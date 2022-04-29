Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

After the bell on Thursday, we received fiscal second quarter results from technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for its March ending period. Going in, there were some worries about slowing global growth after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's Covid situation. Apple was able to deliver a strong set of results, but commentary on the current quarter sent the stock lower.

For the quarter, Apple was able to deliver revenues of more than $97.2 billion, a record for the March period. This was more than 8.5% growth over the prior-year period, with services growth coming in at almost 17.3%. The street was only looking for about $94 billion in sales for the quarter, with the iPhone and Mac delivering strong figures ahead of street analyst estimates. The iPad continued to be down as Apple seems to be prioritizing chip inventories towards certain other products, but the tablet still did better than the street was looking for. Greater China revenue growth slowed significantly from Q1.

In the graphic below, you can see key financial items for the second quarter against the two prior-year March fiscal periods. The change numbers on the right represent the percentage change (rate of increase/decrease) over the prior-year period except for changes like margins and the tax rate, which are the actual percentage changes between the 2021 and 2022 results.

Q2 Results Table (Fiscal Q2 Results, 2020-2022)

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, gross margins would be in focus given we had finally lapped the huge jump from the 5G iPhone cycle start boost in last year's Q2 period. Apple's gross margin percentage was able to increase mainly thanks to higher services margins and that segment becoming a larger portion of Apple's total sales mix. Product gross margins did see a small boost, but not like the 575 basis point jump seen a year ago.

Apple's operating expenses soared nearly 19% over the year-ago period, which is why the company's operating margin was only up 12 basis points. However, given the revenue rise, this still meant more operating income, nearly $2.5 billion, over Q2 2021. Even with other income items coming in significantly weaker and a higher tax rate reported, Apple delivered over $25 billion in net income, up 5.8%, with earnings per share up even more thanks to the buyback. The street was looking for $1.43, so this was a beat of nearly a dime.

The April report is also the time of year where Apple provides its annual update on capital returns, which I previewed here. I was expecting another $75 billion or more to be added to the buyback, which has been the main focus, along with a 1.5 cent dividend hike. Apple's board delivered on the share repurchase program, adding another $90 billion, but the dividend was only raised by a penny to $0.23 per share. Of course, the buyback's increased dollar amount isn't the most important item, but rather the timing over which that $90 billion is actually spent.

Given Apple's tremendous cash flow, investors have been disappointed over the years with Apple's dividend. The company is producing around $100 billion in free cash flow at this point, but the dividend is only getting $14 billion, so the stock has a yield that's not even close to 1% annually at this point. That dividend looks rather weak with interest rates surging, but Apple prefers to go the buyback route. As the graphic below shows, share repurchases have now topped more than half a trillion dollars in the past decade, helping to significantly reduce the outstanding share count (adjusted for two stock splits, of course). Apple still has roughly $73 billion in net cash on the balance sheet, allowing for plenty of capital returns moving forward.

Capital Returns and Cash Figures (Apple Investor Relations)

Despite initially rising on the headline results, Apple shares eventually turned negative in the after-hours session. The decline increased to more than 4% as management spoke about the current quarter, with supply constraints being the main theme, impacting revenues by $4 billion to $8 billion. The gross margin forecast came in at 42% to 43%, which actually represents a decline from last year's 43.29% seen in the June period. Demand is not the issue here for Apple it seems, but Asia's Covid problems are impacting production at a time where component shortages can't be overcome.

The average price target on the street was over $190 going into this report, and I don't think that should change much based on this report. However, investors remain nervous over global growth struggles along with tighter monetary policies. As I mentioned in my preview, a weak post-earnings reaction could also lead to the dreaded technical death cross, which could hurt sentiment a little in the short term.

In the end, Apple delivered a solid Q2, but the results weren't good enough to help the stock in the after-hours session. Top and bottom line beats featured strong revenues in all segments and a nice rise in gross margins. However, commentary about ongoing supply chain issues sent the stock lower, and it probably didn't help that Amazon (AMZN) also issued much weaker guidance for this calendar quarter after the bell. With markets a bit uneasy at the moment, Apple's results just weren't enough for the stock to move higher.