Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) CEO Christian Koch on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Selena. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Carlisle's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. We released our first quarter financial results after the market closed today, and you can find both our press release and earnings call slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of our website, carlisle.com.

On the call with me today are Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Zdimal, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call will begin with Chris updating our progress towards achieving our strategic plan, Vision 2025, highlights of our record first quarter and a discussion of current trends. Kevin will discuss the financial details and updated outlook for 2022. Following Chris and Kevin's remarks, we will open up the line for questions.

Before we begin, please refer to Slide 2 of our presentation, where we note that comments today will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release and SEC filings.

Carlisle provides non-GAAP financial information. You can find reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures in our press release, and in the appendix of our presentation materials, which are available on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chris.

Thank you, Jim. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2022 earnings call. Before we begin, as we mentioned in the press release, we are saddened by the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine, and the impact it is having on so many individuals and families around the world. We hope a quick resolution will come to the situation.

Turning to our quarterly results, I'm pleased to announce Carlisle Companies delivered outstanding performance in what continues to be a very challenging environment. Before reviewing the performance in more detail, I'd like to thank our teams for their extraordinary efforts that drove our record operating results.

Their commitment and significant efforts to minimize disruptions for our customers, contractors and distributor partners continue to be a competitive advantage for Carlisle. And it's helping to drive our business results to record levels. All of this despite significant issues within the supply chain, ongoing labor constraints and rising prices for raw materials, labor and services.

Our goal at Carlisle is to drive continuous improvement and excellence throughout the organization, and ultimately to deliver on the promise of the Carlisle experience to our customers. Our record performance in the first quarter reflected our team's remarkable dedication to Carlisle and to delivering Vision 2025.

Please turn to Slide 3. Our record results continue to demonstrate the Vision 2025, which has provided the clarity and consistency of mission to guide our efforts since its launch in 2018 with the right path for Carlisle's future. In addition to our world class team and proven business model, we relied on a strong balance sheet and excellent cash flow generation to provide both financial and strategic flexibility to execute on our Vision 2025 roadmap to drive earnings in excess of $15 per share by 2025.

A significant portion of our success has been driven by the multiyear process of reshaping our portfolio to a diversified building products focus, placing our emphasis on our highest performing businesses when setting Carlisle up for accelerated and sustainable future value creation.

Allow me to update you on the drivers of our Vision 2025 strategy. These include drive 5% plus organic growth with operational leverage. In the first quarter, we delivered 45% organic revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth of over 150%; utilize the Carlisle operating system to consistently drive efficiencies, and operating leverage by targeting cost savings of 1% to 2% of sales annually.

We delivered approximately 1% in the first quarter in line with our targeted range, build scale with synergistic acquisitions. We have streamlined and optimized our portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures to build scale in our highest returning building products businesses. Our recently announced segment structure including Construction Materials and Weather Proofing Technologies reinforce this objective, continue to invest in and develop exceptional talent.

In 2021, we deployed the Carlisle leadership system, a holistic approach to talent management that incorporates mutually reinforcing processes and tools for the selection and development of high caliber talent. And deploy over $3 billion into capital expenditures, share repurchases and dividends. With the addition of first quarter capital investments of over $30 million into our businesses, share repurchases totaling $125 million, dividends paid of $29 million. We have now deployed over $2.6 billion since the launch of Vision 2025.

Now let's return to the first quarter and look at the drivers of our record performance. Please turn to Slide 4. First, sustainable nondiscretionary reroofing demand continues to be a driver at CCM. The number of low slope groups requiring reroofing with more energy efficient solutions over the next decade underpins our confidence and sustainable above market organic growth for the CCM segment.

We expect CCM should continue to benefit from strong reroofing demand, solid new construction demand, and a growing push to install energy efficient solutions. In the near-term, we expect continued mid high single-digit annual volume growth boosted by pent up demand created by COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain disruptions and continued labor shortages in the construction sector.

