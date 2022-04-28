Baytex Energy: 2022 Projected Positive Cash Flow Increases To More Than $700 Million

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) is now projected to generate around US$700 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices of high-$90s WTI oil. This would put it on track to hit its next net debt target of CAD$800 million (US$630 million) by the end of 2022, which may result in increased share repurchases and/or dividends.

Baytex also looks capable of generating around US$640 million per year in positive cash flow in a $75 WTI oil environment from 2023 to 2025.

This report uses US dollars unless otherwise mentioned. The exchange rate used in the report is US$1.00 to CAD$1.27.

2022 Outlook

The current strip for WTI oil in 2022 has now reached the high-$90s. At that price, Baytex is projected to generate US$2.201 billion in oil and gas revenues in 2022 with 81,500 BOEPD in average production.

Baytex's hedges for 2022 have an estimated value of negative US$309 million at current strip. It has hedges covering around 20,500 barrels of oil production per day at an average swap/ceiling price of near $61 WTI oil.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 9,519,200 $77.00 $733 Light Oil and Condensate 12,791,425 $95.00 $1,215 NGLs 2,379,800 $36.00 $86 Natural Gas 30,342,450 $5.50 $167 Hedge Value -$309 Total $1,892

Baytex is now projected to generate US$702 million in positive cash flow in 2022 with high-$90s WTI oil.

$ Million USD Royalties $418 Operating Expenses $296 Transportation $29 Cash General And Admin $34 Cash Interest $60 Capital Expenditures $335 Leasing Expenditures $2 Asset Retirement Obligations $16 Total Expenses $1,190

Return of Capital Framework

Baytex indicated that it expected to reach its CAD$1.2 billion (US$945 million) net debt target in Q2 2022. It expects to allocate 25% of its free cash flow to share buybacks until it reduces its net debt to CAD$800 million (US$630 million). At that point, it will look at "steps to further enhance shareholder returns".

Baytex's Debt Situation

Baytex finished 2021 with around US$1.12 billion in net debt. If it allocates 75% of its positive cash flow in 2022 towards debt reduction, that would get it to around US$590 million in net debt by the end of 2022 based on current strip prices. Since this is below its next target for US$630 million in net debt, Baytex may make an announcement about increased share buybacks and/or dividends towards the end of 2022.

Valuation

I have bumped up Baytex's valuation multiple to 4.0x EBITDAX (from 3.5x) to reflect its success with recent Clearwater wells and the impact of higher oil prices on heavy oil well economics. Since heavy oil has a large differential, an increase in benchmark oil prices has an outsized impact on heavy oil margins.

This results in Baytex's estimated value increasing to around US$6.20 per share in a long-term (after 2022) US$75 WTI oil scenario.

From 2023 to 2025, it appears that Baytex projects approximately US$1.925 billion in free cash flow at $75 WTI oil. This is approximately US$0.90 per share per year in free cash flow, which works out to an FCF yield of 14.5% at US$6.20 per share.

Baytex FCF Profile (baytexenergy.com)

Conclusion

Baytex is now on track to hit its next net debt target of CAD$800 million (US$630 million) by the end of 2022. It previously estimated it would hit this target in mid-2023, but the improvement in oil and gas prices should accelerate this timeline.

Once it reaches this net debt target, Baytex is expected to announce some combination of increased share repurchases and dividends.

Baytex may also have some remaining upside in a long-term US$75 WTI oil environment. At that commodity price, it looks capable of generating around US$640 million in positive cash flow per year, and I would estimate its value at approximately US$6.20 per year.