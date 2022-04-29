piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Alexandria (NYSE:ARE) reported a very strong Q1 22 quarter, with FFO per share adjusted of $2.05, five cents ahead of expectations. Revenue beat expectation by a small margin as well. What we consider even more important is that it is guiding for 8% plus growth in FFO per share for the year. The company reported same-property NOI growth of 7.6%, and 7.3% on a cash basis. The primary driver of this exceptional performance was strong rental rate growth on renewals and re-leasing of space. NOI in the first quarter also benefited from 110 basis points in growth in occupancy, up 70 basis points to 94.7% since December 31. And for the full year of 2022, they are expecting a total of 150-basis-point increase in same-property occupancy. Bottom line, they beat consensus this quarter and raised the outlook for FFO per share growth to 8% for the year.

The FFO payout ratio of 57% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is a good balance between continuing to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with shareholders, while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.

During the earnings conference call management noted how impressive their returns have been, having outperformed Buffett since their IPO, as well as the NASDAQ, the MSCI REIT Index, the Russell, the S&P 500, and the FTSE NAREIT Office Index. With the total shareholder return through the end of the year from '97 of 2,532%, which has beat the NASDAQ average for that time of 1,291%, they've beat Warren Buffett at Berkshire during that time at 953%, the MSCI REIT index at 939%, the S&P 500 for that time frame, 790%, the Russell 721% and the FTSE NAREIT Office Index at 552%.

Everything is not backward looking, however, as Alexandria continues to have a bright future, with pricing power in each of their core markets, they also continue to see positive occupancy gains and strong rental rate growth. In addition, 97% of the company's leases contain annual rent escalations approximating 3%. All these makes us believe that the company can continue delivering attractive returns for shareholders.

Value Harvesting 100 Binney Street

The company highlighted the sale of one of its iconic properties at an impressive 3.5% cash cap rate, showing just how strong the demand for high quality life-science assets has become. The company sold a 70% interest while retaining 30%. This is the third asset sold by the company with a valuation exceeding $1 billion, and the fourth to achieve a sub-4% cap rate. This enabled the company to harvest a profit of approximately $410 million. Binney is in the heart of the Kendall Square and Cambridge epicenter. So the cap rate there is not real surprising for relatively new construction, high credit quality and just an iconic location and building.

The company noted that it is difficult to resist taking advantage of market conditions where they can get a sub-4 cap rate and then plug that back into their next iconic asset at a 6% plus cap rate.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

During the call. Co-CEO Peter Moglia noted how hot demand for high-quality properties, like some of ARE's iconic buildings, has become:

...cap rates for lab are like industrial, like logistics, storage or apartments. I mean it's just a hot industry. There's a lot of money out there to be invested and they want to bet on winners and winners are expenses.

New Leases

Leasing during Q1 totaled 2.5 million square feet. And within that total, 1.4 million square feet for their development and redevelopment pipeline. This activity is the second highest quarterly leasing volume in the company's history in each of these 2 categories.

Alexandria had impressive renewal and re-leasing spreads of 23.2% cash and 39.8% GAAP. This is in part due to the low vacancy rates in each of their three largest clusters, and that new supply is either leased or adding very incrementally. This shows there is a significant difference between Alexandria's highly valued Class A office buildings at the heart of innovation clusters, and traditional office buildings in commodity locations.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Growth drivers

One of the most attractive things about Alexandria is its significant development pipeline, which should add meaningfully to growth in the coming years. The company shared that it has 5.4 million square feet under construction and 2.6 million square feet that are scheduled to start construction in the next six quarters. Together they should add more than $665 million to rental revenue.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

During the first quarter, the company also delivered 566,655 square feet from 10 projects located in 8 different sub-markets. The deliveries provide strong GAAP yields at approximately 6.7%, translating to approximately $36.1 million of annual NOI.

Balance sheet

Alexandria has a strong and flexible balance sheet, with credit ratings that rank in the top 10% of the REIT industry. As of March 31, it had $5.7 billion of liquidity, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be 5.1x by the end of the year, representing a slight improvement from 5.2x as of the beginning of 2022. And its fixed charge coverage ratio is expected to be very solid at greater than or equal to 5.1x.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

The company is trying to minimize the issuance of common stock to finance the development pipeline by instead reinvesting capital from real estate dispositions and partial interest sales.

A typical operating property at stabilization of NOI for Alexandria would generally require long-term funding with 35% to 40% debt and 60% to 65% equity capital.

The 60% to 65% amount of equity capital is much higher than Alexandra's average common equity issuances over the past 5 years, which has ranged roughly between 40% and 45%. The key reason for the lower amount of common stock issuances is due to the significant amount of value they have monetized through real estate sales and partial interest sales for reinvestment into the business. Common stock issuances for 2022 is also projected to be lower than the 5-year average of 45% due to the continued strong execution of real estate sales.

Alexandria is also well positioned for rising interest rates, with only 0.1% variable rate debt, and 99.9% fixed-rate debt, with a weighted average remaining debt term of 13.8 years. The weighted average interest rate is 3.51%.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

2022 Outlook

The guidance for 2022 is strong, with EPS diluted ranging from $1.08 to $1.18 and FFO per share (as adjusted, diluted) in a range from $8.33 to $8.43, up 8%+ over 2021 at the midpoint of guidance.

Conclusion

Alexandria delivered another strong quarter and gave some examples that prove that there is a huge difference between its iconic class A, well located properties, and commodity office. The company also put strong guidance out for 2022, with FFO growing 8% at the midpoint. Finally, the company continues to have a strong balance sheet and is selling mature assets to finance its impressive pipeline that should fuel growth for years to come.