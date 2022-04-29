Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Facebook / Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB):

We discussed our thoughts on Meta's earnings in this blog post, so we won't belabour some of the points. But in a nutshell, Meta's stock was hammered post earnings after they revealed the extent to which the iPhones iOS 14 changes impacted both ad targeting and measurement.

The market was also unconvinced of Zuckerberg's $10 billion/year investment into their Reality Labs business, as they work to develop their version of the metaverse. Our thoughts are that while we share the market's healthy scepticism for the metaverse project, the core businesses have shown signs of bouncing back and expanding new revenue streams such as through the monetization of Instagram Reels.

We further think the company's valuation (trading at less than 10x next year's EBITDA) are at levels where selling makes little sense. Now certainly that implies that the market doubts Meta's terminal value, so metrics like daily active users and monthly active users need to be watched carefully.

We did not add any capital to the position after earnings, and we will reassess capital allocation to the business (or away from it) based on progress made by the company in subsequent quarters.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.