Second, we continue to demonstrate price leadership. Under the guide of Vision 2025, we began to focus on earning price in the marketplace by delivering on the Carlisle experience, which means reliably providing our contractors, distributors and other channel partners with energy efficient building solutions of the best quality at the right place, at the right time.

We wouldn't be able to provide the Carlisle experience or industry leading products without significant investment in employees, facilities, equipment and R&D, including over $1 billion of capital invested in our businesses over the past decade. Earning price for the value we create in the marketplace is contributing to the healthy profitability improvement we generated in the first quarter. And we expect continued contribution over the balance of the year.

Third, we continue to seek synergistic and accretive acquisitions. Our newest segment, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies was created soon after acquisition of the Henry company in September of 2021. Henry enhances CWT's total building envelope solutions value proposition. And with a balanced exposure to new construction and restoration, we've increased the size of our served markets and potential sales.

Specifically, CWT's expanded portfolio is now more relevant to end users looking for increased energy efficiency, with approximately 70% of segment revenue, driven by sustainable solutions; added to a solid home center retail business. CWT has another avenue for growth.

As we've upgraded our talent and processes around integrating acquired businesses into Carlisle over the last 3 years, I'm pleased to share with you that Henry's integration continues to go very well. Notably, we anticipate synergy capture beyond our initial $30 million target by 2025 and reiterate Henry's accretion estimate of $1.50 of EPS for 2022.

Fourth, since launching Vision 2025, we've remained focused on being a disciplined and superior capital allocator. Our strong operating cash flow enables Carlisle to remain financially and strategically flexible in order to drive value through a balanced approach. This approach includes investing heavily in organic growth, returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends, opportunistic share repurchases, and, as I just mentioned, continuing to seek accretive M&A.

As a reminder, 2022 will be our 46th consecutive year of paying dividends and increasing dividends. And we remain on track to deploy $175 million in capital expenditures this year, with a large share dedicated to funding growth projects in our Building Products segment. Since we remain firmly committed to sustainability, and ESG, please turn to slide 5. We are proud that our business model is squarely in the middle of global ESG trends as our products enable a more efficient use of energy and buildings.

More energy efficient buildings lower greenhouse gas emissions on a large scale, as evidenced by the fact that over 30% of GHG emissions annually are attributed to the operation of buildings. Approximately $2.5 billion of our sales last year were from LEED qualified products. And we estimate over 150 million megawatt hours of energy will be saved over the lifetime of those products in their buildings.

As a further example, in the last 20 years Carlisle's insulation products have saved our customers nearly 290 million megawatt hours of energy or more than enough power to power every household in California for a year. With our pivot to building products and related sales expected to grow this year and beyond, Carlisle's contribution to creating a more sustainable planet will only accelerate. And to that end, we continue to make significant progress towards our goal of delivering a net zero commitment in 2022.

I will now ask you to turn to Slide 6 where we highlight our performance in the first quarter of 2022. Revenue increased 59% year-over-year with organic revenue up 45%. All segments contributed to this growth. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 209% year-over-year to $4.26. As higher volumes, price and cost discipline more than offset inflation and operational disruptions, our teams faced during the quarter.

For segment highlights, please turn to Slide 7. CCM delivered an outstanding quarter despite the severe challenges across its supply chain and the impact of labor and raw material constraints. CCM experienced solid top line growth due to continued strong demand, product mix, new product sales and capturing price earned by delivering on the Carlisle experience.

Contractor backlogs are quite healthy when that activity remains very strong. Our contractors continue to note the material supply is their biggest challenge currently. And according to industry information source Associated Builders and Contractors, more than 75% of contractors are indicating that they have recently suffered some setback in delivering construction services with supply issues more challenging than labor. Given our investment in it, focus on sourcing materials and being held accountable to convert and ship our products with reliable delivery dates. CCM continues to be the market leader for our customers.

Moving to Slide 8, sales were very strong in our newly created segment Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, up approximately 30% year-over-year on a pro forma basis, driven by growth across all segments despite supply shortages. We continue to drive the Carlisle experience through CWT and its organization, especially at Henry, which gives us confidence that we will as a CCM earn the value of our products and services. Despite raw material supply and tight labor market challenges order volumes remain exceptionally strong, which we expect will average nicely in 2022.

