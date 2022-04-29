Farrer Wealth - Vizio: Puzzling Decline
Summary
- Vizio suffered from a general industry/competitor sell-off.
- VZIO stock is now trading at 0.5x sales.
- We have been adding to the Vizio position given the setup.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Vizio (NYSE:VZIO):
This decline has been the most puzzling. While Vizio did suffer from a general industry/competitor sell-off, we thought earnings were actually pretty solid, and the 'bad' parts had been guided too (i.e. supply side issues).
On the Platform+ side, we were informed that the company had committed revenues of $100MM for 2022, and it turns out that's how much the company will earn in just the first quarter of 2022.
The company is now trading at 0.5x sales. Which put another way means they earn their entire enterprise value in six months of revenue! That said, one criticism we do have is the company's capital allocation has been subpar. They are sitting on 20% of their enterprise value in cash and should be deploying that in the form of buybacks.
We have expressed this directly to the CFO of the company and hope to hear positive news on this. We have been adding to the Vizio position given the setup.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: Farrer Wealth Advisors Private Limited (UEN: 201930862E) (“Farrer Wealth”) is a Registered Fund Management Company under the Securit ies and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore, and an exempt financial adviser under the Financial Advisers Act, Chapter 110 of Singapore, in Singapore. This write-up contains confidential and proprietary information of Farrer Wealth and is intended for the exclusive use of the clients of Farrer Wealth. This write-up does not constitute an offer or a solicitation on behalf of any of the investment manager, their affiliates, products or strategies the information of which may be contained herein. Securities mentioned in this write-up are done so for discussion purposes only and any discussion should not be construed as investment advice . This analysis is meant to be read by Accredited Investors (as such term is defined in Section 4A of the Securities and Futures Act (Cap 280 of Singapore) only. For further information please contact pratyush@farrerwealth.com.
©Farrer Wealth Advisors