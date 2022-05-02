Sapiens Achieving Profitable Growth But Guides For Headwinds
Summary
- Main European market is also the main growth driver, with more Tier 1 interaction coming through and raising ASPs.
- APAC is also doing well with greater recognition of Sapiens by Gartner.
- North American business in particular requires investment, especially in personnel, at a time when labor costs are high.
- Stock corrected majorly on worse expectations but appears undervalued due to fundamental trends supporting it and growing presence among Tier 1 customers.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is a company we've been following for a while now thanks to it being a subset of the Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZF) umbrella in which we've been invested. Providing a growing cloud based insurance product suite, and breaking into Tier 1 customers thanks to reinsurance recommendations, is in contrast to their corrected price due to North American headwinds and labor headwinds affecting profitable growth prospects. Trends are still pointing positively for Sapiens, so the pessimism seems unwarranted. As part of the undervalued Asseco Poland umbrella, and even on its own, Sapiens seems undervalued, and remains a very important watchlist element as part of Asseco for the Value Lab portfolio.
What's Been Happening With Sapiens?
As a major part of Formula Systems (FORTY), which is the high tech segment of Asseco Poland, Sapiens' results matter for the overall growth picture of the umbrella company. 2021 was an excellent year where growth was substantially organic.
Revenues, operating profit and free cash flow all grew in the strong teens or even high double digits. Particular performers on a geographic basis were Europe, where the flagship P&C products delivered major growth thanks to the signing of larger customers.
We signed multiple new logos across various segments and we saw a substantial increase in our average deal size in the region (Europe). Important trends we experienced are in the increasing our engagement with the Tier 1 and 2, and the growing interest in Life and P&C transactions.
The rest of the world segment, which is primarily APAC really, also saw substantial growth.
This was driven 50:50 by organic and inorganic growth due to the Tia and Delphi acquisitions, but 20% growth came from major deal closings including with major South African providers. This was in part due to the recent recognition of Sapiens' CoreSuite and other P&C products by Gartner.
In fact, we were the only one vendor recognized as a leader into Gartner's Magic Quadrant in Europe for both Life and P&C.
Roni Al-Dor, SPNS CEO
North America
The North American segment has been dicey due to attrition and issues with product delivery. It is a competitive space and making headway with larger players is difficult. Part of the way in will be in the decisions products, which allow customers to launch new products. Most of the growth here has likely come from Europe, where fiscal stimulus and other infrastructure related works have created new verticals that require servicing with insurance policies, and with greater success in the US and the acquisition of the larger customers we should expect that segment growth to continue. The pipeline is still building, including with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) companies, and the geography isn't shrinking, but issues with the scope of the operation there relative to what is needed to deliver the product is going to require organizational investment as well as R&D investment at a moment in time when labor is scarce. Therefore, the guidance looks not great relative to the rate of growth we'd seen prior, thus the stock price correction.
Our revenue in North America was $48.9 million, compared to $47.3 million a year ago. We grew 3.3% organically after a year of stabilization in America. At the same time, we remain stable at the level of Q3 of 2021.
Roni Giladi, SPNS CFO
The expectation is however that with major deals going live and the building of a great recurring revenue base in services, as well as springloading successes in the US, revenue should return to growth at a higher than historical rate as well as profitability.
Conclusions
Things look alright at SPNS, but much like TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWF) which is seeing a profit hit as it tries to reach the next level of repute, Sapiens is dealing with a similar, albeit much less acute issue. Trading down 30% from where we last covered it reflects that the company might become undervalued as PE falls to 19x. With insurance being a relatively safe part of the market, meaning protected end-customers, and a beaten-down price providing margin of safety, we think that SPNS might be getting quite attractive. Risks are of course that investment in NA fails, and that breaking into Tier 1 there doesn't easily happen. But with a strong record of traction providing a testimonial to product value, we think that the strong economics of Sapiens can continue to mature into stronger cash flows down the line on the recurring revenue and tech offering.