As we called out in the earnings release, we are very pleased with the integration and contribution of Henry to our results, and remain excited about the future of CWT under Frank Reddy and our new leadership team.

Moving to Slide 9. CIT revenue increased 18.7% year-over-year in the first quarter of '22, with balanced growth and its commercial aerospace and medical technologies platforms. Backlog continues to grow across the major parts of CIT and now stands higher than pre-pandemic levels. We are encouraged by the recertification and accelerating deliveries of the 737 max and impending resumption of 787 deliveries later in the year.

As we approach the summer travel season trends are also positive for international travel. This would be a welcome change for the past few years and longer term should support a resumption and wide body production. On to CFT. On Slide 10 CFT generated revenue growth of 8.1% year-over-year. We continue to be pleased by the progress CFT has made over the last year plus including increased introduction of new products, improved operational efficiencies, price realization, and an improved customer experience.

We are confident combining these actions with growing backlog will deliver strong revenue growth and incremental margins in the mid 40% range this year. And we continue to make progress towards our goal of 50% plus incremental margins commonly seen in our competitors.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Kevin to discuss some additional financial details and our updated outlook for the remainder of 2022. Kevin?

Thank you, Chris. Chris has covered revenue growth in his comments, so I will move to the EPS bridge on Slide 12. I would highlight that our adjusted EPS growth in the quarter was driven primarily by volume, price, and mix more than offsetting the negative impact of materials and labor inflation. Additionally, the Henry acquisition contributed $0.32 of accretion in the quarter.

Moving to Slide 13 and 14. Carlisle ended the first quarter of 2022 with $292 million of cash on hand, with cash generated from continuing operations, totaling $45 million. Capital expenditures of $31 million and share repurchases of $125 million during the quarter. We currently have 4.5 million shares remaining from our last share repurchase authorization of 5 million shares in 2021.

Our net debt to EBITDA is 2.5x, down from 3x at the end of 20201, given our expected EBITDA growth for the balance of this year and are anticipated prepayments of our $350 senior notes in the second half of 2022. We expect to work net debt to EBITDA down to below 2x by the end of the year.

On Slide 15, we have our updated 2022 financial outlook. At CCM, as Chris mentioned, we're seeing strong reroofing and new construction demand, as well as increasing interest in our energy efficient solutions. We expect total revenue growth at CCM to be approximately 30% in 2022. Notably, we don't expect CCM to experience typical seasonality as our teams are sourcing, manufacturing and selling all they can in this supply constrained environment. Additionally, we are not entering the spring with inventory levels we typically would have built in the winter months.

At CWT, we expect revenue to grow approximately 55% to 60% year-over-year. including high-teens organically. Henry continues to contend with supply constraints. But as Chris mentioned earlier, is navigating that well. With integration efforts tracking above our original plan, we reiterate our accretion target of $1.50 for 2022.

At CIT, we are encouraged by growing backlogs in both our aerospace and medical businesses, and thus increasing our revenue guidance to low double-digit growth in 2022. At CFT, with orders coming in as expected, we maintain our expectation for approximately 10% revenue growth in 2022. Finally, adding the pieces together for Carlisle as a whole, we expect to deliver revenue growth of over 30% in 2022.

Given the strong fundamentals across our businesses, staying ahead of inflation with proactive pricing actions and driving strong leverage through COS. We expect total Carlisle adjusted EBITDA margins to expand approximately 500 basis points in full year 2022. You can see most of the other items on Slide 15 are unchanged with CapEx the exception. We now expect to spend $175 million on capital expenditures, up from our previous estimate of $150 million as we accelerate certain projects in our Building Product segments.

With that, I turn it over to Chris for closing remarks. Chris?

