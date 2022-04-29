LendingClub: Not Priced For Growth
Summary
- LendingClub again smashed quarterly results in a trend since acquiring a digital bank last February.
- The company has become a profit machine, but investors are still avoiding the stock far below the highs.
- The stock is too cheap at 10x conservative 2023 EPS targets.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported another monster quarter as the fintech continues to transform into a digital banking platform. The stock shouldn't continue trading near the recent lows with results blowing past internal estimates and analyst consensus targets. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on LendingClub continuing to grow the digital bank while the market isn't fully rewarding the stock with the growth opportunities ahead.
Another Big Beat
The fintech took over Radius Bancorp back in February 2021 and the banking business hasn't looked back. The company just reported record quarterly loan originations, but the revenue base is far in excess of prior revenue levels due to the shift to holding loans as investments.
LendingClub reported Q1'22 revenues surged 174% YoY to $289.5 million. Most importantly, the fintech generated a quarterly profit of $40.8 million despite taking a $52.2 million credit charge due to upfront CECL charges.
The company now generates ~$101 million in additional revenues from the same loan origination base of just above $3 billion. The big boost comes from the higher net interest income now that LendingClub has $4 billion in consumer deposits to fund the loan investments with cheap capital.
Revenues actually best estimates by $27.1 million in the quarter after LendingClub originally guided to sequentially flat revenues at $260.0 million. This time, the management team is guiding to Q2'22 revenues to top the $300 million level for the first time in corporate history for growth in the 45% range. The digital bank now tops tougher comps with the Radius Bank deal completed prior to the start of Q2 last year.
The company has regularly beaten quarterly revenue targets by $15 million since the big beat in Q1'21. Another such quarter would push revenues up to $315+ million in the June quarter for 55% growth.
Booming Income
The past focus of research always had a primary interest in revenue growth and the ultimate size of the lending marketplace. LendingClub is at a point where investors can start looking at the profit picture.
The fintech forecasts 2022 net income of $155 million and with 105 million shares outstanding, the EPS quickly approaches $1.50 based on the company using net losses to offset paying taxes. The effective tax rate in 2022 is only 10%.
Even with the rally today, LendingClub trades at just 10x forward EPS estimates prior to analyst hikes from the big $0.15 beat in Q1. The stock is even cheaper trading at just 3x EV/EBITDA targets.
Remember though, earnings are held down by loan provisions taken upfront. For Q1'22, LendingClub took a $52.5 million provision for credit losses, up from $45.1 million in the prior quarter. The company kept more loans for investment in the quarter leading to the larger charges.
For the quarter, total charge-offs were just $9.0 million, though up from $5.9 million in the prior quarter. The amounts will rise during the year with LendingClub growing the loans held for investment this year, but the charge-off amounts are unlikely to top the amount taken as quarterly provisions.
In essence, LendingClub is on a path for a $1.50+ EPS this year while absorbing these higher upfront credit charges. The stock trades as if the company has no growth or earnings.
Naturally, the negative GDP print and potential recession aren't the best signs for a lending business. The Fed has only started raising interest rates, so LendingClub could see charge-offs rise beyond expectations despite a focus on Prime loans with an average 727 FICO score.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub is nowhere close to priced for the results generated by the fintech. The stock is up 20% after again smashing quarterly estimates, but LendingClub is still down $33 from the highs and trades at a forward P/E valuation like a value stock. Investors still have plenty of time to buy into this growth story.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.