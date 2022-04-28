What About Having A Weak Currency: Look At Japan

Manakin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Yesterday, I wrote about how the value of the U.S. dollar had risen so high.

I explained why this was a good thing, but needed to be supplemented with fiscal policies that would stimulate the supply side of the economy.

Today, I am writing about how the value of the Japanese Yen has fallen so far.

The Japanese Yen is now at a 20-year low.

The Bank of Japan has vowed to keep the yield on Japan's 10-year bonds around zero!

Thursday afternoon, April 28, 2022, at times, it was taking more than 131.0 yen to purchase one dollar.

"The Bank of Japan believes Japan's underlying economy is too fragile to tighten monetary policy...," we read in the Financial Times.

The BoJ kept overnight interest rates on hold at minus 0.1 percent. It said it would conduct daily purchases of 10-year bonds at a yield of 0.25 percent showing no willingness to let bonds trade in a wider band.

The Bank of Japan sees this policy to be one that is good for the economy, especially since the economy is export-driven.

But Is it?

The Japanese policy goes back some years.

The drive for a low value to the Yen came about when Shinzo Abe was the prime minister. The theory was that currency weakness was "a boon to Japan's export-focused economy."

This approach to policy was titled "Abenomics."

The policy was strongly supported by larger companies.

With a lower price of the yen, Japanese goods were very competitive in world markets and this was, of course, very good for the larger companies.

Such a situation, however, only lasts for a short time.

The Japanese companies could sell their goods and make profits overseas. But, these profits cause the companies to be pleased with their results but then lose interest in the future.

When companies come to do well do so because they are relying on "government" generated prices, the low exchange rate, they seem to lose interest in the longer run and do not innovate and increase productivity the way they were doing before the government began to stimulate sales through lower exchange rates.

What works for the short-run, comes back to haunt them in the longer run.

In addition, the Japanese benefit around the world from the low interest rates maintained by the Bank of Japan.

The yen is used in the so-called "carry" trades.

"Japan's experiment with ultra-loose monetary policy has allowed investors to borrow in the Japanese currency, in order to seek out assets that offer higher returns elsewhere."

The Bank of Japan operates on a "yield curve control" policy. Here the central banks pledge to buy unlimited quantities of Japanese government debt in order to hold 10-year borrowing costs below 0.25 percent.

As long as the BoJ is following this approach, excursions into the foreign exchange markets will have little or no impact.

So, as long as Japan is to work under "yield curve control" it is highly unlikely that it will move away from the portfolio policy that maintains yield curve control.

Thus, most analysts believe that Japan and the Bank of Japan will not change its approach to monetary policy.

The Difference

So, compare this to the United States' position.

Japan wants a very weak Yen and the United States has a very strong dollar.

So, what is best?

In my mind, there is no comparison.

History shows us that countries that have strong currencies also are the most productive and most advancing.

Thinks of it this way. A strong currency means that the larger companies, the ones competing in foreign markets, have to push harder to innovate, to increase productivity, to build stronger platforms of scalable products, and to keep at it year-after-year-after-year.

What do we see from Japan?

The larger companies have backed off innovation and change because, in the short-run, the government has brought them some windfall profits with the weaker yen.

But, what happens in the long run?

Well, in the longer run, these companies lose any competitive edge they might have had.

In countries where the exchange rate is weak, there is not as much incentive to innovate, increase productivity, and drive for more complete networks.

Profits hold up for the short run. But, then...

And, this is the position that we find the United States and Japan in.

The Future

These two narratives, I believe, are very important.

To me, the United States should want a strong dollar.

The United States should want its companies to build up knowledge and know-how, to be accumulating and growing information.

The United States should be supporting its economy in the growth and spread of information.

The United States should want to deal from strength, and not weakness, that takes advantage of short-run advantages that might come about due to manipulating exchange rates.

The politicians may like the short-run kick in profits that a decline in the value of their currency might give the country.

But, that only holds up till the next election. Then the politicians must find another "trick in their bag" to get them through the next election.

No, the United States needs to latch on to its stronger dollar and seek to find the plans and programs that will help companies continue to build knowledge and know-how to take charge of the next transition.

The United States and Japan represent the two extremes.

Japan is really wallowing in its own program to promote a weak Yen.

Thursday, the Bank of Japan reaffirmed "its doveish stance, it doubled down on its defense of yield curve control by committing to daily purchases of bonds).

And, during the press conference that followed its monthly meeting, Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank had not changed its view that a weak yen was positive for the economy."

The value of the yen fell once the press conference was over.