Thanks, Kevin. In closing, we continue to deal with a complex, uncertain and evolving global marketplace complicated by the onset of the global pandemic in early 2020. Since then, we've experienced significant changes in the political environment and credible demand fluctuations that had serious implications for labor markets and raw materials. And since February of this year, an ongoing and deadly conflict in Eastern Europe. All of these things have made the workplace more challenging for our employees. And on behalf of Carlisle, I would like to thank them for their resilience, incredibly positive attitudes, and for living our culture of continuous improvement.

While our businesses continue to navigate significant supply chain and inflationary challenges, solid demand fundamentals for all of our businesses remain intact. With all of our segments trending positively, and our teams executing extremely well, I am proud to disclose that with our record first quarter results, and our outlook for the remainder of 2022. That should markets remain stable and no further deterioration of the global economy occur, our expectation is that we will exceed our Vision 2025 goal of $15 of GAAP earnings per share this year.

With that, we conclude our formal comments. And operator we are now ready for questions.

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Nice job.

Hey, Tim. Good afternoon.

Thank you. Maybe just to start off here. When you think about just the volume growth relative to the price growth that you're seeing kind of in the CCM business and the CWT business. Is there any way to kind of, give us a flavor what you kind of saw on the volume side in the quarters and then kind of what's built into the respective guidance ranges for the year?

Kevin Zdimal

Timothy Wojs

Christian Koch

And then we've got the constraints on supply and that [indiscernible] labor. So, when we look out that, 2022, I think we've said before that we pretty much have visibility into the fact that there is as much as can be produced can be sold within 2022. And that is we've gone through the year has moved into 2023. So hopefully that gives you some color that demand backdrop and backlog are strong for a few quarters out.

Timothy Wojs

Christian Koch

Timothy Wojs

Hi. This is Marius actually for Adam. Thank you for taking my question. Just want to go back to the guidance for CCM. Obviously, it stayed at 30% and last quarter, it was also at 30%. The last quarter, I think also included CWT, so which doubled as of this quarter. So, I was just wondering if there was any change in the CCM guidance, just looking sort of like-for-like expectations there?

Kevin Zdimal

Marius Morar

So, it's safe to say that the growth for CCM last quarter was below 30% is what you were expecting?

Right. So, it was slightly below that, and now we are up to about 30%.

Marius Morar

Jim Giannakouros

Marius Morar

Hey, good afternoon, guys. Great start to the year.

Kevin Zdimal

Bryan Blair

Christian Koch

Bryan Blair

Kevin Zdimal

Bryan Blair

Kevin Zdimal

Bryan Blair

Kevin Zdimal

Christian Koch

Bryan Blair

Christian Koch

Hi. Thanks. Congrats on the great results. First of all, I wanted to ask if you could provide some more color on the cost basket, particularly for CCM, what you saw in the quarter and what the outlook is on the cost side?

Christian Koch

Garik Shmois

Christian Koch

Kevin Zdimal

Garik Shmois

Christian Koch

Garik Shmois

Christian Koch

Great. Thanks very much. I think most have been answered. But just in terms of CCM in terms of the cost pressure into the thoughts on margins, -- as you think about the -- working through the course of this year and some of the inflationary pressures that have come more recently are you thinking in terms of just challenges -- in terms of implementing pricing as we go through sort of second quarter and then improving over the remainder of the year? How do you think about such trajectory of margins and CCM?

Yes. Maybe I'll let Kevin add on to this, too. But if I start with things like the pricing, you mentioned that first. I think we are seeing continued pressure on cost. And so obviously, the pricing actions will have to be there. And I think you might be aware that pricing action has been taken here since the first of the year and likely will continue if that persists. So, on that side, I think will be covered there. As we get to the third and fourth quarter, I said, I don't really see a lot of relief on this cost side. So, we'll see what happens. I mean, again, we haven't talked about China much or trucking and things like that, but there are capacity issues with getting labor back, but there are also things just around the transportation side that might affect us. So, we do get some raw materials that need to be transported and significant lengths and that can impact us as well. So, on price. But Kevin, do you want to add to that?

