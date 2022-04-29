Scott Olson/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Vizio (NYSE:VZIO):

This decline has been the most puzzling. While Vizio did suffer from a general industry/competitor sell-off, we thought earnings were actually pretty solid, and the 'bad' parts had been guided too (i.e. supply side issues).

On the Platform+ side, we were informed that the company had committed revenues of $100MM for 2022, and it turns out that's how much the company will earn in just the first quarter of 2022.

The company is now trading at 0.5x sales. Which put another way means they earn their entire enterprise value in six months of revenue! That said, one criticism we do have is the company's capital allocation has been subpar. They are sitting on 20% of their enterprise value in cash and should be deploying that in the form of buybacks.

We have expressed this directly to the CFO of the company and hope to hear positive news on this. We have been adding to the Vizio position given the setup.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.