Baytex Energy: 2022 Projected Positive Cash Flow Increases To More Than $700 Million
- Baytex is now projected to generate over US$700 million in positive cash flow at current 2022 strip of high-$90s WTI oil.
- It may also be able to average US$640 million per year in positive cash flow from 2023 to 2025 at $75 WTI oil, helped by few hedges.
- Baytex is targeting US$630 million in net debt to further increase shareholder returns and should hit this target by the end of 2022 now.
- Thus it may institute a dividend starting in 2023.
Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) is now projected to generate around US$700 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices of high-$90s WTI oil. This would put it on track to hit its next net debt target of CAD$800 million (US$630 million) by the end of 2022, which may result in increased share repurchases and/or dividends.
Baytex also looks capable of generating around US$640 million per year in positive cash flow in a $75 WTI oil environment from 2023 to 2025.
This report uses US dollars unless otherwise mentioned. The exchange rate used in the report is US$1.00 to CAD$1.27.
2022 Outlook
The current strip for WTI oil in 2022 has now reached the high-$90s. At that price, Baytex is projected to generate US$2.201 billion in oil and gas revenues in 2022 with 81,500 BOEPD in average production.
Baytex's hedges for 2022 have an estimated value of negative US$309 million at current strip. It has hedges covering around 20,500 barrels of oil production per day at an average swap/ceiling price of near $61 WTI oil.
|
Units
|
$ Per Unit
|
$ Million USD
|
Heavy Oil
|
9,519,200
|
$77.00
|
$733
|
Light Oil and Condensate
|
12,791,425
|
$95.00
|
$1,215
|
NGLs
|
2,379,800
|
$36.00
|
$86
|
Natural Gas
|
30,342,450
|
$5.50
|
$167
|
Hedge Value
|
-$309
|
Total
|
$1,892
Baytex is now projected to generate US$702 million in positive cash flow in 2022 with high-$90s WTI oil.
|
$ Million USD
|
Royalties
|
$418
|
Operating Expenses
|
$296
|
Transportation
|
$29
|
Cash General And Admin
|
$34
|
Cash Interest
|
$60
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$335
|
Leasing Expenditures
|
$2
|
Asset Retirement Obligations
|
$16
|
Total Expenses
|
$1,190
Return of Capital Framework
Baytex indicated that it expected to reach its CAD$1.2 billion (US$945 million) net debt target in Q2 2022. It expects to allocate 25% of its free cash flow to share buybacks until it reduces its net debt to CAD$800 million (US$630 million). At that point, it will look at "steps to further enhance shareholder returns".
Baytex's Debt Situation
Baytex finished 2021 with around US$1.12 billion in net debt. If it allocates 75% of its positive cash flow in 2022 towards debt reduction, that would get it to around US$590 million in net debt by the end of 2022 based on current strip prices. Since this is below its next target for US$630 million in net debt, Baytex may make an announcement about increased share buybacks and/or dividends towards the end of 2022.
Valuation
I have bumped up Baytex's valuation multiple to 4.0x EBITDAX (from 3.5x) to reflect its success with recent Clearwater wells and the impact of higher oil prices on heavy oil well economics. Since heavy oil has a large differential, an increase in benchmark oil prices has an outsized impact on heavy oil margins.
This results in Baytex's estimated value increasing to around US$6.20 per share in a long-term (after 2022) US$75 WTI oil scenario.
From 2023 to 2025, it appears that Baytex projects approximately US$1.925 billion in free cash flow at $75 WTI oil. This is approximately US$0.90 per share per year in free cash flow, which works out to an FCF yield of 14.5% at US$6.20 per share.
Conclusion
Baytex is now on track to hit its next net debt target of CAD$800 million (US$630 million) by the end of 2022. It previously estimated it would hit this target in mid-2023, but the improvement in oil and gas prices should accelerate this timeline.
Once it reaches this net debt target, Baytex is expected to announce some combination of increased share repurchases and dividends.
Baytex may also have some remaining upside in a long-term US$75 WTI oil environment. At that commodity price, it looks capable of generating around US$640 million in positive cash flow per year, and I would estimate its value at approximately US$6.20 per year.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.