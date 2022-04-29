jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is an interesting business I've had in my target sights before - but other investments have always come out on top in terms of potential investment appeal. Because of this, I do not yet own a stake in SpartanNash.

In this article, we'll review if it's a good time to get into SpartanNash, or when you could consider this company a decent "BUY".

SpartanNash - What does the company do?

SpartanNash, as mentioned, is a food solutions/service business. That means the company delivers ingredients for food services for several customers. By ingredients, I don't mean things like flour exclusively - but everything from grocery products to related stock to a combination of chain retailers and independent retailers, retail stores, government (military) commissaries and similar end markets/customers.

The company also operates a fresh produce distribution and owns the attractive "Our Family" brand name, a private label for the company.

Geographically speaking, SpartanNash serves customers across all states in the USA, as well as Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Djibouti - an interesting mix of geographies and markets.

SPTN owns 145 supermarkets, sharing its operational and supermarket insights and analytics with its wide consumer base to drive solutions going forward and come up with ideas.

Operationally speaking, the company is structured into three segments.

Food Distribution focuses on the distribution of 65,000 SKUs (grocery products) to end consumers, but also to the company's own retail stores. SpartanNash is by far one of the largest wholesale grocery distributors in the nation and is in the top-5 in terms of annual revenue. Customers in this segment range from single-operated grocery stores, to entire supermarket chains through one of 18 nationwide distribution centers as well as international shipping solutions. There is some concentration risk, with the largest 10 customers accounting for around 64% of segment sales.

focuses on the distribution of 65,000 SKUs (grocery products) to end consumers, but also to the company's own retail stores. SpartanNash is by far one of the largest wholesale grocery distributors in the nation and is in the top-5 in terms of annual revenue. Customers in this segment range from single-operated grocery stores, to entire supermarket chains through one of 18 nationwide distribution centers as well as international shipping solutions. There is some concentration risk, with the largest 10 customers accounting for around 64% of segment sales. Retail holds the aforementioned company-owned retail operations of 145 corporate-owned stores and 36 fuel centers in 9 states in the midwestern part of the USA. The brands here include Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket, ranging from 14,000 sqft up to 90,000 sqft on a per-store basis. The company also offers pharmacy services in its stores, with vaccinations against COVID-19 available in the pharmacies.

holds the aforementioned company-owned retail operations of 145 corporate-owned stores and 36 fuel centers in 9 states in the midwestern part of the USA. The brands here include Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, and Dan’s Supermarket, ranging from 14,000 sqft up to 90,000 sqft on a per-store basis. The company also offers pharmacy services in its stores, with vaccinations against COVID-19 available in the pharmacies. Military focuses on contracts with brokers and manufacturers to distribute dry groceries, frozen foods, beverages, and meats to U.S military commissaries and exchanges. This is somewhat unique, as the company's segment, with the third-party partner Coastal Pacific Food Distributors, is the only delivery solution to service the Defense Commissary Agency to this degree in the entire world. DeCA operates 236 commissaries on U.S-based military installations, selling around $4B worth of grocery products on an annual basis. This is also where mostly all of the company's "odd" international exposure comes from. The company is one of only 4 distributors with sales of more than $100M annually to DeCA, with the remaining partners usually being small and local.

This is not a seasonal business, but it's a sensitive one. SPTN's success depends largely on making economies of scale work in a very low-margin business area, which puts great importance on things like infrastructure/logistics, overall supply chain, and margin management. SPTN has been active in optimizing its supply chain through IT improvement and a transition to a SaaS model, where all of its production environments are cloud-based.

SpartanNash Strengths (SPTN IR)

In addition, SPTN is currently working on replacing its existing transport systems, including rationalization and standardization of several systems into a single larger system, or "stack". SPTN has also implemented automated timekeeping, scheduling, and payroll across its entire network to make things more effective. All of this has been massive automation on a huge scale. SPTN has also implemented AI to help with inventory management and shrink process sizes across its organization.

SPTN operates in one of the lowest-margin businesses in the entire market - but at the same time, the business is one of the most vital ones out there. While there is a lot of competition in the space, the company's logistical networks and infrastructure, agreements with both sourcing and customers, are hard to replicate in a short period of time. Its history goes back to 1917 (not SPTN, that goes back to 2013), in the form of the Grand Rapids Wholesale Grocery Company, which assumed the name Spartan Stores in 1957. For most of its history, the company was, surprisingly enough, a cooperative. It changed to a profit-making company in 1970, and was listed on NAS in 2000.