Kevin Zdimal

Daniel Oppenheim

Yes, good afternoon and congratulations on these wonderful results. I want to ask about incremental profitability. And if you've addressed this, I apologize because I had to get off the call for a few minutes. But you're talking about the 500 basis points of margin for 2022, which is helpful guidance. So we appreciate that. I'm just wondering if you can talk about incremental profitability of the CCM 30% or off the 55 to 60 CWT. So, we just triangulate against that.

The -- yes. So, as we talked, we're talking CWT previously on this call about a little bit more than 30% right in that 30% range and CCM would be a little bit higher than that in the current rate in this environment.

David McGregor

Christian Koch

But if you have that North Star of 2025 as a return on this. We think it's kind of walking just like we thought it would. It was good to see 31 737 MAXs. It's up and flying again and production is back up. So that obviously will have an impact on demand. So yes, it is real orders and the team, I know is excited about continuing to see air travel pickup and profitability return to airlines and reinvestment in things like new aircraft, but also in things like retrofits around ARINC 791 and satellite Internet access and things like that, that we invested in before.

David McGregor

Christian Koch

David McGregor

Christian Koch

Operator

Hey, good afternoon, everybody and nice quarter. Maybe I'll start -- I know you're not breaking out volumes and price in CCM. But I'm curious you know what your volumes did, what the market did, at least you know what a single ply. So curious if you believe you're gaining share in the space just given how strong your results were there.

Yes, Kevin, there's been so much over the last -- that's going to -- you're probably not going to like this answer, but there's been so much flux in demand and supply chain issues in that. I would say that my personal feeling is that in the -- over the longer term, our market share has remained pretty constant amongst all the players. We get some ebbs and flows. A lot of that based on availability or certain areas where some might have a higher market share in a product line. But overall, I'd say if we look back 2, 3 years, the margin or margins, excuse me, the market share is relatively consistent.

Kevin Hocevar

Kevin Zdimal

Kevin Hocevar

Yes. And maybe lastly, I mean I know that on commercial, there's not as much inventory that is held in the channel from distributors on compared to, say, residential roofing. But curious if you believe that kind of what you're selling is getting put on roofs quickly? Or is there any inventory out there in the channel? -- curious to take there.

Yes. I think there's inventory. I think if you went out, I think part of the inventory is may have an order and they're waiting on a component or something like that. So, they may have a little bit built up or they're anticipating some work that needs to be done and they've been able to get access to certain products that they want inventory. So, I think there is, in certain cases, inventory built up -- being built up. But what I would say is that inventory is allocated. I mean it's got a job in home to go to. And again, that's why I say if we can get some more access to raws and that we can get the flow moving there.

Yes. Okay. Thank you very much.

You bet.

John Joyner

Christian Koch

John Joyner

Christian Koch

John Joyner

Kevin Zdimal

John Joyner

Christian Koch

Obviously, as the industry has grown, that's probably getting to be less, maybe 3.5%, something like that. But I think it has been rational. I think it's because there's very good information and data on roofing and building starts and things like that. I think people have some pretty good intelligence around seeing what the industry capacity can be, what demand is going to be. And as we've said, we can track that reroofing pretty closely, and Jim has put out a model on that. So rational is one thing, and I think it's more rational around what the future holds.

Now a couple of things that are happening now are new products around ESG that they're going to change things and may increase the CAGR from at least a dollar value as these things become less of a commodity product that are put on and now begin to contribute to systems around energy efficiency and more value is created that will probably encourage more R&D investment. And so, I think the trends continue. I'd like the reroofing trajectory that's out there and the fact that we've got visibility to 10 years or so of strong demand. I mean new construction as long as it stays positive, I think, is a real contributor I think there's opportunities around ESG, as I talked about.

John Joyner

Christian Koch

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Most of my questions have been answered, so I only got one for you guys. But is there an update on what the free cash flow conversion might look like this year? I think you guys had about 100% as our expectation last quarter, but I mean I missed in the prepared remarks.

Christian Koch

Daniel Wang

Christian Koch

Thanks, Selina, and thanks, everyone. This concludes our first quarter 2022 earnings call. And thanks for your participation and the questions. We look forward to speaking with you at the next earnings call. Goodbye.

