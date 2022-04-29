Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) began last week, and one of the first companies to report its results is Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI). While the company is tracking in line with guidance, the headline results were not pretty, with production coming in below 100,000 ounces at industry-lagging costs. However, production and costs will improve as the year progresses, and even after the margin improvement as costs dip, the Alamos of today looks nothing like the Alamos of the future. At sub-0.80x P/NAV, Alamos is dirt-cheap at current levels and is one of the rare examples of high growth combined with meaningful margin expansion at a more than reasonable price.

La Yaqui Grande (Company Website)

Production & Costs

The chart below shows that Alamos saw its lowest production in over 18 months in Q1 2022, with gold production of ~98,900 ounces, down more than 20% from the year-ago period. This was partially due to being up against difficult year-over-year comps after an exceptional quarter from Island Gold in Q1 2021, but also due to being in a transition phase as production is set to begin at the higher-grade and lower-cost La Yaqui Grande later this year (Mulatos). Given the decline in production, all-in sustaining costs increased to $1,360/oz.

Alamos Gold Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the Island Gold Mine, production came in at just ~24,500 ounces, with the asset seeing lower throughput (~100,600 tonnes) and much lower grades in the period. While grades were lower, it's important to note that they were up against grades above the average reserve grade in Q1 2021, hence the sharp decline in annual production (~24,500 ounces vs. ~42,200 ounces). However, as grades improve through the year, we should see production return to the 30,000-ounce plus mark, in line with guidance of 130,000 ounces at the mid-point, and at much lower costs.

Island Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while Island and Mulatos had weak quarters with a combined ~47,000 ounces produced, Young-Davidson had another solid quarter, with mining rates coming in above the 8,000-tonne per day mark for the third consecutive quarter. This helped the mine produce 51,900 ounces of gold at costs below $1,050/oz and generate over $23 million in free cash flow. However, the higher production from Young-Davidson and higher gold price were not enough to overcome lower sales at Alamos' other two assets, leading to a sharp decline in revenue year-over-year ($184.5 million vs. $227.4 million).

As noted, while the Q1 headline numbers weren't easy on the eyes, this was to be expected given that Alamos guided for a 45/55% production split in 2022, with La Yaqui Grande set to begin production mid-year. As production improves and Alamos moves into much higher grades at La Yaqui grade, costs will also decline sharply throughout the year. So, while the consolidated Q1 results certainly pale compared to the annual guidance of ~460,000 ounces at $1,215/oz, I don't see any reason to get hung up on the weak quarterly results because they do provide an accurate snapshot of the Alamos story.

Island Gold's Medium-Term Potential

The chart below shows that Alamos' Island Gold Mine is truly one of a kind, with the 6th highest reserve grade among 100,000+ ounce mines sector-wide at 10+ grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, if we look solely at its inferred resources, which come in at a whopping ~3.45 million ounces, it comes in second across all mines globally. Those unfamiliar with the story may not be aware of this, and the operations' Q1 results certainly don't appear to dictate this, with just ~24,500 ounces produced at all-in sustaining costs of $1,083/oz. However, it's the asset's future that makes Island unique, but investors will have to skate to where the puck is going to be, not dwell on the results in the weakest part of the year.

Gold Mines by Reserve Grade vs. Island Gold (P&P + Inferred Grades) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Under the current Phase III Study plans (2020), Alamos' Shaft Expansion Project envisions the installation of a shaft, paste plant, and expansion of the mill/tailings facility. The shaft would have a hoisting capacity north of 3,000 tonnes per day, with mill throughput set to increase to 2,000 tonnes per day (1,200 tonnes per day currently). This study showcased a production profile of ~236,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs below $550/oz, which would make this one of the lowest-cost mines globally in 2025. Notably, just last month, Alamos broke ground for the project.

Alamos Gold - Annual Gold Production & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart above, we can see that this will do for the asset, and the result is production nearly doubling from FY2022 levels in FY2025 at significantly lower costs. However, given the company's continued exploration success with a 5.0+ million ounce resource, Alamos could look at a larger scope for the project, with the potential to double throughput to 2,400 tonnes per day vs. the previous plan of 2,000 tonnes per day. Assuming an average grade of 10.5 grams per tonne of gold and a recovery rate of 96%, this would increase production by nearly 130% from FY2022 guidance levels (~130,000 ounces) or a production profile north of 280,000 ounces per annum.

Undeveloped Gold Projects vs. Island Gold (2,400 TPD Conceptual Estimates) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This is conceptual, but at ~285,000 ounces per annum and sub $525/oz all-in sustaining costs, this would be a mini-Fosterville or similar to Macassa, albeit with lower costs, and would make Alamos the proud owner of one of the lowest-cost gold mines globally. Already, it's the proud owner of two incredible mines, but it's not getting enough credit for the second one yet. For those unfamiliar, Fosterville and Macassa under Kirkland Lake had it commanding one of the highest multiples in the sector for years. Hence, in my view, this has created an opportunity to accumulate the stock while it's on the sale rack and just three years away from a transformative expansion.

