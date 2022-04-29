Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported another monster quarter as the fintech continues to transform into a digital banking platform. The stock shouldn't continue trading near the recent lows with results blowing past internal estimates and analyst consensus targets. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on LendingClub continuing to grow the digital bank while the market isn't fully rewarding the stock with the growth opportunities ahead.

Another Big Beat

The fintech took over Radius Bancorp back in February 2021 and the banking business hasn't looked back. The company just reported record quarterly loan originations, but the revenue base is far in excess of prior revenue levels due to the shift to holding loans as investments.

LendingClub reported Q1'22 revenues surged 174% YoY to $289.5 million. Most importantly, the fintech generated a quarterly profit of $40.8 million despite taking a $52.2 million credit charge due to upfront CECL charges.

Source: LendingClub Q1'22 presentation

The company now generates ~$101 million in additional revenues from the same loan origination base of just above $3 billion. The big boost comes from the higher net interest income now that LendingClub has $4 billion in consumer deposits to fund the loan investments with cheap capital.

Revenues actually best estimates by $27.1 million in the quarter after LendingClub originally guided to sequentially flat revenues at $260.0 million. This time, the management team is guiding to Q2'22 revenues to top the $300 million level for the first time in corporate history for growth in the 45% range. The digital bank now tops tougher comps with the Radius Bank deal completed prior to the start of Q2 last year.

The company has regularly beaten quarterly revenue targets by $15 million since the big beat in Q1'21. Another such quarter would push revenues up to $315+ million in the June quarter for 55% growth.

Source: SA earnings history

Booming Income

The past focus of research always had a primary interest in revenue growth and the ultimate size of the lending marketplace. LendingClub is at a point where investors can start looking at the profit picture.

The fintech forecasts 2022 net income of $155 million and with 105 million shares outstanding, the EPS quickly approaches $1.50 based on the company using net losses to offset paying taxes. The effective tax rate in 2022 is only 10%.

Even with the rally today, LendingClub trades at just 10x forward EPS estimates prior to analyst hikes from the big $0.15 beat in Q1. The stock is even cheaper trading at just 3x EV/EBITDA targets.





Remember though, earnings are held down by loan provisions taken upfront. For Q1'22, LendingClub took a $52.5 million provision for credit losses, up from $45.1 million in the prior quarter. The company kept more loans for investment in the quarter leading to the larger charges.

For the quarter, total charge-offs were just $9.0 million, though up from $5.9 million in the prior quarter. The amounts will rise during the year with LendingClub growing the loans held for investment this year, but the charge-off amounts are unlikely to top the amount taken as quarterly provisions.

Source: LendingClub Q1'22 earnings release

In essence, LendingClub is on a path for a $1.50+ EPS this year while absorbing these higher upfront credit charges. The stock trades as if the company has no growth or earnings.

Naturally, the negative GDP print and potential recession aren't the best signs for a lending business. The Fed has only started raising interest rates, so LendingClub could see charge-offs rise beyond expectations despite a focus on Prime loans with an average 727 FICO score.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub is nowhere close to priced for the results generated by the fintech. The stock is up 20% after again smashing quarterly estimates, but LendingClub is still down $33 from the highs and trades at a forward P/E valuation like a value stock. Investors still have plenty of time to buy into this growth story.