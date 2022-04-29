Farrer Wealth - Meta Platforms: Bouncing Back And Expanding
Summary
- Meta Platforms' stock was hammered post earnings.
- FB's core businesses have shown signs of bouncing back and expanding.
- Meta Platforms' valuation are at levels where selling makes little sense.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Facebook / Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB):
We discussed our thoughts on Meta's earnings in this blog post, so we won't belabour some of the points. But in a nutshell, Meta's stock was hammered post earnings after they revealed the extent to which the iPhones iOS 14 changes impacted both ad targeting and measurement.
The market was also unconvinced of Zuckerberg's $10 billion/year investment into their Reality Labs business, as they work to develop their version of the metaverse. Our thoughts are that while we share the market's healthy scepticism for the metaverse project, the core businesses have shown signs of bouncing back and expanding new revenue streams such as through the monetization of Instagram Reels.
We further think the company's valuation (trading at less than 10x next year's EBITDA) are at levels where selling makes little sense. Now certainly that implies that the market doubts Meta's terminal value, so metrics like daily active users and monthly active users need to be watched carefully.
We did not add any capital to the position after earnings, and we will reassess capital allocation to the business (or away from it) based on progress made by the company in subsequent quarters.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Farrer Wealth Advisors Private Limited (UEN: 201930862E) (“Farrer Wealth”) is a Registered Fund Management Company under the Securit ies and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore, and an exempt financial adviser under the Financial Advisers Act, Chapter 110 of Singapore, in Singapore. This write-up contains confidential and proprietary information of Farrer Wealth and is intended for the exclusive use of the clients of Farrer Wealth. This write-up does not constitute an offer or a solicitation on behalf of any of the investment manager, their affiliates, products or strategies the information of which may be contained herein. Securities mentioned in this write-up are done so for discussion purposes only and any discussion should not be construed as investment advice . This analysis is meant to be read by Accredited Investors (as such term is defined in Section 4A of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap 280 of Singapore) only. For further information please contact pratyush@farrerwealth.com