The above chart highlights Alamos 2400 TPD Conceptual upside case vs. impressive projects with scale, such as Artemis' (OTCPK:ARGTF) Blackwater, Highland's Udinsk, and several other projects. Island's position on the chart clearly shows that the 2400 TPD potential scenario easily beats them from a margin standpoint. One might argue that Skouries and Hod Maden beat out Island Gold, and from a margin standpoint, this is correct. However, Alamos has already begun production, is fully financed, and is in a much more attractive jurisdiction.

Alamos Now vs. Alamos Post-2025

For investors unfamiliar with the Alamos story, it's understandable to look the other way and focus on other precious metals names, with Alamos' costs steadily rising and the company generating limited free cash flow. However, it's important to note that the company has three exceptional operations, and its lack of free cash flow generation is due to investing in its bright future. Besides, although its costs are rising, its costs are set to plummet to $800/oz by FY2025, which would give Alamos a cost profile that would be 35% below the mid-tier producer average.

Gold Producers - All-in Sustaining Costs (2019-2022 Estimates) vs. Alamos Gold Current / 2025 Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In a period of rising costs and especially diesel prices, Alamos' position as an underground producer at its two primary operations with meaningful margin expansion at Island makes it unique. This is because few mid-tier producers will be able to hold the line on costs, offering a bleak margin outlook for many mid-tier producers if they don't get help from an appreciating gold price. These inflationary pressures could also hurt reserve replacement, with cut-off grades being pulled higher to account for higher costs across the board (labor, fuel, consumables, materials, etc.).

However, Alamos already has an outstanding track record of reserve replacement and is more insulated than its peers from costs due to relatively low-volume underground operations. This means investors can count on continued reserve growth and margin expansion. Let's take a look at the valuation below and see whether Alamos is priced attractively to justify entering a new position.

Valuation

Based on ~393 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$7.40, Alamos Gold trades at a market cap of ~$2.90 billion, which may appear steep to some, given that there are many producers in this peer group trading at lower valuations. However, for those familiar with the story, this pullback is a gift, in my view. This is because the company is trading at less than 0.80x P/NAV, with the potential to trade at 1.15x P/NAV or higher in 2025 if it can execute on its plan successfully.

Island Gold Operations (Company Presentation)

This premium multiple can easily be justified because Alamos Gold is set to become one of the lowest-cost producers globally, with a production profile north of 600,000 ounces (750,000+ ounces with Lynn Lake) at all-in sustaining costs of $800/oz. With Kirkland Lake Gold off the market after a merger, Alamos could fill the void of 600,000+ ounce producers with sub $825/oz all-in sustaining costs in safe jurisdictions that Kirkland Lake Gold left after acquiring Detour Lake and being acquired shortly after. So, while some investors may be ignoring the story based on the cost profile, I believe this would be a missed opportunity.

Outside of significant multiple expansion, if Alamos can execute successfully, I also see upside to net asset value, especially at Island. In the case of Island, the asset is sitting on ~3.45 million ounces of resources outside of its reserve base (13.45 grams per tonne gold), which could convert at slightly higher grades than its reserves. It also has a total resource base of ~5.1 million ounces, up ~40% from the resource used in the Phase III Study completed in 2020. So, with the possibility of 20% higher throughput, a larger resource base, and higher-grade ounce additions that can be pulled forward, Island alone could have an NPV (5%) of close to $1.9 billion, or ~65% of Alamos' current market cap.

Finally, the other box that Alamos checks is visibility into future production, which many companies lack. However, in the case of Alamos, the company has a 13+ year mine life at three of its four assets, which is a big deal, especially with those of these being underground mines. Notably, this is based on reserves at Lynn Lake and Young-Davidson, and Island should be able to grow its mine life further based on its steady resource growth. This trait also helps to justify a premium valuation for the company.

Alamos Gold - Growth Profile & Reserve Life (Company Presentation)

With the potential for expansion in Alamos' multiple, growth in net asset value, and a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield, Alamos is becoming a rare case of growth and value in the gold sector. It's not every day you get to buy a business with the potential for 50% plus margins in 2025 at a ~25% plus free cash flow yield, but after this recent sell-off, this is the case for Alamos. Importantly, any upside in the gold price above $1,900/oz is a bonus, which could push free cash flow north of the $800 million mark in 2026.

Given Alamos' rare combination of growth and value, this pullback has created one of the better buying opportunities this year, and I have continued to add to my position on recent weakness. I see more than 45% upside to conservative fair value from current levels, and investors are getting a small dividend yield (~1.30%) while they wait for this growth. This makes Alamos one of the better places to park one's money currently, and if this correction continues, I may increase my position on further weakness.