, and OCI grew 5.7%:

Altria Smokeable Financials (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Altria results release (Q1 2022).

Price realization for the segment was 9.2% in Q1 2022, generated by a combination of listed price increases, mix shift and revenue management tools that tailor approaches to specific consumer groups using analytics.

Inventory movements helped reported volume this quarter; excluding inventory and other factors, Altria's cigarette volume declined by 8%. However, inventory moves were a negative for the smaller cigars business, and the primary reason why cigar volumes fell 9.6% year-on-year.

While the 8% decline in cigarette volumes is worse than our investment case, it is the same as in Q4 2021, and both were due to tough prior-year comparables (when volume fell by just 1.0% and 3.5% respectively):

1-Year Cigarette Volume Decline - Altria vs. Industry (2020-21) Source: Altria results presentation (Q4 2021).

The U.S. cigarette industry volume decline was 6.5% in Q1 2022, also in line with the preceding quarter. Marlboros' retail share was sequentially stable at 42.6%, though this represented a small year-on-year decline of 0.5 ppt.

Challenging Macro for Cigarette Volumes

Altria described Q1 2022 as "a challenging macroeconomic environment." "Macroeconomic & Other Factors." as a headwind to industry volume, rose to 1.6% on a last-twelve-month basis, from 0.9% in Q4:

U.S. Cigarette Industry Volume Decline by Component (Rolling 12 Months) Source: Altria quarterly metrics (Q1 2022).

Headwinds included the COVID resurgence in January, consumer price inflation and higher gasoline prices (following the Russian invasion of Ukraine). These were partially offset by wage inflation in some sectors where employees are more likely to smoke, and by higher tax refunds.

"Additional Cross Category Movement" remained stable sequentially in Q1, so Vapor likely did not cannibalize cigarette volumes more than before.

Volume Cannibalization by Vapor Still Limited

U.S. Vapor volume in Q1 2022 was 10% higher year-on-year and 4% higher sequentially, led by providers other than Juul, whose volume is stagnating:

U.S E-Vapor Category Volume by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: Altria company filings.

Vapor may recede further as a threat. Altria expects ongoing FDA actions on Vapor, which have already involved a large number of Premarket Tobacco Product Applications ("PMTAs") rejections and Marketing Denial Orders since September, to lead to many Vapor products losing customers:

All of these products are coming under FDA regulation, and we should see and have started seeing some of the decisions by the FDA. I think that entire category will be in a bit of a transition over the next year to 18 months as some products make it through the process and some are denied. And so those consumers will be moving around a bit" Billy Gifford, Altria CEO (Q1 2022 earnings call)

Altria took one step further on its 35% stake in Juul in February, when a judge dismissed the FTC's lawsuit against this investment. However, the FTC is appealing. In the meantime, Altria wrote down the stake's valuation by another $100m this quarter, to $1.6bn (from an original $12.8bn cost) - but due to a higher discount rate instead of any performance reasons.

No News on IQOS Heat Not Burn

There was no material news on the IQOS Heat Not Burn product that Altria exclusively licensed from Philip Morris (PM) for the U.S.

The product remains unavailable in the country and, while the two companies are working on re-entry plans, no availability is expected in 2022.

There was also no update on the two companies' dispute on whether Altria has satisfied the conditions to be able to renew the license beyond 2024.

Share Loss & Profit Decline in Oral Tobacco

Altria continues to struggle in its Oral Tobacco segment; OCI fell 5.1%.

Altria Oral Tobacco Financials (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Year) Source: Altria results release (Q1 2022).

Total volume fell 1.9% year-on-year, as losses in traditional products like moist snuff continued, too large to be offset by growth in On! nicotine pouches. Revenues fell 2.1%, with higher pricing in traditional products more than offset by the shift towards the lower-priced On! and higher promotional spend there.

As of Q1 2022, On! had 4.1% of the oral tobacco market, up from 3.8% in Q4 2021 and doubling from 1.7% in the prior-year quarter. However, as the oral nicotine pouch ("ONP") category has also expanded its share of the oral tobacco market from 17.9% to 19.3% during Q1, On!'s share of the ONP category was sequentially flat at approx. 21% (which is good news for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY), whose ZYN had 64% of the ONP category in Q4).

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since Q3 2019) Source: Swedish Match results presentation (Q4 2021).

We do not expect any improvements in Altria's competitive position in oral tobacco. However, as the segment is less than 15% of group OCI and declines are still modest, this does not invalidate the overall investment case.

Menthol Cigarettes Ban Not a Threat to Altria

The FDA announced its long-expected new rules to ban menthol cigarette (as well as other flavored tobacco products, except menthol e-cigarettes) on Thursday, but we expect this to have little impact on Altria earnings.

The new rules are subject to a multi-part process, and, after legal challenges, may take years to be implemented. Experiences with similar menthol bans in the European Union and in Canada, as described by British American Tobacco (BTI), have shown that tobacco companies are generally able to recapture the vast majority of sales with their other products.

British American Tobacco Experience with E.U. Menthol Ban Source: BTI results presentation (2020).

Management confirmed that Altria is under-indexed to menthol. Approx. 20% of its cigarette sales are in menthol (9.4 ppt of Altria's approx. 48% market share is in menthol), compared to the industry average of about a third. So a menthol ban might even represent an opportunity for market share gains.

Altria Dividend Yield and Valuation

At $54.92, Altria shares are trading at a 11.7x P/E and an 8.5% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield (normalized), relative to 2021 financials:

Altria Valuation & Cashflows (2017-21) Source: Altria company filings.

Relative to the midpoint of the reaffirmed 2022 EPS guidance ($4.79-4.93), Altria's P/E multiple is 11.3x.

The Dividend Yield is 6.6%, with Altria stock currently paying a dividend of $0.90 per quarter ($3.60 annualized). Altria targets an 80% Payout Ratio, and the dividend was raised 4.7% in August 2021.

Altria's minority stakes in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Juul, and Cronos (CRON) are currently worth a combined $11.9bn, or 12% of its market capitalization. Management reiterated that BUD is a financial investment, and we expect this to be sold eventually to facilitate more buybacks and dividends.

Share buybacks in Q1 totaled $576m. The current buyback program has $1.2bn remaining, equivalent to 1.2% of the current market capitalization, and is expected to be executed by 2022 year-end.

Altria Stock Forecasts

We keep the assumptions in our forecasts unchanged:

Net Income growth of 4% annually

Share count to fall by 1% annually

Dividend Payout to be 79% in 2022, and 80% thereafter

P/E at 12.0x at 2025 year-end, implying a 6.7% Dividend Yield

Our 2025 EPS forecast is unchanged at $5.62:

Illustrative Altria Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $54.92, we expect an exit price of $67 and a total return of 53% (14.1% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Altria Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Altria reported solid Q1 2022 results, with continuing earnings stability despite inflation, higher oil prices, and other macro pressures.

Adjusted EPS grew 4.7% year-on-year, driven by growth in the core Smokeables segment and helped by share repurchases.

Cigarette volume fell 8% on an adjusted basis, in line with Q4 2021 and against a strong prior-year quarter when it fell only 3.5%.

The Oral Tobacco business is declining, but that is more than offset by Smokeables growth. The proposed FDA menthol ban is not a threat.

With shares at $54.92, we expect a total return of 53% (14.1% annualized) by 2025 year-end. The Dividend Yield is 6.6%.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Altria Group, Inc.