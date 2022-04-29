sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

This article was originally published 4/4/22 under Tri-Macro Research.

The way I am expressing the short emerging market and US Treasury price positions are through call options on EDZ and EUM (emerging market inverse ETFs) as well as call options on TYO and PST (US 10Y bond price inverse ETF). The positions are documented in the Tri-Macro Options Trading section.

I think this is a great macroeconomically hedged pair trade with potential for both positions to succeed in one scenario while one or the other prevail in the other two outcomes. If both positions profit, which is where I am leaning, it would be due to higher US yields causing a downturn in emerging markets which the Federal Reserve is willing to look through - somewhat potentially regarding it as background noise while it focuses on bringing US inflation in line.

US Treasury yields have risen and therefore bond prices have fallen which has benefitted the TYO and PST positions. If there is a significant enough disinflationary downturn that nominal yields fall (detrimental to TYO and PST), it would very likely involve a risk-off downturn in emerging markets which would help EDZ and EUM.

Higher US rates spillover into emerging markets because of linkages in the global financial system such as a large figure (around $14T) of foreign debt is denominated in the USD which means as the dollar appreciates, the real debt grows by percent change in the exchange rate. Also, especially for current account deficit nations and net importers - a weak currency increases the cost of imports and can push up already structurally higher emerging market inflation rates.

An emerging market central bank would seek to avoid this by raising interest rates in order to support the currency and lead to carry trade money flowing into the yield differential. This risks weakening nominal growth and employment though if the pace or resilience of the emerging market recovery is different than that of the United States and the Fed.

Another way US rates link into emerging markets is through currency boards where the local currency is pegged to the USD within a certain range or band. Hong Kong is an example of this. But again, the point is the same, when US rates rise, one of two things happen.

Either one, emerging market rates must also rise, regardless of the fragility of their economic recoveries, or two, the EM currency depreciates raising imported inflation and worsening the corporate USD-denominated emerging market debt problem. There is also potential for both to occur in the sense the market sells the currency at a faster rate due to a central bank tightening at a relatively slower pace than other central banks or a slower pace than expected by the market, or the high rates cause an economy to weaken so much it causes capital outflows.

China and Turkey are lowering rates. Brazil, Russia, Mexico, eastern Europe central banks and many others have tightened significantly in advance of the Fed in order to gain a rate differential and defend the currency while facing high inflation. India has largely held steady. I've written on what I think will happen in Brazil. I don't like the strategy of the central bank of Brazil.

According to Bloomberg:

Policy makers have added 975 basis points to borrowing costs since last March, the world’s most aggressive tightening cycle in the wake of the pandemic, to 11.75% and pledged to further increase the Selic rate to 12.75% by May.

The Brazilian real is moderately up (due to higher benchmark central bank SELIC rate plus strong commodity markets and prices) but not proportionate to the amount of tightening honestly. The move from the central bank in Brazil was quite extreme and I don't think it was worth it. It gives them more firepower to cut, but they will not be wanting to lower rates either due to currency depreciation and imported inflation. I'm not exactly sure what I would have done but probably raised rates at a slightly faster pace than the Fed - enough to keep the BRL from falling too much but also not slowing growth.

It's a tough balancing act and symptomatic of the entire emerging market problem. I think high double-digit Brazil interest rates are going to weigh on the Brazilian economy forcing the central bank there to reverse course as commodity markets also weaken (Brazil is commodity export dependent) and the Fed is going to continue to support the USD, so I think BRL longs will end up losing. BRL longs will not like rate cuts from the central bank of Brazil if or when that happens. I have a price target of 6.00 on USD/BRL.

I think a key point - referring back to the scenario at the end of paragraph one about both positions profiting - is US Treasury yields are far outliers from the inflation standpoint meaning yields or break evens (the inflation expectation component of nominal yields) have not risen in tandem with a higher CPI. With around 8% inflation, nominal yields have historically been much higher. This means an inflation picture that does end up being transitory is already priced in by the bond market and therefore there is less downside in nominal yields already than many expect in the event of a disinflationary global downturn.

St Louis Fed St. Louis Fed

In a risk-on, pro-emerging market environment, it would likely involve a continued rise in commodities, USD depreciation, and continued higher inflation environment. I tend to think this scenario is rather unlikely, but in the case, PST and TYO would vastly outperform. As I mentioned bond yields are firmly on team transitory meaning inflation is priced to come down. If it doesn't there is a huge amount of catching up higher for yields to do.

In a risk-off environment where there is a flight to treasuries and nominal yields fall, it would be in response to deflationary expectations and a market event of some sort that causes a large risk-off move. Even then, in my opinion, I don't think US Treasuries are an optimal safe-haven because yields haven't kept pace with the CPI as shown above, issuance is considerable, and the Fed is raising short-end rates. So, I think we'll get a combination of both where higher US yields negatively affect emerging market risk sentiment, currencies and equities.