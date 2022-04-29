David Ryder/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

We had a medium-sized position in Amazon which we exited after the company released its earnings.

We thought earnings on aggregate were just fine and were especially impressed to see AWS (Amazon Web Services) start to reaccelerate its growth, up nearly 40% YoY. However, looking beneath the hood a little bit, we noticed a significant slowdown in the 1P and 3P ecommerce businesses that enjoyed a nice covid-bump in previous quarters.

The international business also saw negative YoY growth as the covid bump deflated and competition heat up in markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India. None of these issues individually were a huge cause for concern, but they did force us to lower our internal projections. Given this, we felt the internal rate of return ("IRR") baked into the price post-earnings was not particularly attractive given other opportunities available, and so, we exited the position.

None of this is to say that Amazon is in any trouble, and we believe current investors will do just fine over time. We remain big fans of the companies and think Prime and AWS may be some of the best businesses ever created, so we reserve the right to buy back the position at cheaper valuations (or at a higher potential IRR).