A number of accretive M&As and growth initiatives later, the company merged with Nash Finch, with Nash Finch and Spartan stores creating SpartanNash. The company has been on a continued buying and M&A spree since that time, buying supermarkets, transport/logistical companies, and food companies.

The fact that SPTN has been able to deliver significant growth and relatively consistent EPS growth for the past 10 years is a testament to its ability to navigate difficult environments. Naturally, COVID-19 impacted the company, but SPTN saw record EPS in 2020, with YoY growth of almost 130%. That was just about to materialize in the share price when new came out not that long ago (actually as I was working on the beginnings of this article). This of course forces us to change our thesis and stance somewhat, given an 8% jump in a single day.

The question I received initially was if this company was a good buy. The question now becomes if it's still a good buy, either as a long-term investment or as an arbitrage play based on a high potential sales value, if a deal does go through.

SPTN's shortfall is its lack of an IG-credit rating or any credit rating. The company has an appealing yield, currently no more than 2.4% based on the buyout jump, and debt of around 44% to capital. This puts the company in a relatively neutral stance here, given its conservative operations, but my overall like for these sorts of companies is high. At the right valuation, I would definitely consider SPTN a "BUY".

Let's look at the valuation specifics for the company here.

SpartanNash valuation

Let me get the bad news out of the way first. Following the company's takeover rumors, I don't consider SpartanNash buyable.

That's not to say an offer might not happen - but for me to bet on such an event, based on no more than a report than two companies working on separate bids for the whole company/real estate worth $1B from SPTN, is not a good investment thesis. There have been shakeups in SPTN shareholding, with activist investors taking a 4.5% stake and pushing for reviews for alternatives. What we have in terms of a SOTP valuation is a $50/share, or around there. I don't disagree with this assessment, but I still wouldn't buy the company based on the mere belief that such a deal might, or even might be likely to happen.

SPTN needs to be valued on its own merit, and this puts the company, unfortunately, in a very different light.

SPTN is volatile. Very much so.

SPTN valuation (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It is, in fact, uncharacteristically volatile for a business in this segment. Still, long-term investors in the company have done well for themselves, earning around 350% in 20 years, which is at-or-above market levels, depending on what you compare to. Even the slightest valuation consideration added to these targets would have made possible an RoR of above 600-700%. The company often goes as high as 18-19x P/E, and as low as sub-10x, giving us excellent target ranges for both buying and selling the stock.

As you can see based on current targets, the company now trades at 19.17x, a multi-year record based on the rumors. That means that any potential upside, based on either normalized 13.7x or 15x normalized forward P/E ratios is pretty much short here.

Even considering a 15x P/E, the RoR is less than 2% per year.

SpartanNash Upside (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So, things aren't exactly looking stellar at this point. A near-50% analyst miss ratio at a 20% MoE on a 2-year basis (Source: FactSet) makes things even less appealing to me.

Some might think SPTN is worth $50/share in a takeover scenario. S&P Global disagrees, at least in terms of analyst price targets. Based on 4 analysts, the average company share price isn't higher than $27/share, with the highest price target of $31, making the current $35/share well above even the most optimistic assumptions for SPTN by analysts here.

I am in agreement with analysts here. In the long-term, I would be unwilling to pay any more than 12.5X normalized P/E here. Even assuming a future 10% EPS growth rate (including the 2021 33% EPS decline) on a forward basis, this implies a share price of no more than $28/share.

This makes the company a "HOLD" with a PT of $28/share.

Thesis

SpartanNash is, despite some of the appeal, a company with the following thesis:

The company lacks the sort of upside that justifies investing at the current price of $35/share. The takeover offer isn't in any way concrete or confirmed, meaning there's a very real downside potential if it does not happen, or if the price does not meet market expectations.

The company is fundamentally appealing - but I believe at current valuation levels, there are superior investments with better upside.

I value SPTN to a $28/share PT, with a "HOLD" rating at the current valuation.

Thank you for reading.