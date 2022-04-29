jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What happened?

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) reported earnings before the bell yesterday morning and knocked the ball out of the park on just about every metric. President and CEO of Iron Mountain William L. Meaney stated:

"We are delighted to report that we have delivered exceptional performance in the first quarter, including all-time record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. This result is reflective of our commitment to growth, the expansion of our offerings, continued resiliency in our storage businesses, deep customer relationships, and strength of our Mountaineers."

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.91, topped the average analyst estimate of $0.71, and increased from $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The REIT has been one of my top-performing investments since I started a position in the security and placed it in my SWAN income portfolio. I wrote an article about it in July of 2018.

IRM position performance

IRM Position Return (Seeking Alpha)

The REIT is currently trading at $55.72, up $1.33 with a gain of 2.57% at the time of this writing on the news. The REIT shares are up 62% with a total return of 111% since my initial investment. In the following sections, I will detail and analyze the earnings results and provide my thoughts on where the REIT may go from here.

Key takeaways

The following are the key positive takeaways.

Record quarterly performance with revenue of $1.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $431 million.

AFFO per share growth of 11% year over year with trailing four-quarter payout ratio at 69%.

Increasing full year Data Center projection for new/expansion leasing to 130 megawatts.

Asset Lifecycle Management business performing well. The ITRenew transaction closed in the first quarter.

These are the top key takeaways for the company. IRM is definitely well on its way to reach the mountain top, as it were. Now let's take a look at the first quarter's major accomplishments.

First quarter major accomplishments

Iron Mountain posted net income of $42 million with record quarterly revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Please review the following slide for the details.

Q1 2022 accomplishments

Q1 Accomplishments (IRM Earnings Presentation)

So not only did they do well in the first quarter, but they set the stage for an excellent performance throughout the rest of fiscal 2022. Let's take a look at 2022 guidance.

2022 Guidance

Guidance was solid. For the second quarter the company expects the strong growth trends to continue with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO of approximately $1.3 billion, $450 million, and $260 million respectively.

2022 Guidance (IRM Earnings Presentation)

Iron Mountain still expects 2022 revenue of $5.13 to $5.28 billion and adjusted FFO per share of $3.70 to $3.82. This is even after deconsolidating the businesses included in the acquisition of OSG Records Management Limited (excluding Ukraine). In 2021, this represented approximately $45 million of revenue and $15 million of EBITDA.

As you can see the company is guiding substantially higher on all key metrics on a year over year basis. Of key importance to me is the guide of an increase of 14 to 17% in total revenue for the year. This is outstanding in my book. With the state of the macro environment currently where many are predicting a recession, this is great news!

Management sticking to their guns

I respect vim and vigor of IRM's management to maintain high standards. Many management teams have been making excuses and lowering guidance as of late. Many have employed excuses for missing estimates such as inflation and supply chain issues and employing the "under promise to over deliver" crutch when it comes to guidance. But not the IRM team. They have stuck to their guns and set a considerable target for the year. A trait this "Winter Warrior" respects and expects from one mountaineer to another! Here is a picture from my time as a "Winter Warrior" in the US Army's 10th Mountain Division out of Ft. Drum, New York.

10th Mountain Division (Personal Picture)

Now let's review the status of the balance sheet.

Balance sheet analysis

The REIT has a well-positioned fortress balance sheet.

IRM Balance Sheet (IRM Earnings Presentation)

As you can see the REIT has plenty of liquidity in reserve to fund ample future growth. 81% of debt is locked in at a fixed rate as well. This will allow IRM to continue to invest across their businesses and achieve their long-term target AFFO payout ratio of the mid-60s. See below capital allocation slide.

Capital Allocation Goals (IRM Earnings Presentation)

The status of the balance sheet and capital allocation plan helps me to sleep very well at night. This is the primary reason why IRM resides in my SWAN Income portfolio. Let's take a moment to review the dividend news just released Thursday.

Dividend news

Iron Mountain's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for the second quarter. The second-quarter 2022 dividend is payable on July 6, 2022, for shareholders of record on June 15, 2022. The yield currently stands at approximately 4.54%.

With the shares up substantially over the past year at approximately 37%, I definitely suggest layering into a new position over time to take advantage of any pullbacks which would provide an opportunity to optimize the yield on your position. Furthermore, you may want to wait a few days if you plan on starting a position due to the fact that pops on earnings have tended to fade lately.

Long-term chart

IRM Long-Term Chart (Finviz)

Now, let's wrap it all up.

Wrap up

I am very bullish on this space. I see IRM as well-positioned for growth for the coming years. This REIT has strong, predictable cash flows supporting a 4.54% yield at present. On top of this, they have a fortress balance sheet conservatively leveraged which should have no problems accommodating future growth. With the opportunity for multiple expansion and AFFO growth, I submit this investment security continues to offer a solid total return opportunity. Thanks for your time and consideration in reading this article. Hopefully, I provided a tidbit of value with this effort. To The Top!