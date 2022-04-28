4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After the bell on Thursday, we received first quarter earnings results from Internet and retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investors were curious to see how consumer and business customers were reacting to recent global events, and unfortunately, the news was not good. While Q1 results were mostly in-line with lowered estimates, the company's guidance for the current quarter was much worse than expected, sending the stock to a new 52-week low.

I warned investors about some major headwinds that Amazon was facing back in early March. First, the Russian invasion of Ukraine had sent energy prices soaring, which was likely to be a major drag on consumer spending moving forward. The second problem was this war sent the US dollar higher, providing an unfavorable currency situation for Amazon. We also don't have the US government handing out stimulus checks this year, and the Fed is going from easy money policies to rate hikes and a balance sheet reduction.

For Q1, Amazon reported Q1 revenues of $116.44 billion, which was just a hair below the street average of $116.52 billion. This was growth of only 7.3% over the prior year period, the lowest number in several years. Don't forget that analyst revenue estimates came down by just over $4 billion between reports as Amazon gave weak Q1 guidance at its report earlier this year. AWS revenues were up 37% year over year, which accelerated from last year's 32% growth, but was down sequentially from 40% growth seen in Q4.

On the bottom line, the company lost $3.8 billion, but that included a pre-tax loss of $7.6 billion due to the Rivian (RIVN) stake that we knew about coming in. Even before this charge, however, Amazon continues to spend heavily, which is taking a toll on margins. Operating income came in below $3.7 billion for Q1, down more than 58% from last year's close to $8.9 billion. Amazon also is facing more interest expenses than it did in prior periods, with the impact of higher rates to be felt even more moving forward.

The big issue for Amazon though was guidance, detailed below from the press release linked in this article's opening:

Net sales are expected to be between $116.0 billion and $121.0 billion, or to grow between 3% and 7% compared with second quarter 2021. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 200 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Operating income (loss) is expected to be between $(1.0) billion and $3.0 billion, compared with $7.7 billion in second quarter 2021.

This guidance assumes that Prime Day occurs in third quarter 2022. This guidance assumes, among other things, that no additional business acquisitions, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded.

Last year, Prime Day happened in the second quarter, so that certainly creates a bit of a headwind for the company here. However, analysts were looking for more than $125 billion in revenues for Q2, so you can't really say that item accounts for guidance being this weak. The foreign exchange headwind also is growing by the quarter, and operating income is expected to plunge yet again, and this would be before any Rivian gains or losses.

One other issue I've brought up recently is with regard to Amazon's cash flow situation. Some of the key metrics here had weakened in past quarters, pushing the company to cash burn territory when you count repayments of finance leases and financing obligations. In the graphic below, you can see that things got even worse in Q1 2022. Amazon will need to cut back on its capital expenditures in the coming quarters, or it will likely have to hit the debt markets again for more working capital.

Amazon Cash Flow Data (Q1 2022 Earnings Report)

As for Amazon shares, they were down about 10% in the after-hours session, holding slightly above the $2,600 level. When I talked about the headwinds the company was facing in March, shares were pushing $3,000 after the buyback and split news. I still don't see how the street can continue to be so bullish on this name with these continual guidance disappointments and cash burn issues, as the average price target going into this report was still more than $4,055 a share.

In the end, Amazon shares tumbled to a new 52-week low in Thursday's post-earnings trade. While the Q1 results basically met reduced forecasts, guidance for the current period was much weaker than expected. At the moment, Amazon margins are shrinking, and revenue growth is rather sluggish outside of AWS. With the company also burning cash at an increasingly alarming rate, investors need to reset their expectations for the rest of this year, especially until some of these war headwinds calm down.